What Is Grammy-Winning Artist Ciara's Net Worth?

Name Ciara Net worth $20 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Music, acting, business ventures, endorsements DOB October 25, 1985 Age 38 years Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession Singer, songwriter, actor

Singer, songwriter and actor Ciara has an estimated net worth of $20 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Ciara is a Grammy-winning artist known for her lasting contribution to music over the years. She began writing songs for prominent musicians even before graduating high school and her song ‘Goodies’ marked her debut as a hit songwriter.

Singer Ciara a the Keds Centennial Celebration | Getty Images | Photo by Mike Pont

Recently, Ciara teamed with legendary rapper Lil Wayne for an official remix of her Chris Brown-assisted single “How We Roll.” The song comes as the latest feature from her EP as a single, following the great reception of “Forever” featuring Lil Baby.

Career in Music

Early in her life, Ciara made lasting friends and connections, which led to the formation of an all-girl pop group called "Hearsay." Although the group never made it big, it convinced Ciara to pursue a future in music.

Even before she graduated from high school, Ciara wrote songs for Blu Cantrell and Fantasia Barrino among others. She then met Jazze Pha, a producer and she recorded songs with him that would later appear on her debut album.

After high school, she started to fully pursue her career in music in 2003. Jazze Pha helped her meet a record executive and she subsequently signed with LaFace Records. Soon her debut album was ready with a handful of songs like "1, 2, Step" and "Thug Style" already been recorded during her high school years. Further, the song, called "Goodies," would become one of her most successful hits, which also became the title of Ciara's debut album.

She released her first album in 2004, and it became a major success, shooting straight to number three on the US Billboard Top 200. "Goodies" went three times platinum in the U.S., and it has been compared to a female version of Usher's "Yeah."

After her debut album, Ciara collaborated with several other major artists. She featured on singles by Missy Elliott and Bow Wow and she toured with Gwen Stefani and Chris Brown. Her second album, "Ciara: The Evolution," reached the same level of success as her debut. The song "Get Up" was also used in the soundtrack of the film "Step Up".

Her third album featured collaborations with artists like Young Jeezy and Justin Timberlake and she further toured with artists like Britney Spears and Jay-Z. She also collaborated with Ludacris and Pitbull on various songs.

Her fourth album "Basic Instinct,” did not turn out to be a success, but it contained several hit songs. She released her fifth album “Ciara” in 2013. His sixth album "Jackie," released in 2015 and "Beauty Marks" came out in 2019. In June 2022, she signed a new record deal with Republic and Uptown Records in partnership with her label, Beauty Marks Entertainment and she is set to release her eighth studio album.

Career in Acting

After a period of touring, Ciara began her acting career. Her first role came in an MTV movie called “All You've Got” and she also appeared in BET's “The Game”. In March 2023, it was announced that she had the cast of the remake of “The Color Purple”.

Endorsements

A chunk of Ciara’s fortune comes from endorsements and advertising deals with various brands. She led a major ad campaign by Verizon Wireless in 2009 and 2010, she became a spokesperson for Adidas Originals. In 2016, she became a global brand ambassador for Revlon and she has also worked with brands such as Givenchy, Jeep, and Jay-Z’s Rocawear.

Ciara along with her husband owns the film production company ‘Why Not You Productions’, which has been affiliated with Amazon Prime Video since 2021. They are also part owners of Seattle Sounders FC of Major League Soccer, and they have their fragrance line called R & C. Ciara also joined the Caribbean rum brand ‘Ten To One Rum’ as an investor and co-owner in 2021. She further launched the skincare line "On A Mission."

As per Parade, Ciara's annual income varies depending on the projects but it typically falls in the $1 million to $4 million range, as per estimates.

In 2006, Ciara bought a condo in Atlanta for a reported $680,000. She sold it nearly after a decade for $520,000, as per the Architectural Digest. In 2015, Ciara along with her husband Russell Wilson bought two parcels of land in Bellevue just outside Seattle for a total of $13.4 million. The 1.89-acre estate is close to the scenic Lake Washington, with 270 feet of lakefront access, small private beaches, a dock, and great views of the Seattle skyline.

In early 2022, when Russell Wilson was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos, the couple bought a European-inspired property in the Cherry Hills Village area, outside Denver, so $25 million, per Architectural Digest. The 11,000-square-foot mansion features a wood-paneled dining room, an indoor pool, a basketball court, and an outdoor fireplace.

Over the years, Ciara has been romantically involved with several celebrities, including 50 Cent, Bow Wow, and Amar'e Stoudemire. She was also engaged to famous rapper Future at one point with whom she has a child.

Their engagement was called off in 2014 and in 2016, she married NFL quarterback Russell Wilson. The couple had a daughter in 2017, a son in 2020, and as per TODAY they are expecting another child.

Quarterback Russell Wilson poses with his family, Sienna, Future, Win and Ciara | Getty Images | Photo by Justin Edmonds

2013 BET Award: Best Smile

2005 BET Award: Best Collaboration For the song "1, 2 Step".

2006 Grammy: Best Short Form Music Video For “Missy Elliott: Lose Control”

2018 Soul Train Award: Best Dance Performance For the video "Level Up".

2013 Soul Train Award: Best Dance Performance For “Ciara: Body Party”

2010 Soul Train Award: Best Dance Performance For the video "Ride".

2006 Soul Train Award: The Sprite Award for Best R&B/Soul or Rap Dance Cut For “Missy Elliott: Lose Control”

2005 Soul Train Award: The Coca-Cola Classic Award for Best R&B/Soul or Rap New Artist

2005 Soul Train Award: Sammy Davis, Jr. Award for "Entertainer of the Year" – Female

How old is Ciara?

Ciara is 38 years old.

How many kids does Ciara have?

Ciara has three kids, Future, Sienna and Win and she is reportedly expecting another baby.

Who is Ciara's husband?

Ciara is married to NFL athlete Russell Wilson.

What is Ciara’s net worth?

Ciara had an estimated net worth of $20 million, as of June according to Celebrity Net Worth.

