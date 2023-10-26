Name Evan Peters Net worth $4 Million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Acting DOB January 20, 1987 Age 36 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Actor

Also Read: Popular DJ Jimmy Savile Was Exposed as a Sexual Predator After His Death; Here's His Net Worth

Actor Evan Peters is best known for playing serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix hit “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”. Peters rose to fame as a recurring cast member on FX’s horror series, “American Horror Story”. He has an estimated net worth of $4 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Evan Peters poses with his award at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

Peters got his big break with the award-winning film "Clipping Adam" in 2004. He won several awards and critical acclaim for his role in the film. He then appeared in commercials and television shows such as "The Days", "Phil of the Future", and "Invasion".

Also Read: From 'Black Hawk Down' to 'Munich': Eric Bana's Diverse Career Journey and Net Worth

His next memorable role came in Marvel’s “X-Men” series in which he portrayed “Quicksilver”. However, Peters gained widespread popularity playing the role of “Tate Langdon” on “American Horror Story” where his character perpetuated a grand act of violence. He continued with the show till season 8.

Also Read: From Walking the Ramp as Supermodel to Organizing Yoga Retreats: Rachel Hunter's Life and Net Worth

He has also appeared in films such as "An American Crime", "Never Back Down", "Kick-Ass", and "The Good Doctor” and television shows such as “The Days”, "Monk", "The Mentalist", "The Office", and more.

Peters made about $15,000 to $35,000 per episode for his role in “The Days”. For the shows, “Phil of the Future” and “Invasion”, he made $25,000 to $40,000 per episode and for his roles as Tate Langdon in the series “American Horror Story”, he made a salary of $100,000 to $250,000 for each episode. His salary for “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” is unknown, but it’s estimated that he would have made much more than his salary for AHS.

Peters has worked with Ryan Murphy, the creator of “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” since 2011, on numerous projects, including “American Horror Story". However, after several seasons on AHS, Peters was trying to avoid playing another dark, horror character but he agreed to play Dahmer, as he felt affected by it.

“It was something that I wasn’t planning on doing, but Ryan sent the script to me and the writing and the series were all so tragic and compelling that I felt affected by it,” Peters told The Envelop, as per the LA Times.

Peters said it was one of the toughest roles of his career and shared how difficult it was to portray the serial killer. "I was very scared about all of the things that Dahmer did, and diving into that and trying to commit to [playing this character] was going to be one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do in my life because I wanted it to be very authentic," Peters told Netflix.

To prepare for the role, Peters watched Stone Phillips's interview with the real Dahmer and read numerous biographies, the police report of Dahmer's confession in 1992, and listened to the audio of Dahmer speaking to a psychologist/detective.

Peters was in an on-and-off relationship with actress Emma Roberts from 2012 to 2019. The two met while filming “Adult World” and Peters proposed to Roberts a year later in 2013. They called off the engagement in 2015, but reunited three months later. Their on-again-off-again relationship came to an end in March 2019.

Emma Roberts and Evan Peters attends 2017 Tribeca Film Festival After Party | Getty Images | Photo by Ilya S. Savenok

After that, Peters was rumored to be dating singer Halsey. The two made their first public appearance at American Horror Story's 100th episode party. Peters even went on tour with the singer but they called it quits in March 2020.

Evan Peters and Halsey attend FX's "American Horror Story" 100th Episode Celebration | Getty Images | Photo by Axelle

As of now, Peters appears to be single but there have been rumours that he is dating Frances Mairead, according to ELLE Australia.

2023 BAFTA TV Award For “Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

2021 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie For “Mare of Easttown”

2019 Giffoni Experience Award: Experience Award

2023 Golden Globe: Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television For “Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

2023 Satellite Award: Best Actor in a Miniseries, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television For “Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

2022 Satellite Award: Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television For “Mare of Easttown”

2004 Phoenix Film Festival: Special Jury Award Breakthrough Performance For “Clipping Adam”

2021 Gold Derby TV Award: Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actor For “Mare of Easttown”

2023 CCA Super Award: Best Actor in a Horror Series, Limited Series, or Made-for-TV Movie For “Dahmer - Monster: Het Verhaal Van Jeffrey Dahmer”

How old is Evan Peters?

Evan Peters is 36 years old.

Does Evan Peters have a girlfriend?

Evan Peters currently appears to be single, but there have been rumors of him dating Frances Mairead.

Was Evan Peters married to Emma?

No, Emma Roberts and Evan Peters called off their engagement in 2015.

What is Evan Peters’s net worth?

Evan Peters has an estimated net worth of $4 million as of 2023.

More from MARKETREALIST

Ian Gillan's Relationship With Deep Purple was Marked by Multiple Comebacks; Here's His Net Worth

What Is Former Playboy Model Jenny McCarthy's Net Worth?