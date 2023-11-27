What Is 'Sea of Love' Star Ellen Barkin's Net Worth?

Name Ellen Barkin Net worth $80 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Acting, production DOB April 16, 1954 Age 69 years Gender Female Nationality American Profession Actor, producer

Also Read: What Is 'The Lord of the Rings' Director Peter Jackson’s Net Worth?

American actress Ellen Barkin has an estimated net worth of $80 million, as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Barkin is best known for her work in “Sea of Love” in which she starred alongside Al Pacino. In her decades-long career in Hollywood, she has landed several leading roles with her 'tough-cookie persona' becoming a trademark for her.

Ellen Barkin at the Museum of The Moving Image honors | Getty Images | Photo by Neilson Barnard

Barkin's career started with the 1982 film "Diner," which received strong reviews. She was then cast in "Tender Mercies" in 1983, which established her in Hollywood. Barkins then bagged several notable roles in the late 80s in films like "The Big Easy" and most notably "Sea of Love."

Also Read: Who Was John Gotti, the 'Teflon Don' and the Subject of Netflix's New 'Get Gotti' Documentary?

In the late 90s, she appeared in the made-for-television film "Before Women Had Wings," for which she won an Emmy. Her work in "Switch" was another notable performance that earned her more award nominations. She then appeared in movies like "The White River Kid" and "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas." And in 2007, she appeared in the hit film, "Ocean's Thirteen."

Also Read: What Is Baseball Legend Jermaine Dye’s Net Worth?

Barkin made her Broadway debut in 2011 with "The Normal Heart." This play earned her a Tony Award. Her next notable film was "Another Happy Day," which won her widespread critical acclaim. She then appeared in television series such as "Happyish" and "Animal Kingdom" in the mid-2010s.

Most recently, Barkin appeared in the Netflix comedy “The Out-Laws”. The Adam Sandler-produced wacky comedy also stars Adam Devine, Nina Dobrev, Michael Rooker, Julie Hagerty, Richard Kind, Lauren Lapkus, Laci Mosley, and Pierce Brosnan.

Barkin was divorced from her husband of six years Ron Perelman in 2006. As per reports, she was blindsided by the development as she was ordered to move out of their home while being watched by her ex-husband's security guards. Barkin contended that Perelman saw her as more of an "accessory," or a trophy wife, and in the end, he paid Barkin about $40 million in divorce settlement. In 2007, Barkin sued Perelman, alleging that he had promised to invest $3.4 million into her new film production company, Applehead Pictures. A judge ultimately ordered Perelman to pay her $4.3 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Real Estate

In 2006, Barkin bought a $7.5-million townhouse in West Village, Manhattan after she was evicted from her ex-husband’s mansion. Barkin later stated that while she enjoyed the home, she would prefer living in an apartment.

Jewelry Collection

After her divorce from Perelman, Barkin became the owner of 100 pieces of extremely valuable jewelry worth millions which she sold off in auctions. Her collection included a 32-carat apricot diamond ring, a pair of $80,000 emerald and gold cuffs, and an emerald necklace worth $350,000, which was once worn by Doris Duke.

Her antique pearl necklace was auctioned off for around $500,000. At an auction in 2006, Barkin decided to sell her complete jewelry collection. The collection fetched over $20 million and stated that she would use the proceeds to fund her new film production company.

Barkin first got married to actor Gabriel Byrne in 1988. They had two children before separating in 1993. In 1998, she briefly dated actor Johny Depp and she even testified in the famous Depp V Heard trial. She then married Ronald Perelman in 2000, whom she met after working together on "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas." Perelman and Barkin divorced in 2006.

Ellen Barkin and Ron Perelman during Monty Python's "Spamalot" | Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Glikas

1997 Blockbuster Entertainment Award: Favorite Supporting Actress - Adventure/Drama For “The Fan”

1998 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie For “Before Women Had Wings”

1998 Golden Satellite Award: Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television For “Before Women Had Wings”

How old is Ellen Barkin?

Ellen Barkin is 69 years old.

Who is Mitzi in Modern Family?

Ellen Barkin plays Mitzi in Modern Family.

What is Ellen Barkin’s net worth?

Ellen Barkin has an estimated net worth of $80 million.

More from MARKETREALIST

Red Hot Chili Peppers Drummer Chad Smith is Also Known for His Collaborations; Here's His Net Worth

What Is Former US Vice President and Climate Activist Al Gore's Net Worth?