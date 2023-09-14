Name François-Henri Pinault Net worth $7 Billion Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Kering Group DOB May 28, 1962 Age 61 years Gender Male Nationality France Profession Businesman

French billionaire François-Henri Pinault is one of the wealthiest people in the world, and his family is estimated to be worth $34.4 billion, according to Forbes. He is the son of François Pinault and the current CEO of Kering. His company owns brands like Balenciaga, Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Boucheron, Bottega Veneta, Dodo, and several others as well as auction house Christie’s and French winery Chateau Latour. The 61-year-old has an estimated net worth of $7 billion as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Francois-Henri Pinault, CEO and Chairman of Kering | Getty Images | Photo by Chesnot

Pinault also serves as the president of Groupe Artemis, a holding company with a portfolio in fashion, wine, luxury, art, tourism, and more. However, Pinault is best known for his marriage to Hollywood star Salma Hayek.

Recently, the French billionaire bought a majority stake in the powerhouse Hollywood talent agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA), which has clients like Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Vin Diesel, Jennifer Aniston, and Pinault’s wife Salma Hayek among others. The deal was reportedly valued at $7 billion, as per a Variety report.

BREAKING: Creative Artists Agency (CAA)has sold to French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault pic.twitter.com/hIoTiNhWzV — Sportico (@Sportico) September 7, 2023

Pinault’s company Kering, which is one of the world's largest luxury goods companies, had a revenue of $21.4 billion (20.4 billion euros) in 2022 as per Bloomberg. Under Pinault’s leadership, the company’s sales dropped by more than 50% while its profits grew by 40%, as per Celebrity Net Worth. He oversaw the sale of stakes in brands like Puma and Volcom.

One of the company’s brands, Gucci, tripled its sales in five years after Pinault appointed an accessories designer as its new creative director. He also stepped into the eyewear industry with the launch of Kering Eyewear and in 2017, the company partnered with Richemont to produce eyewear for Cartier, Alaia, and Montblanc. He also oversaw the acquisition of Danish luxury eyewear brand Lindberg.

Pinault is one of the richest sports team owners in the world as well. He is the president of Groupe Artémis, which owns French Ligue 1 mainstay Stade Rennais Football Club. The group also owns a majority stake in Hollywood talent agency CAA.

Pinault is also the founder of the Kering Foundation, which supports women impacted by violence. Further, in 2019, the Kering group donated $113 million toward the restoration of the fire-ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, as per SCMP.

In 2007, Pinault and Hayek bought an 8,000-square-foot Bel Air estate for $13.5 million, as per Showbiz Cheatsheet. The mansion featured nine bedrooms and 10 bathrooms along with stunning views of the L.A. basin and Century City skyline. Later in 2020, Dirt reported that the couple had submitted plans to demolish the property to create a 17,500-square-foot residence.

Since then, they have been reportedly living in London in a 14-bedroom villa located on Bishops Avenue. The villa was previously owned by Justin Bieber and it features amenities like an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, a gym, a movie theater, a wine cellar, and a tennis court.

Pinault married Dorothee Lepere in 1996 and the couple had two children before ending their relationship in divorce in 2004. He then dated supermodel Linda Evangelista and had another child in 2006.

At the same time, he was reportedly dating Hayek which resulted in his separation from Evangelista. Later, Evangelista petitioned for child support for their son Augustin. Pinault welcomed his daughter, Valentina with Hayek in 2007 and finally married her in 2009.

François-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek at the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA | Getty Images | Photo by Presley Ann

