Name Christa Miller Net Worth $250 Million Sources of Income Acting, Films, Modeling, Endorsements Date of Birth May 29, 1964 Age 59 Years Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession Actress, Model

The American actress and model, Christa Miller is famous for her notable roles in comedy-drama movies and sitcoms that have contributed to her current net worth of $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The actress has been cast by her husband and the popular director and producer Bill Lawrence in "Scrubs," "Clone High," "Cougar Town," and "Shrinking." Miller starred alongside Courtney Cox in "Cougar Town" which was a sitcom that attracted quite a few applause. Miller entered the modeling industry at a very young age and appeared in several advertisements and magazines. However, her modeling career was pretty short-lived due to her emergency surgery for a non-cancerous bone tumor. Miller was among the twenty-four celebrities who endorsed Yves Saint Laurent, along with Heart Evangelista, David Alexander Flinn, Lena Hall, and others.

Christa Miller attends the Apple TV+ 2023 TCA Winter Press Tour | Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

Christa Miller's major earning sources constitute her acting ventures, films, television comedies, modeling, and sitcoms. She bagged her first role in the television sitcom "Kate & Allie," and then had a tiny supporting role in the movie, "Stepfather III." Miller then played the role of Kate O'Brien on "The Drew Carrey Show" from 1995-2002. After marrying her director husband, her career soared and she landed several main and supporting roles in movies as well as television shows and sitcoms. Miller also lent her voice to Cleopatra in a show called "Clone High." She played a big part in a TV mini-series called "The Andromeda Strain" in 2008. She also appeared in an episode of CSI: Miami titled "Divorce Party."

(Clockwise from Top L-R) Jason Segel, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Lukita Maxwell, Christa Miller, and Michael Urie of Apple TV+'s "Shrinking" pose for a portrait | Getty Images | Photo by JSquared Photography

Miller and her husband, Bill Lawrence own an impressive and diversified real estate portfolio. The couple purchased an opulent mansion on a Malibu cliff for $4.75 million from Pat Benatar in 2003 and sold it for $21 million in 2017. In 2007, they paid $12.6 million for a six-bedroom home in Los Angeles from Dallas actress Victoria Principal. Even after trying many times, they haven't been able to sell this house. The last listing in 2013 was at $11 million. In April 2018, they bought a 2,700-square-foot home in New York City for $7.6 million. Recently in 2023, Google co-founder Sergey Brin bought the same property for $35 million.

Miller was born and brought up in Manhattan, pursued her education at the Convent of the Sacred Heart, and was then interested in making her career in modeling. However, she started taking acting lessons, stopped modeling due to surgery, and moved to Los Angeles in 1990.

Miller married the American television producer, screenwriter, and director Bill Lawrence in 1999. The couple welcomed three children: Charlotte, Henry Vanduzer Lawrence, and William Stoddard Lawrence. Charlotte, Miller's eldest daughter pursued a modeling career just like her mother and is also focusing on being a singer-songwriter. The popular American actress and activist Susan Saint James is Miller's aunt.

(L-R) Bill Lawrence and Christa Miller attend the premiere of Apple TV+'s "Shrinking" | Getty Images | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

Christa Miller arrives at the Apple Original Series "Ted Lasso" Season 3 Red Carpet Premiere Event | Getty Images | Photo by Steve Granitz

- Gracie Allen Awards 2014 (Winner): Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Comedy Series for "Cougar Town"

- Satellite Awards 2003 (Nominee): Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Comedy or Musical for "Scrubs"

- Satellite Awards 2004 (Nominee): Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Comedy or Musical for "Scrubs"

- Hollywood Music In Media Awards (HMMA) 2021 (Nominee): Best Music Supervision - TV Show/Limited Series for "Ted Lasso"

- Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 (Nominee): Outstanding Music Supervision for "So Long, Farewell"

(L-R) Lukita Maxwell and Christa Miller speak onstage during the Hollywood Critics Association's 2023 HCA Film Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

Who is Christa Miller's husband?

Miller married the television producer Bill Lawrence in 1999.

What is the net worth of Christa Miller?

The estimated net worth of Christa Miller is $250 million as of Jan 2024.

Does Christa Miller have children?

Yes. Miller has three children—Charlotte, Henry Vanduzer Lawrence, and William Stoddard Lawrence.

What are some of the most-watched movies of Christa Miller?

"Scrubs," "Cougar Town," "Shrinking," "Breaking In," "Kiss & Tell," and "The Operator" are some of the most-watched movies of Christa Miller.