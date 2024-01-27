What Is Actor And Filmmaker Elliot Page's Net Worth?

Name Elliot Page Net worth $8 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Acting, directing, producing, writing DOB 21 February 1987 Age 36 years Gender Trans Man Nationality Canada Profession Actor, director, producer, author

Also Read: How To Spot 'Look Who Died' Scam On Facebook and Be Safe

Elliot Page at the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA | Getty Images | Photo by Presley Ann

Actor and director Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, has an estimated net worth of $8 million as of November 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Page is a transgender actor, born as a female and transitioned as a man. He is a well-decorated actor and has received numerous awards and accolades for his performances in television shows and films like “Umbrella Academy”, "Trailer Park Boys," "Hard Candy," "Juno," and "Tallulah” among others. He is also a prolific filmmaker, who has his production company, ‘Pageboy’.

Most recently Page's short film “An Avocado Pit” was shortlisted for the 2024 Oscars. The film's director Ary Zara became the first trans filmmaker to be considered in the Best Live Action Short category.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @elliotpage

Also Read: 15-Year-Old Entrepreneur Secures $100,000 Investment Deal on ‘Shark Tank’

Career in Acting and Production

Also Read: Pastor and His Partner Face Charges in a $3.2 Million Cryptocurrency Scam

Born as Ellen Grace Philpotts-Page in Halifax Nova Scotia, the famous actor spent two years in Toronto studying at the Interact Program at Vaughan Road Academy, after graduating from high school. Page had been acting since an early age, with their first role coming at the age of 10 in the television movie, "Pit Pony."

After “Pit Pony’s” success, Page appeared in the television spin-off series of the same name from 1999 to 2000. Further in 2002, Page appeared in the film "Marion Bridge" and was also cast in the television series, "Trailer Park Boys" as the character Treena Lahey.

The next year, he appeared in "Touch & Go" and "Love That Bo," and in several other television films. Then in 2004, Page appeared in "Willy Wonderful." He received widespread critical acclaim for the performance.

Page appeared in a recurring role in the series "ReGenesis." However, Page's career breakthrough came in 2005, in the film "Hard Candy," playing the character Hayley Stark. The film was both a critical and commercial success.

Page's next major role came in the coming-of-age-comedy film, "Juno," in which he starred opposite Michael Cera. The film was a commercial success and Page's performance received widespread critical acclaim.

Following the massive success of "Juno," Page next appeared in "An American Crime" and "The Tracey Fragments". Further in 2007, he co-starred in "Smart People," and the next year he was invited to host "Saturday Night Live" in 2008.

In 2009, Page appeared in the directorial debut of Drew Barrymore, "Whip It". The same year, he was cast in Christopher Nolan's thriller, "Inception." The film was also a tremendous success and Page received several awards and nominations for their performance.

Page then went on to star in films like "To Rome with Love" "The East", and "Touchy Feely" and he reprised his X-Men role in the 2014 film, "X-Men: Days of Future Past." Page then debuted as a producer in 2015 with the film, "Freeheld," in which he starred as well. He then co-starred in the film "Tallulah" and received widely positive critical reviews.

Further, in 2017, he appeared as the main character in the Netflix show "The Umbrella Academy." The show became extremely popular and successful. As per a Variety report, at the peak of the show’s popularity the cast, including Page, renegotiated a salary of $200,000 per episode.

Page then appeared in the miniseries, "Tales of the City," in 2019 and then directed and produced the documentary, "There's Something in the Water." The documentary premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and received widely positive reviews from critics.

Further in 2022, Page served as the executive producer of the documentary, “Into My Name”. The documentary directed by Niccolò Bassetti explores the lives of trans people living in Italy.

Multimillion Book Deal

After Page publicly revealed their gender transition in 2020, he landed a book deal with a publication which reportedly came with a $3 million advance. However, the book “Pageboy” did not turn out to be a huge success and ended up selling only 68,000 copies.

Other Ventures and Endorsements

In 2021, Page launched his own production company, “Page Boy Productions”. Most recently, he produced the short film “An Avocado Pit” which has been shortlisted for the 2024 Oscars. Thus, this is the first time a trans filmmaker has been considered in the Best Live Action Short category.

On the endorsement front, Page has landed some huge commercial deals with global brands. He has endorsed the technology giant, Cisco Systems and the fashion behemoth, Gucci.

In 2014, Page bought tennis player Venus Williams’ home in Los Angeles. The property cost the famous actor about $1.7 million. However, Page did not live in the property for long as he sold it for $2.1 million just four years later, according to House Digest. The 1,528-square-foot home features bedrooms that overlook Nichols Canyon, retro interiors, and minimalistic arrangements.

On February 14, 2014, Page publicly announced that he was sick of hiding the fact that he was gay. At the time he was still presenting as female. However, later in 2018, Page announced that he had married dancer and choreographer Emma Portner. The couple separated in 2020, after which Page filed for divorce the following year.

Also in 2020, Page came out as a transgender on their social media accounts and revealed their new name, Elliot, and pronouns he/they. Further, in March of 2021, he appeared as the first openly trans man to appear on the cover of "Time" magazine. In the subsequent interviews, he stated that he was queer and nonbinary and had felt like he was a boy since the age of nine.

Philanthropy and Activism

Page supports several causes and LGBTQI organizations. He has collaborated with the Astraea Foundation for a campaign to provide resources to grassroots LGBTQI activists in several regions across the world.

Previously in 2013, Page put forward about $350k of his own money into a film called “There’s Something in the Water”, which explores environmental hardships experienced by communities of color in Nova Scotia.

2008 Oscar Nomination: Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role For “Juno”

2014 BAFTA Games Award Nomination: Best Performer For “Beyond: Two Souls”

2008 BAFTA Film Award Nomination: Best Leading Actress For “Juno”

2008 Golden Globe Nomination: Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical For “Juno”

2022 Saturn Award: Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series For “The Umbrella Academy”

2007 Canadian Award: Best Actress For “The Tracey Fragments”

2007 Hollywood Breakthrough Award: Breakthrough Actress of the Year

2008 MTV Movie Award: Best Female Performance For “Juno”

2008 Canadian Comedy Award: Best Performance by a Female For “Juno”

2017 Primetime Emmy Nomination: Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program For “Gaycation”

2005 Gemini Award: Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Supporting Role in a Dramatic Series For “ReGenesis”

2004 Gemini Award: Best Performance in a Children's or Youth Program or Series For “Ghost Cat”

How old is Elliot Page?

Elliot Page is 36 years old.

When did Elliot Page get married?

Elliot Page got married in 2018 to Emma Portner.

Is Elliot Page in Inception?

Yes, Elliot Page plays the role of Ariadne in Christopher Nolan’s film, Inception.

When did Elliot Page cut his hair?

In interviews, Elliot Page has stated that he cut his hair short at the age of 10 and has felt like he was a boy since he was 9 years old.

Did Elliot Page file for divorce?

Yes, Elliot Page filed for divorce from their wife Emma Portner, in 2021.

What made Elliot Page famous?

Elliot Page has appeared in several critically acclaimed films and television shows like, “Inception”, “Juno” and the Netflix television series “The Umbrella Academy."

More from MARKETREALIST

'Romance' Scam Costs Woman $200,000; How To Be Safe

Here's How To Master The Art Of Selling On TikTok As a Creator Or Brand