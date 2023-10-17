Conor McGregor Is Set To Return To The UFC, Here's a Look At His Net Worth

Name Conor McGregor Net worth $200 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income MMA, business ventures, endorsements DOB 14 July 1988 Age 35 years Gender Male Nationality Ireland Profession UFC Fighter

Professional MMA fighter, coach, and media personality Conor 'The Notorious' McGregor has an estimated net worth of $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. McGregor is a wide-stance striker with a wide range of combat forms. He has a stellar record in the UFC as he has scored 22 wins, six losses, and no draws. Out of his total wins, 19 came by knockout, showing outstanding efficacy in striking. McGregor is also the first fighter to be crowned as the champion of two different weight divisions in the UFC being the former featherweight and lightweight champion.

Conor McGregor celebrates after a first-round knockout victory over Jose Aldo | Getty Images | Photo by Steve Marcus

McGregor has been inactive since his fight with Dustin Poirier (UFC 264) in 2021, in which he broke his leg. There was speculation that he would return to the octagon at UFC 296, but he failed to enter the United States Anti-Doping Agency, or USADA, testing pool in time to compete. USADA rules require athletes to spend at least six months in the pool and submit two positive samples before competing. However, McGregor has now announced that he is back in the USADA pool, and he is likely to compete in early 2024.

I’m back in the pool. Will be doing my stint at high elevation before the bout. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 8, 2023

Fighting some of the most high-profile fights in the UFC, McGregor has pocketed several multimillion paychecks in his career. As per Celebrity Net Worth, McGregor made $12 million for a 13-second fight against Jose Aldo, in 2015. In 2016, he made about $10-15 million for fighting Nate Diaz, and around $7 million for fighting Eddie Alvarez. In 2017, he took on Nate Diaz once again and took home about $25 million.

Conor McGrego hits Nate Diaz with a left during their welterweight rematch | Getty Images | Photo by Steve Marcus

McGregor also participated in a highly publicized fight with former boxing heavyweight champion Floyd Mayweather in 2017. He is estimated to have made a whopping $100 million from the fight. In 2018, he competed in another high-profile fight in the UFC against the reigning champion at the time, Khabib Nurmagomedov. McGregor reportedly made $50 million from the fight.

Conor McGregor grapples with Khabib Nurmagomedov | Getty Images | Photo by Harry How

However, the year 2021 was the biggest year for McGregor in terms of earnings as he topped Forbes’ World’s Highest-Paid Athletes' list with earnings close to $180 million in 12 months from May 1, 2020 to May 1, 2021. At the time, he faced Dustin Poirier and made $22 million, but the bulk of his income came from the sale of his stake in his whisky brand, Proper No. Twelve, which was valued at $150 million, as per Forbes.

McGregor launched the Proper No. Twelve whiskey brands in Ireland and the United States in 2018. The liquor company Proximo Spirits was a 20% equity partner in the company. In mid-2020, Proximo paid $250 million to increase its ownership stake to 49%. Later in 2021, McGregor and his partners sold their remaining combined 51% stake to Proximo Spirits. As per Augustman, the total value of the deal could ultimately be $600 million, including the $250 million that was paid earlier to the founding partners. As per Forbes, McGregor is estimated to have made $150 million from the deal.

Conor McGregor at Spotify an evening of music | Getty Images | Photo by Antony Jones

Apart from this, McGregor also runs a media entity known as The Mac Life which has a YouTube channel as well with about 1.45 million subscribers. In 2019, McGregor invested in the hospitality business by purchasing The Black Forge Inn in the Crumlin suburb of Dublin for $2.2 million and spent roughly $1 million on renovations, as per The Sun.

The Black Forge Inn Abu Dhabi Takeover - @ProperWhiskey and @ForgedIrish flowing! World Domination 🌍🥃🖤🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/YJz8sJXJbe — The Black Forge Inn (@blackforgeinn) November 19, 2022

McGregor has famous endorsement deals with prominent brands like Beats by Dre, Monster Energy, Reebok, Budweiser, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Burger King adding millions to his income.

McGregor owns multiple properties across Europe and the US. He owns a mansion in his home country, Ireland, which he bought for $2.5 million in 2019, as per Augustman. The property located near River Liffey, is right behind the site where the Ryder Cup was held in 2006. In 2018, McGregor bought a $1.3 million villa in Marbella, Spain. However, his best-known property is the famous ‘Mac Mansion’ in Henderson, Nevada, which is close to Las Vegas. He took the property on lease in 2015 and sold it for about $2.6 million in 2017, as per The Things.

McGregor loves high-end watches, and he often flaunts them in his posts on his Instagram account. Among the several watches in his collection, some prominent pieces are the Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona, Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 40, and Rolex Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller Everose Gold, which he calls the “Galaxy Caramel.” He also has million-dollar diamond timepieces like Audemars Piguet Offshore Chronograph Custom Diamond Encrusted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

McGregor has been in a long-term relationship with his fiancée Dee Devlin since 2008. While they are yet to be married, the couple have welcomed three children together.

Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

2016 ESPY: Best Fighter UFC

Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 Awards: "The Statement Maker"

How old is Conor McGregor?

Conor McGregor is 35 years old.

Does Conor McGregor still fight?

Conor McGregor has confirmed his return to the UFC as he has stated that he is back in the USADA pool. He is likely to fight in December or early 2024.

How many fights has Conor lost?

Conor McGregor has lost six times in his UFC career.

Who fought McGregor's last fight?

Conor McGregor’s last fight was with Dustin Poirier, which he lost by a TKO.

What is Conor McGregor’s Net Worth?

Conor McGregor has an estimated net worth of $200 million as of June.