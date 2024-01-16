Name Rodney Carrington Net Worth $8 Million Sources of Income Comedy Shows, Acting, Music Date of Birth October 19, 1968 Age 55 Years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Comedian, Songwriter, Screenwriter

Also Read: What Is Nickelodeon Star Kira Kosarin’s Net Worth?

The American actor, comedian, and singer-songwriter Rodney Carrington, popular for his whimsical impressions, has amassed a net worth of $8 million. From performing at local clubs to securing comedy gigs, Carrington first gained recognition with the radio program "The Bob and Tom Show." A prominent country singer, some of his best studio albums include "Hangin' with Rodney," "Morning Wood," and "Here Comes The Truth."

Comedian Rodney Carrington performs onstage during Day 1 of RedFest Austin at Austin360 Amphitheater | Getty Images | Photo by Rick Kern

Carrington earns the majority of his income from his acting, tours, comedy shows, films, writing, and public appearances. He charges around $40,000-$74,999 to perform in a private event. Moreover, the comedian has eighteen upcoming concerts planned for the new year.

Also Read: What Was Legendary Singer Shane MacGowan’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death?

Initially, Carrington focused on studio albums, compilation albums, live albums, singles, holiday singles, and music videos. He worked with Mercury Records Nashville and Capitol Nashville, making his way to the US Country charts, Billboard 200 pop albums chart, and Top 40 country hits.

Also Read: What Is June Shannon's Net Worth in 2023?

In 2004, Carrington made his acting debut with "Rodney," an ABC sitcom. He was also seen alongside Toby Keith in "Beer for My Horses," which was released in 2008. His comedy special, "Rodney Carrington: Live at the Majestic," was released on DVD in 2009. He was also cast in "The Longest Year."

Carrington is not only a talented comedian but also a singer-songwriter with a flair for creating humorous and relatable country songs. His music often revolves around comedic narratives, blending his witty storytelling with traditional country sounds. His albums, such as "Hangin' with Rodney" and "Morning Wood," feature a mix of humorous and poignant songs.

One of Carrington's most well-known tracks is "Show Them to Me," which became a fan favorite. He later signed with Laughter's Good Records and released his comedy albums "Laughter's Good," "Here Comes the Truth," and "Rodney Carrington: The Hits."

(L to R) Creator Ric Swartzlander, executive producer David Himelfarb, actors Rodney Carrington and Jennifer Aspen of "Rodney" | Getty Images | Photo by Frederick M. Brown

Carrington owned a 7,500-square-foot Tulsa mansion worth $8.5 million, selling it in 2021 for $4.725 million. The 20-acre property featured lush gardens, massive stone and iron fencing, and multiple lakes.

Musician Josh Turner, comedian Rodney Carrington, and guest seen backstage during the 2008 CMT Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Rick Diamond

Instagram 113K Followers Facebook 1.7 Million Followers Youtube 240K Subscribers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rodney Carrington (@officialrodneycarrington)

Carrington was born in Longview, Texas, on October 19, 1968, and lived there until 1990. He married his girlfriend Terri in 1993 and later welcomed three sons: George, Sam, and Zac. However, the couple parted ways in 2012.

Who is Rodney Carrington's wife?

Rodney married Terri Carrington in 1993, but the two parted ways in 2012.

How many children does Rodney Carrington have?

Carrington has three sons: Sam, George, and Zac.

What is the net worth of Rodney Carrington?

As of 2023, Carrington's net worth is $8 Million.

Has Rodney appeared in movies?

Yes. Rodney Carrington has also appeared in several movies, including "Rodney," "Beer for My Horses," "Rodney Carrington: Live at the Majestic," and "The Longest Year" among others.

What is the height of Rodney Carrington?

Rodney Carrington is 5'10" tall.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is Businessman Nick Loeb's Net Worth?

Barron Hilton Pledged 97 Percent of His Wealth to Charity; What Was His Net Worth?