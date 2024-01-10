Name Gabriel Attal Net worth $5 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Politics DOB 16 March 1989 Age 34 years Gender Male Nationality France Profession Politician

Also Read: What Is 'Grey's Anatomy' Star Kevin McKidd's Net Worth?

France’s youngest and first openly gay Prime Minister Gabriel Attal has an estimated net of around $5 million, as per GHbase. Attal rose from a work experience recruit in the health ministry to the second-highest office of the state in France in just over a decade. The former education minister now occupies France’s second-highest office at 34 years old.

He replaces Élisabeth Borne, who resigned after 20 months in office. Attal now has the responsibility of leading the French government into important European Parliament elections in June. Attal took over the title of the youngest French Prime Minister from Socialist Laurent Fabius, who got the top spot in government under François Mitterrand in 1984, at age 37.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriel Attal (@gabrielattal)

Also Read: From Starring in 'New York Undercover' to Receiving Acclaim for 'Dexter'; What Is Lauren Velez's Net Worth?

Gabriel Attal was born in Clamart, Île-de-France, and grew up in Paris with his three sisters. His father, Yves Attal was a lawyer and film producer of Tunisian-Jewish descent and his mother Marie de Couriss, descended from Orthodox Christians from Odesa.

Also Read: What Is ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Actor Melissa Rauch’s Net Worth Today?

Attal had a comfortable and reportedly privileged upbringing. He was educated at the École Alsacienne, the private school of choice for high-profile parents in politics, He then studied at the prestigious Sciences Po University and obtained a master's in public affairs.

Attal gained interest in politics in 2002 and joined the office of the health ministry in 2007. Since then his rise through the ranks has been rapid and he is a key ally of Macron’s Renaissance Party.

France's newly appointed Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal at the courtyard of the Hotel de Matignon | Getty Images | Photo by Christian Liewig

Career in Politics

Attal’s political ambition reportedly sparked when he attended a demonstration against Jean-Marie Le Pen when he won the second-round presidential runoff against Jacques Chirac in 2002. He then joined the Socialist Party in 2006 and supported its presidential candidate, Ségolène Royal, in the 2007 election.

In 2012, Attal joined as a work experience recruit in the office of the then health minister Marisol Touraine.

In the 2014 municipal elections, Attal placed fifth on the Socialist Party list and was elected as one of the four Socialist Party councilors of Vanves taking over the lead of the opposition.

Since Touraine was the classmate of Attal’s mother, his acquaintance led him to a full-time job in the ministry at the age of 23. Later in 2016, he left the Socialist Party to join Macron’s nascent centrist political party La République En Marche (LREM), which is now known as the Renaissance Party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriel Attal (@gabrielattal)

Next in 2017, Attal was elected to the French National Assembly representing the Hauts-de-Seine’s 10th constituency. Since then, his rise through the political ranks has been rapid. He was named the spokesperson of La République En Marche! in January 2018 and later ran as a candidate to succeed Richard Ferrand as the president of the group La République En Marche!.

He was then appointed Secrétaire d’État (junior minister) to the Minister of National Education and Youth, Jean-Michel Blanquer. At the age of 29, he was appointed as the secretary of state at the education ministry, becoming the youngest member of government under the Fifth Republic, which came into being in October 1958. He also served as the public accounts minister and later became the education minister. He was then elected to the Assemblée National in June 2023.

He also served as the government spokesperson in Macron’s government from 2020 to 2022. This included the period of the Covid pandemic, during which Attal impressed with impeccable media hits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriel Attal (@gabrielattal)

Currently, Attal is the most popular government minister, according to the IPSOS polls from December. His favorability rating skyrocketed over the past six months and he overtook the former prime minister and presidential hopeful Edouard Philippe as France’s most popular politician.

As per the declaration of assets filed in June 2023 with the High Authority for the Transparency of Public Life (HATVP), Attal has 11% shares in the real estate company SCI which owns a house of 110 square meters worth approximately $1.3 million (1.2 million Euros). Thus the shares of the new Prime Minister are estimated to be worth about $142,000 (130,000 Euros).

Instagram 186K Twitter 203.9K Facebook 32K

Attal publicly came out as gay in 2018, shortly after joining the government. He further made his civil union with Stéphane Séjourné public. Séjourné is Europe’s current leader and likely Renaissance lead candidate for the 2024 European election. The two political leaders are reportedly not together anymore, but none of them have publicly confirmed their breakup.

How old is Gabriel Attal?

Gabriel Attal is 34 years old, which makes him the youngest Prime Minister of France.

Where is Gabriel Attal from?

Gabriel Attal was born in Clamart, Île-de-France.

Is Gabriel Attal related to Yvan Attal?

No, despite the common family name, Gabriel Attal and actor and director Yvan Attal are not related.

Who is France's new prime minister?

Gabriel Attal is the new prime minister of France.

What is Gabriel Attal's Nationality?

Gabriel Attal is a French politician and the country’s new Prime Minister.

What is Gabriel Attal’s net worth?

Gabriel Attal has an estimated net of around $5 million, as per GHbase.

More from MARKETREALIST

Gretchen Mol Is Famous for Her Role in ‘Boardwalk Empire’; What Is Her Net Worth?

Exploring ‘The Cosby Show’ Star and Voice Actress Phylicia Rashad’s Magical Net Worth