What Is German Billionaire Businessman Friedhelm Loh's Net Worth?

Name Friedhelm Loh Net worth $9.9 Billion Sources of income Business Ventures DOB August 16, 1946 Age 77 Gender Male Profession Businessman Nationality Germany

German billionaire businessman Prof Dr. Friedhelm Loh has an estimated net worth of $9.9 billion as of December 2023, according to Forbes. Loh is the founder and chairman of the Friedhelm Loh Group which owns several companies in multiple industries. Loh started his journey with a small electrical engineering workshop which he inherited from his father Rudolf Loh and turned it into one of the largest groups of companies in the world.

The Friedhelm Loh Group owns companies that provide software, products, and services to industries including switchgear manufacturing and utilities. The group’s largest company, Rittal, supplies electrical enclosures, climate-control technology, power distribution gear, and IT infrastructure across the globe.

Career highlights

Friedhelm Loh is a trained engineer who inherited the family business from his father, Rudolf Loh, who was known for inventing the first mass-produced enclosures for electrical control systems. He took over Rittal after his father died in 1983 and started to expand the business. Under Loh’s leadership, Rittal became one of the world’s leading providers of industrial enclosures, power distribution, climate control, and IT infrastructure. Rittal has a clientele of companies in the automotive, food and beverage, oil and gas, and aerospace sectors.

Loh then founded the Friedhelm Loh Group, which focused on manufacturing and selling automation systems, drive technology, and control technology. The group has several subsidiaries including, EPLAN, which provides software and service solutions, Stahlo, which provides steel-related services, LKH, which provides innovative plastic product solutions, and Loh Services, which provides central business services for the Friedhelm Loh Group.

The Friedhelm Loh group has over 12,000 employees, 100 global subsidiaries, and an annual revenue of approximately $3.2 billion (€3 billion).

Real estate

Loh has invested in several real estate projects, the biggest of which is the Solar Campus in Haiger, Germany. The project is a self-sufficient energy system powered by solar panels and a combined heat and power plant, per NCESC.

Car collection

Loh owns one of the world’s greatest private car collections called the Loh Collection. It recently became the world’s newest automotive museum, located in Germany.

It has an extraordinary collection of over 150 cars with some of the most significant machines in the history of the automotive world, including Le Mans-winning Audi, Fangio’s 1957 German Grand Prix-winning Maserati 250F, the last Lincoln Continental exited by John F Kennedy before his assassination in 1963, Michael Schumacher’s first World Championship-winning Formula 1 Ferrari and the one-off Maybach Exelero concept car, per Forbes.

It also includes former F1 world champion, Niki Lauda’s personal BMW M1 Procar racer, giant-killing Jagermeister BMW 320 Group 5 racers, a Ford GT40 Le Mans racer, and the Dodge Avenger used by Dale Earnhardt to win his last IROC title.

2019 $8.9 Billion 2020 $9.7 Billion 2021 $8.2 Billion 2022 $6.7 Billion 2023 $9.9 Billion

Friedhelm Loh is married to Debora Loh and the couple has two sons and a daughter. Loh is also a leader in promoting environmentally sustainable business practices and his vision for Industry 4.0 has already changed the way businesses operate across the globe.

2011 Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany

Honorary Professor of the State of Hesse

Honorary Doctorate from the Technical University of Chemnitz

Who is the owner of the Loh collection?

Prof. Dr. Friedhelm owns the Loh Collection which has now been converted into an automotive museum.

Who owns Rittal?

The Friedhelm Loh Group is a subsidiary of The Loh Group owned by Friedhelm Loh.

What is Friedhelm Loh’s net worth?

Friedhelm Loh has an estimated net worth of $9.9 billion as of December 2023.

