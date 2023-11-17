What Is New York Yankees Legend Derek Jeter's Net Worth?

Name Derek Jeter Net worth $200 million Salary N/A Annual income $30 million Sources of income Baseball, endorsements, business ventures DOB June 26, 1974 Age 49 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Former MLB player

Also Read: As Former British PM David Cameron Returns to Government, Here's a Look At His Net Worth

Former professional baseball player, businessman, and baseball executive Derek Jeter aka The Captain has an estimated net worth of $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Jeter is one of the most popular and highest-paid athletes in sports history. Jeter is a 14-time All-Star and a five-time winner of both the Silver Slugger and Gold Glove awards. He is the only player in history to win both the All-Star Game MVP award and the World Series MVP award in the same season. A documentary series, “The Captain”, about Jeter's life and career premiered on ESPN in 2022.

Derek Jeter of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout | Getty Images | Photo by Mike Stobe

Career in Baseball

Also Read: What Is Former Baseball Player Bartolo Colón's Net Worth?

Jeter turned pro with the Yankees, who signed him for New York Yankees Legend. He played four seasons in Minor League Baseball from 1992 to 1995, and eventually won the Minor League Player of the Year Award. He made his Major League Baseball (MLB) debut in 1995. Jeter became the first Yankee rookie to start as a shortstop for the team since 1962.

In the 1996 season, he hit his first MLB home run and went on to win both Rookie of the Year and the World Series that year. He was with the series-winning Yankee teams in 1996, 1998, 1999, 2000 and 2009.

Also Read: What Is Nike Founder Phil Knight's Net Worth?

Derek Jeter cheers during the ALCS game | Getty Images | Photo by Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

Jeter played his last season with the Yankees in 2014. The average ticket price for his final home game on September 25, 2014, reached an all-time high of $830 on the secondary market due to The Captain’s popularity. He ended his career with an average of 204 hits, 113 runs scored, and 21 stolen bases per 162 games. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020, and his uniform number, 2, was retired by the Yankees in 2017.

Career Earnings

Jeter earned $5 million in the 1995 season and in the 2000 season, he earned $10 million as per Celebrity Net Worth. He then signed a 10-year, $189 million contract with the Yankees in 2001, and by the time the contract kicked in, he was earning $20 million per season. His earnings peaked in 2010 when he earned $22.6 million from a three-year $51 million deal. In 2013, he signed a one-year $12 million contract for his final MLB season in 2014. From his MLB career with the New York Yankees, Jeter earned about $265 million in salary alone, per Essentially Sports.

Derek Jeter of the New York Yankees celebrates after a victory | Getty Images | Photo by Elsa

Endorsements

During his career, Jeter signed several high-profile endorsement deals with Nike, Steiner Sports, Gatorade, Avon, Movado, Rawlings, and other brands. As per Celebrity Net Worth, he made at least $150 million from endorsements bringing his career earnings to a total of $415 million.

Other Ventures

In 2017, Jeter along with a group of investors, bought the Major League Baseball team, Miami Marlins for $1.2 billion. Jeter became the chief executive officer. He oversaw the day-to-day operations of the team till 2022. He then stepped down as the CEO and sold his shares in the club. At the time, his salary as CEO was estimated to be $5 million a year, per ESPN. Jeter reportedly still earns $30 million annually from his various endeavors.

Stake in Miami Marlins

Jeter owned a 4% stake in the franchise, with other partners holding the controlling stake. According to Front Office Sports, Jeter sold his stake in 2022, when it was reportedly worth $45 million.

Real Estate Assets

Jeter owns several properties across the U.S. In 2001, Jeter bought a $12.72 million penthouse apartment on the 88th floor of the Trump World Tower on the East Side of Manhattan. He listed his apartment for sale in 2010 for $20 million and finally sold it for $15.5 million in 2012.

In 2005, Jeter bought a $1.2 million, 4-acre historic property in the upstate town of Greenwood, New York. He fully restored the lakefront property. In 2018, he put the property for sale for $14.75 million.

Jeter built a custom 22,000-square-foot waterfront mansion in Tampa, Florida in 2011. The two-story mansion has 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, an entertainment room, a billiard room, and all modern amenities. The home nicknamed "St. Petersburg" was also rented by Tom Brady and their wife Gisele Bundchen for $75,000 a month, when he was playing for the Buccaneers.

Jeter was in a relationship with singer Mariah Carey from 1997 to 1998. He went on to date models and actresses including Vida Guerra, Jordana Brewster, Joy Enriquez, and Jessica Biel. He began dating model Hannah Davis in 2012, and after his retirement, Jeter got engaged to her in 2015. The two got married the following year and have four children together.

Derek Jeter with his wife Hannah during a pregame ceremony honoring Jeter and retiring his number | Getty Images | Photo by Rich Schultz

How old is Derek Jeter?

Derek Jeter is 49 years old.

Is Derek Jeter still married?

Derek Jeter has been married to Hannah Jeter for seven years.

At what age did Derek Jeter retire from baseball?

Derek Jeter retired in the 2014 season when he was approaching the age of 40 years.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Was Fashion Designer Kate Spade’s Net Worth?

What Is Tennis Star and Fashion Icon, Björn Borg's Net Worth?