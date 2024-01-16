What Is American Actor, Musician, and Comedian Rodney Carrington’s Net Worth?
The American actor, comedian, and singer-songwriter Rodney Carrington, popular for his whimsical impressions, has amassed a net worth of $8 million. From performing at local clubs to securing comedy gigs, Carrington first gained recognition with the radio program "The Bob and Tom Show." A prominent country singer, some of his best studio albums include "Hangin' with Rodney," "Morning Wood," and "Here Comes The Truth."
What are Rodney Carrington’s sources of income?
Carrington earns the majority of his income from his acting, tours, comedy shows, films, writing, and public appearances. He charges around $40,000-$74,999 to perform in a private event. Moreover, the comedian has eighteen upcoming concerts planned for the new year.
Initially, Carrington focused on studio albums, compilation albums, live albums, singles, holiday singles, and music videos. He worked with Mercury Records Nashville and Capitol Nashville, making his way to the US Country charts, Billboard 200 pop albums chart, and Top 40 country hits.
In 2004, Carrington made his acting debut with "Rodney," an ABC sitcom. He was also seen alongside Toby Keith in "Beer for My Horses," which was released in 2008. His comedy special, "Rodney Carrington: Live at the Majestic," was released on DVD in 2009. He was also cast in "The Longest Year."
Carrington is not only a talented comedian but also a singer-songwriter with a flair for creating humorous and relatable country songs. His music often revolves around comedic narratives, blending his witty storytelling with traditional country sounds. His albums, such as "Hangin' with Rodney" and "Morning Wood," feature a mix of humorous and poignant songs.
One of Carrington's most well-known tracks is "Show Them to Me," which became a fan favorite. He later signed with Laughter's Good Records and released his comedy albums "Laughter's Good," "Here Comes the Truth," and "Rodney Carrington: The Hits."
Rodney Carrington’s real estate
Carrington owned a 7,500-square-foot Tulsa mansion worth $8.5 million, selling it in 2021 for $4.725 million. The 20-acre property featured lush gardens, massive stone and iron fencing, and multiple lakes.
Rodney Carrington’s Social Media following
|113K Followers
|1.7 Million Followers
|Youtube
|240K Subscribers
Rodney Carrington’s personal life
Carrington was born in Longview, Texas, on October 19, 1968, and lived there until 1990. He married his girlfriend Terri in 1993 and later welcomed three sons: George, Sam, and Zac. However, the couple parted ways in 2012.
FAQs
Who is Rodney Carrington's wife?
Rodney married Terri Carrington in 1993, but the two parted ways in 2012.
How many children does Rodney Carrington have?
Carrington has three sons: Sam, George, and Zac.
What is the net worth of Rodney Carrington?
As of 2023, Carrington's net worth is $8 Million.
Has Rodney appeared in movies?
Yes. Rodney Carrington has also appeared in several movies, including "Rodney," "Beer for My Horses," "Rodney Carrington: Live at the Majestic," and "The Longest Year" among others.
What is the height of Rodney Carrington?
Rodney Carrington is 5'10" tall.
