From 'American Pie' To 'Schitt's Creek', Eugene Levy's Net Worth Has Come A Long Way

Name Eugene Levy Net worth $30 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Acting, writing DOB December 17, 1946 Age 76 years Gender Male Nationality Canada Profession Actor, comedian, singer, writer

What is Eugene Levy's Net Worth?

Also Read: What is "Little Women" Actress Florence Pugh's Net Worth?

Actor, comedian, singer and writer Eugene Levy has an estimated net worth of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Levy is best known for his role in the "American Pie” franchise and the popular television series "Schitt's Creek" which he co-created with his son Dan Levy, who starred in the show as well.

Eugene Levy and Dan Levy at the "Best Wishes, Warmest Regards" book launch | Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes

Eugene Levy’s Career and Earnings

Levy started his career as a member of the Second City comedy troupe in Toronto, Canada. His first significant exposure to a broader audience came in the 1970s with the television sketch comedy show "Second City Television" (SCTV). He won multiple Emmy Awards for the show. However, his breakthrough came in the 1990s when he starred in the “American Pie” series as Jim's father. He is the only original actor to appear in all of the instalments of the series.

Also Read: What Is 'Sin City' Actor Mickey Rourke's Net Worth?

For the first “American Pie” film, Levy earned $1 million, for the second, he made $3 million and he made $5 million for the third installment, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Also Read: What Is ‘The Newsroom’ Actor Olivia Munn's Net Worth?

After “American Pie”, he then went on to star in several films such as "The Man," "Cheaper by the Dozen 2, "Bringing Down the House", "Like Mike", "Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian", and more. In 2016, he voiced the character of Charlie in the film “Finding Dory” . However, his major career highlight came in 2015 when he along with his son co-created the sleeper hit television series "Schitt's Creek". In the series Eugene Levy stars as “Johnny Rose”, and the show ran for 82 episodes over six seasons between 2015 and 2020. Dan Levy was paid $14 million for the show, as per Bustle, and it estimated that Eugene Levy would have made a salary in the same range.

Real Estate Assets

Levy along with his wife Deborah bought a lavish $2.4 million home in Los Angeles's Pacific Palisades neighborhood. While the two live here, they are also reported to own another home in Toronto, Canada.

Personal Life

Levy has been married to writer and producer Deborah Divine since 1977. They are regarded as one of Hollywood’s long-lasting couples and together they have two children, Dan Levy and Sarah Levy, both of whom starred in “Schitt’s Creek”.

Eugene Levy and his Wife Deborah Divine at the Showtime Emmy eve nominees celebrations | Getty Images | Photo by Paul Archuleta

Awards

2020 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Comedy Series For “Schitt's Creek”

2020 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series For “Schitt's Creek”

1983 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program For “SCTV Network”

1982 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program For “SCTV Network”

2021 Satellite Award: Best Actor in a Series, Comedy or Musical For “Schitt's Creek”

2004 Golden Satellite Award: Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Comedy or Musical For “A Mighty Wind”

2004 Grammy: Best Song Written for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media For the song "A Mighty Wind”

2021 Actor: Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series For “Schitt's Creek”

FAQs

How old is Eugene Levy?

Eugene Levy is 76 years old.

Is Eugene Levy in a relationship?

Eugene Levy and Deborah Divine have been married since 1977.

What is Eugene Levy’s net worth?

Eugene Levy has an estimated net worth of $30 million, as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

More from MARKETREALIST

NBA Star Tracy McGrady Has Scored Big With His Investments as well; Here's His Net Worth

Oscar-Winner Helen Hunt Once Earned $1 Million per Episode on ‘Mad About You’; What’s Her Net Worth?