What Is Supermodel and Entrepreneur Christie Brinkley's Net Worth?

Name Christie Brinkley Net Worth $100 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Modelling, endorsements, business ventures DOB February 2, 1954 Age 69 years Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession Model, TV personality, entrepreneur

American model, entrepreneur and actress Christy Brinkley has an estimated net worth of $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Brinkley is best known for her modeling career and her appearance as a swimsuit model for Sports Illustrated in the 1970s. At the peak of her career, Brinkley became one of the most successful and highest-paid models in the world. She also served as the face of CoverGirl for 25 years. In her decades-long career, she featured on more than 500 magazine covers.

Brinkley famously signed a record 25-year contract with CoverGirl and she appeared on three consecutive covers of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue from 1979 to 1981, becoming the first model to do so. In her career, she featured on hundreds of other magazine covers including Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Esquire, Harper's Bazaar, Rolling Stone, and more. She has endorsed several brands as well, including Nissan, Revlon, Diet Coke, and Chanel No. 19 among others.

She has appeared in TV shows including “Dancing With The Stars”. While it’s unclear how much she earned on the show, it is estimated that she made about $125,000 for participating during the rehearsal period and first two weeks of the show, per Variety. Apart from DWTS, she has also appeared in “Parks and Recreation”, and the 7th season of the ABC show “The Goldbergs”.

Brinkley owns several brands including Bellissima Prosecco, Christie Brinkley Eyewear, and Christie Brinkley Authentic Skin Care. She wrote and illustrated "Christie Brinkley's Outdoor Beauty and Fitness Book," in 1983, which featured on The New York Times bestseller list. She has also designed clothes for the Simplicity Pattern Company, and a line of prescription glasses for Nouveau Eyewear.

Over the years, Brinkley has made several investments in the real estate market with her portfolio being worth over $60 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. She owned properties in the exclusive New York beach town of The Hamptons including a $2.7 million, 21-acre Hamptons property. She sold the property for $30 million in 2007 after initially listing it for $17 million. Further in the Hamptons, she owns a five-bedroom estate spanning about four-and-a-half acres featuring a pool, a master suite, and a private terrace.

As per the publication, Brinkley currently resides in a 20-acre estate called Tower Hill, which dates to 1891. The gated compound features three separate lots, a four-bedroom, five-bath main house and a 50-foot-tall observation tower along with a greenhouse conservatory.

Brinkley has had four marriages as of 2021. She first married French artist Jean-François Allaux in 1973 and got divorced in 1981. She then married musician Billy Joel in 1985, and had a daughter named Alexa Ray Joel, who is also a singer. They divorced in 1994, and in the same year, Brinkley married real estate developer Richard Taubman. They had a son before divorcing in 1995. Brinkley then married architect Peter Halsey Cook, with whom she had a daughter before getting divorced in 2008.

How old is Christie Brinkley?

Christie Brinkley is 69 years old.

How many children did Christie Brinkley give birth to?

Christie Brinkley has three kids from her four marriages.

What is Christie Brinkley most famous for?

Christie Brinkley is a famous American model and actress who has appeared in hundreds of magazine covers and is best known for a series of Sports Illustrated swimsuit issues.

What is Christie Brinkley’s net worth?

Christy Brinkley has an estimated net worth of $100 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

