What's MLB Star First Baseman And Former MVP Freddie Freeman's Net Worth?

Name Freddie Freeman Net worth $80 million Salary $27 Million Annual income N/A Sources of income Baseball, Endorsements DOB 12 September 1989 Age 34 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Professional Baseball player

Professional baseball player Freddie Freeman has an estimated net worth of $80 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Freddie Freeman is a first baseman to bat left-handed and throw right-handed in the MLB. Being a star first baseman, Freeman played an instrumental role in the World Series victory for the Atlanta Braves in the 2021 season. Freeman is also a marketable player as he is the brand ambassador for brands like Marucci, MasterCard, Essential Water, and more.

Freddie Freeman holds the Commissioner's Trophy | Getty Images | Photo by Megan Varner

Career in Baseball and Salary Highlights

Freeman grew up playing baseball on youth teams and he intended to go on to play baseball at California State University, Fullerton. However, he entered the MLB draft before he could do so. In the 2007 MLB draft, Freeman was chosen in the second round by the Atlanta Braves at the age of 18, making him the youngest player to be drafted that year.

Eventually, in 2010, Freeman was called up to the Atlanta Braves to make his MLB debut. Soon, he made his first career MLB hit in a game against the Florida Marlins. In 2011, Freeman became the team's starting first baseman. He went on to win the NL Rookie of the Month honor and finished the season batting .282 with 21 home runs.

Freddie Freeman of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a single to score a run and win the game | Getty Images | Photo by Todd Kirkland

Freeman signed an eight-year extension with the Braves in early 2014 for a whopping $135 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. In 2016, he hit his first career cycle and was named NL Player of the Week. He also posted his first 30-home run season in 2016 and finished the season batting .302 with 34 home runs.

In 2018, he won the Gold Glove Award and in 2019 he won the Silver Slugger Award, and then another in the shortened 2020 season, when he was named the NL MVP. He won a third consecutive Silver Slugger in 2021 and led the Braves to victory over the Houston Astros in the World Series.

In 2022, Freeman returned to his home in Southern California. He signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers for a six-year, $162 million contract. In a game against his former team, Braves, Freeman hit his first home run as a Dodger. He finished the 2022 season leading the MLB with 199 hits and 47 doubles.

Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers | Getty Images | Photo by Norm Hall

Endorsements

Over the years, Freddie Freeman has bagged endorsement deals with several top brands including Marucci, Mastercard, Titleist, T-Mobile, Under Armour, Essentia Water, FOCO, ASHOC, Bank of America, Dairy Queen, and Target.

Freddie along with his wife Chelsea bought a $10 million home in Corona Del Mar, California. However, having moved to the LA Dodgers, Freeman made a move to Los Angeles in 2023. As per a report by Architectural Digest, Freeman bought a 6,300-square-foot spec house in Studio City for $7.8 million. The modern farmhouse-style mansion was initially listed at $8.5 million but the MLB star scooped it at a discount.

Freeman and his wife, Chelsea Freeman, started dating in June 2011. The two got married three years later in 2014. They have three sons, Charlie, Brandon, and Maximus.

2010 International League Rookie of the Year

2018 Gold Glove Award (First Base)

2018 Wilson Defensive Player of the Year Award

2019 The Silver Slugger Award (National League)

2019 Wilson Defensive Player of the Year Award

2020 Baseball America Player of the Year

2020 Most Valuable Player Award (BBWAA)

2020 Player of the Year Award (Player's Choice)

2020 The Silver Slugger Award (National League)

2021 The Silver Slugger Award (National League)

How old is Freddie Freeman?

Freddie Freeman is 34 years old.

How many kids does Freddie Freeman have?

Freeman has three sons.

How old was Freddie Freeman when he was first drafted?

Freeman was the youngest player drafted at the age of 18 in 2007.

