What Is Bond Girl Eva Green's Net Worth?

Eva Green attends the "Les Trois Mousquetaires : Milady" The Three Musketeers: Milady Premiere | Getty Images | Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

French actress and model Eva Green has an estimated net worth of $10 million, as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Green is best known for her appearance as a ‘Bond Girl’ in the James Bond film “Casino Royale”. She has also appeared in hit films like "The Dreamers," "Kingdom of Heaven," "300: Rise of an Empire," and several critically acclaimed television shows as well.

Most recently, Green appeared in the new trailer of “The Three Musketeers – Part II: Milady” as the cunning Milady De Winter. The first instalment of the film recently made its debut in cinemas across the U.S as “Part I: D'Artagnan”. In the new trailer for the second chapter, Green is seen lurking in the shadows and promising vengeance and retribution.

Career in Acting

Green attended the American School of Pari, and later studied acting at St. Paul Drama School in Paris, and in the Weber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in London. Upon returning to Paris, Eva played on stage in several theater productions, including “La Jalousie en Trois Fax” and “Turcaret” winning acclaim and awards. Her performance also caught the attention of director Bernardo Bertolucci. Green then made her film debut in 2002, in “The Dreamers”.

She then appeared in the film “Kingdom of Heaven”, starring opposite Orlando Bloom and Liam Neeson. He breakthrough role came in the James Bond film “Casino Royale” in which she played Vesper Lynd.

Green’s other films include “The Golden Compass”, “Franklyn”, “Cracks”, “Womb”, “Un Secret”, “Antichrist”, “300: Rise of an Empire”, and “Dark Shadows” among others.

Career in Television

Green made her television debut in 2011, in the first season of the historical fantasy series "Camelot." Green then landed a role in 2014 Showtime horror series "Penny Dreadful,” playing the role of Vanessa Ives. Her next television role came in 2020, starring as Lydia Wells in the BBC miniseries "The Luminaries.”

Career in Modeling

Green has also worked as a model for global brands like Breil, Emporio Armani, Lancome, Heinekin and Christian Dior SA’s Midnight poison perfume. In 2007, she was voted the 6th sexiest movie star of all time by Empire magazine and her character, Vesper Lynd, was listed as the 9th sexiest female character in cinema history.

Further in 2011, Green was ranked No. 2 on the list of “the 50 most talented, intelligent, funny and gorgeous Jewish women in the world” by Shalom Life.

Lawsuit win

In April 2023, Green won $1 million in a lawsuit against the producers of “A Patriot”, a sci-fi thriller which collapsed in 2019. Geen argued in a British court that she feared the project was destined to become a “B movie” that could ruin her career.

Eva Green Wins Lawsuit Over ‘Career-Killing’ Movie ‘A Patriot’https://t.co/PPyeFk0TKL — Variety (@Variety) April 28, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Green (@evagreenweb)

As per media reports, Green is rumoured to be in a relationship with filmmaker and animator, Tim Burton.

Check out photos of Eva Green and Tim Burton at the French Gala Screening of #Dumbo in Paris. pic.twitter.com/bDrRwuwkvC — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) March 20, 2019

2007 BAFTA Awards: Rising Star Award

2007 UK Empire Award: Best Female Newcomer For “Casino Royale”

2016 Golden Globe Nomination: Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama For “Penny Dreadful

