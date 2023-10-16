What Is Oscar-Winning Actress Diane Keaton's Net Worth?

Name Diane Keaton Net worth $100 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Acting, production, real estate DOB 5 January 1946 Age 77 Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession Actress, screenwriter, director, producer

Actress, screenwriter, director and producer Diane Keaton has an estimated net worth of $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Keaton is best known for her acting roles in world-renowned films like “The Godfather” series, Woody Allen’s “Love and Death,” and “Annie Hall”. Apart from acting, Keaton is known to be a successful real estate developer as well.

Diane Keaton during the filming of 'Love and Death' | Getty Images | Photo by Ernst Haas

Keaton’s career started with theater work, and she later bagged roles in some of the most notable and famous films. As per The Richest, Keaton earned $35,000 for the first installment of “The Godfather.” For the sequel, “The Godfather: Part II, she made a whopping $1.5 million.

However, her collaboration with Woody Allen catapulted her to stardom, and she became an iconic figure through her roles in timeless classics such as "Annie Hall". This film also left an indelible mark on women's fashion, as her character's wardrobe, meticulously crafted by the renowned designer Ralph Lauren, sparked enduring style trends that continue to influence fashion enthusiasts to this day.

She has starred in widely successful films like "Looking for Mr. Goodbar," "Crimes of the Heart," "Father of the Bride," "The First Wives Club,” "Something's Gotta Give," "The Big Wedding" and more. Keaton worked as a voice actress for films like "Finding Dory," which raked in over $1 billion worldwide in 2016. Apart from acting, she has worked as a director, photographer, and a successful real estate developer.

Keaton is a successful real estate developer. She has renovated and restyled several mansions before selling them for great profits. Her list of celebrity buyers includes Madonna, who bought a mansion from her for $6.5 million. TV screenwriter Ryan Murphy also bought a home from Keaton for $10 million in 2010. She worked on the seven-bedroom, Spanish Colonial Revival house mansion in Beverly Hills with New York designer Stephen Shadley. In 2021, Murphy further sold the property for $16.25 million, as per Architectural Digest. In 2002, Keaton purchased a Bel Air for an undisclosed amount and she sold the home to a tech executive for $16.5 million in 2005 after massive renovation, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

A year earlier, in 2004, Keaton scooped up a property in Laguna Beach for $7.5 million, on which she worked for two years. The revamped 1928 property was listed on the market for $12.75 million but failed to find any buyers. In 2015, she re-listed the property increasing the price to almost $16 million.

Keaton bought a $5.6 million, 8,000-square-foot home in LA's Pacific Palisades neighborhood in 2012. She sold the property for $6.9 million in 2016, making a handsome profit. Later in 2018, she paid $1.5 million for a home in Tucson, Arizona, and after renovating the property, she relisted it for $2.6 million in 2020.

At the beginning of her career, Keaton dated filmmaker, comedian, and actor Woody Allen. In the late 70s, she was in a relationship with director and producer Warren Beatty. She was reportedly romantically involved with actor Al Pacino during the filming of "The Godfather" trilogy. However, Keaton never got married and went on to raise two adopted children.

Diane Keaton with daughter Dexter Keaton and actress Carol Kane | Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

1978 Oscar: Best Actress in a Leading Role For “Annie Hall”

2017 American Film Institute, USA: Life Achievement Award

1978 BAFTA Film Award: Best Actress For “Annie Hall”

2004 Golden Globe: Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical For “Something's Gotta Give”

1978 Golden Globe: Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical For “Annie Hall”

2004 Golden Satellite Award: Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical For “Something's Gotta Give”

2005 Hollywood Film Awards: Lifetime Achievement Award

2003 National Board of Review, USA Award: Best Actress For “Something's Gotta Give”

Is Diane Keaton married to Michael Keaton?

No, Diane Keaton and Michael Keaton are not related.

Does Diane Keaton have a husband?

No, Diane Keaton has never been married but she has dated several celebrities.

Who is Diane Keaton's daughter?

Dexter Keaton is Diane Keaton's daughter.

How long did Al Pacino and Diane Keaton date?

As per Pagesix, Al Pacino and Diane Keaton dated on and off from 1974 to 1990.

What is Diane Keaton’s net worth?

Diane Keaton has an estimated net worth of $100 million as of October 2023.

