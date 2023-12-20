Name Francois Hollande Net worth $2 million Sources of income Politics Date of Birth August 12, 1954 Age 69 years Gender Male Nationality France Profession Politician

Former French President and politician Francois Hollande has an estimated net worth of $2 million. A Socialist Party leader, Hollande became the President of France in 2012, succeeding Nicolas Sarkozy. Recently, he became part of the voice cast for “Silex & the City – The Movie,” which will be a big-screen spinoff of the popular short-format animated series, "Simpsons."

Francois Hollande (France former president), has lend his voice in the animated film "Silex and the city"- He is meant to be hilarious and a gifted comedian. pic.twitter.com/4OPA2NqXkO — Gali (@MAntheaume) August 31, 2022

Hollande joined the Socialist Party in 1979 while he was still a student. He soon started serving as a junior economic advisor in the administration of then-French President François Mitterrand. In 1980, he entered the prestigious quasi-judicial body of the French government, Cour des Comptes (Court of Audit). He served as a municipal councilor for Ussel in 1983 before becoming a member of the National Assembly for Corrèze in 1988.

In 1997, Hollande was named the First Secretary of the Socialist Party, and after the 2002 presidential elections, he became the public face of the Socialists. He also served as the Mayor of Tulle between 2001 and 2008, which was immediately followed by the position of the President of the General Council of Corrèze.

In 2012, he became a candidate for the presidential elections and was elected President of France, succeeding Nicolas Sarkozy. He also inherited the title of the Prince of Andorra. During his tenure as President, he took labor market flexibility measures, made alterations to the pension system without raising the retirement age, and created controversial taxation policies like the proposed 75% tax rate on high incomes.

Hollande also achieved significant social progress by legalizing same-sex marriage and adoption for LGBT couples. Despite these efforts, challenges such as high unemployment rates and economic struggles overshadowed his presidency, impacting public perception and approval ratings. He made headlines in 2016 when it was revealed that he spent $11,000 on his monthly haircuts.

At the time of his appointment as the President of France, Hollande declared assets worth $1.5 million. As per the declaration, he had also inherited part ownership of two Cannes apartments worth $405,520 from his father. Besides that, in 1985, he bought a 130 square meters French Riviera home and spent summer breaks with former partner Segolene Royal there.

In 1978, Hollande married his colleague and fellow Socialist politician, Ségolène Royal. The couple had four children before separating in 2007. After his divorce, Hollande dated journalist Valérie Trierweiler, but the couple announced their separation in 2014 after the French tabloid reported on his affair with actress Julie Gaynet.

In the infamous Gaynet scandal, Hollande, who was the President at the time, was seen being dropped off by a scooter at the apartment of his alleged girlfriend in 2014. The photos were quickly circulated all over the media. After the news broke out, his then-partner, Trierweiler, announced separation from the president. Later, in her book called "Thank You for This Moment," she portrayed Hollande as callous and manipulative.

