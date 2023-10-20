What Is Oscar-Winning Actor Geoffrey Rush's Net Worth?

Name Geoffrey Rush Net worth $40 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Acting, production DOB July 6, 1951 Age 72 years Gender Male Nationality Australia Profession Actor, producer

Actor and film producer Geoffrey Rush has an estimated net worth of $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Rush has won the Triple Crown of Acting -- an Academy Award, Tony Award and Emmy Award. Rush is best known for his roles in critically acclaimed films like “Shine” and as Captain Barbossa in the “Pirates of The Caribbean” franchise, which has grossed over $4.5 billion at the box office.

Geoffrey Rush poses at the Belvoir Street Theatre 30th Anniversary | Getty Images | Photo by Mark Metcalfe

Rush’s career in entertainment began in 1980 when he was cast as ‘Father Peter Fuller’ on the Australian television series "Menotti." His film debut came in 1981 with "Hoodwink,” and his big break came when he was cast in the role of “David Helfgott” in 1996's "Shine," which earned him several awards, including an Oscar.

Since then, he has starred in several films including "Shakespeare in Love," "Mystery Men". "House on Haunted Hill," "Frida," "The Tailor of Panama," The King's Speech," "The Eye of the Storm," and more. In 2003, he also voiced the character of ‘Nigel the pelican’ in "Finding Nemo." He then starred as Captain Hector Barbossa in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise (2003–present).

All the films of the franchise feature Geoffrey Rush and as per The Things, he earned a salary of about $5 million per movie. In total he is estimated to have made over $25 million from the franchise.

Rush has received four Academy Award nominations, one Oscar, one Primetime Emmy award, and three Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Rush has been married to actress Jane Menelaus since 1988. Together they have one daughter Angelica and a son James.

Geoffrey Rush and wife Jane Menelaus arrive during 1997 Golden Globe Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Bob Riha, Jr.

Rush has also been involved in several controversies. In 2017, The Daily Telegraph broke the story of Rush engaging in "inappropriate behavior" with a co-star onstage during a Sydney Theatre Company production of "King Lear." Actress Eryn Jean Norvill accused him of sexually assaulting her. Rush then filed a defamation lawsuit against The Daily Telegraph and was awarded $850,000 in 2018. The publication was also ordered to pay Rush $2.87 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Geoffrey Rush has major court win against Daily Telegraph https://t.co/QI4UxDcEGT — ABC News (@abcnews) July 2, 2020

1997 Oscar: Best Actor in a Leading Role For “Shine”

2011 BAFTA Film Award: Best Supporting Actor For “The King's Speech”

1997 BAFTA Film Award: Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role For “Shine”

2010 British Independent Film Award: Best Supporting Actor For “The King's Speech”

1997 Critics Choice Award: Best Actor For “Shine”

2005 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie For “The Life and Death of Peter Sellers”

2005 Golden Globe: Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television For “The Life and Death of Peter Sellers”

2005: Tony Award For "Exit the King "

1997 Golden Globe: Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama For “Shine”

2011 Screen Actors Guild Award: Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture For “The King's Speech”

2005 Screen Actors Guild Award: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries For “The Life and Death of Peter Sellers”

1997 Screen Actors Guild Award: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role For “Shine”

2006 FCCA Award: Best Actor in a Supporting Role For “Candy”

1997 FCCA Award: Best Actor – Male For “Shine”

2009 AFI Raymond Longford Award

1996 AFI Award: Best Actor in a Lead Role For “Shine”

How old is Geoffrey Rush?

Geoffrey Rush is 72 years old.

Who is Geoffrey Rush's wife?

Geoffrey Rush has been married to Jane Menelaus since 1988.

What is Geoffrey Rush famous for?

Geoffrey Rush is best known for his roles in “Shine”, “Pirates of the Caribbean” Franchise, “Shakespeare in Love”, and his voice acting role in “Finding Nemo.”

What is Geoffrey Rush’s net worth?

Geoffrey Rush has an estimated net worth of $40 million.

