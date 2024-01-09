What Is 'Agents Of S.H.E.I.L.D.' Star Chloe Bennet's Net Worth?

Name Chloe Bennet Net worth $4 million Sources of income Acting, Singing DOB 18 April 1992 Age 31 Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Singer

Actress, singer, and producer, Chloe Bennet has an estimated net worth of $4 million as of January 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Bennet is best known for playing the famous superhero roles of Skye/Daisy Johnson/Quake on the ABC Marvel series, "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." Her role as Hailey on ABC's "Nashville" was also popular. She has appeared in several other films and worked as a voice-over artist as well.

Chloe Bennet as YouTube Originals hosts a special screening of "Impulse" Season 2 | Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre

Early career

Born Chloé Michelle Wang, in Chicago, Illinois, the Marvel actress has a Chinese, Anglo-American heritage. She is one of eight siblings and graduated from St. Ignatius College Prep in 2010. At the young age of 15, Bennet moved to China in pursuit of a singing career. She lived in her paternal grandmother's home and studied the Mandarin language. She moved back to Los Angeles in 2010, and in the same year, she hosted the TeenNick series, "The Nightlife."

Career in singing

Bennet released the singles "Every Day in Between" and "Uh Oh" in 2011. She further appeared in the music videos "BigBang: Tonight" and "Chase Jordan: Lose Control (Take a Sip)." She then moved to pursue an acting career and changed her last name to Bennet, her father's first name.

Career in acting

Bennet bagged a recurring role as Hailey on the musical drama "Nashville," appearing in seven episodes. However, her breakthrough came in 2013 when she starred as Skye/ Daisy Johnson/ Quake on the Marvel superhero drama, "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," which aired 136 episodes over seven seasons.

She then reprised her role in the web series "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Slingshot" (2016), and the animated projects, "Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors" (2018), "Marvel Rising: Initiation" (2018), "Marvel Rising: Heart of Iron" (2019), and "Marvel Rising: Chasing Ghosts" (2019). Further in 2014, Bennet appeared in the short film "Nostradamus" and guest-starred on the IFC sketch comedy series, "The Birthday Boys." In 2019, she played the role of Yi in "Abominable," and reprised the role on the animated series, "Abominable and the Invisible City" from 2022 to 2023.

She also appeared in the 2019 film, "5 Years Apart," and in the 2020 remake of 1983's "Valley Girl." Her recent appearance was in the 2023 E! Original Movie "Married by Mistake", and most recently, it was announced that Bennet had joined the cast of the animated Amazon Prime Video series "Invincible" for the show's second season.

In 2017, The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. bought her first home in Los Angeles. The home is a 1920s bungalow and Bennet has invested a lot of time and effort renovating and decorating it. The home features her office and several other rooms where she lives with her two dogs.

Bennet dated actor Austin Nichols from 2014 to 2017. She also had a brief relationship with popular internet celebrity Logan Paul. Since late 2023, rumours of Bennet being in a relationship with Charles Melton have been spreading. The two were spotted shopping in Beverly Hills in May 2023, per photos obtained by People Magazine and they attended Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour together in August 2023, via photos obtained by Just Jared.

Riverdale's Charles Melton and Dave's Chloe Bennet Have 'Been Quietly Dating for a Few Months': Source https://t.co/hngqA8zSOE — People (@people) May 10, 2023

In a 2018 blog post on the Child Mind Institute, it was stated that Bennet has been suffering from anxiety, depression, and ADHD from a young age.

2017 Visionary Award from the East-West Players

2018 Teen Choice Award nominations: Choice TV Actress: Action for "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D"

2019 Teen Choice Award: Choice Summer TV Star: Female for "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D"

2015 Kids' Choice Award Nomination: Favorite TV Actress for"Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D

2016 Kids’ Choice Award Nomination: Favorite Family TV Actress for "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D"

2019 MovieGuide Award Nomination: Most Inspiring Performance in Television for "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D"

2020 Alliance of Women Film Journalists EDA Female Focus Award Nomination for Best Animated Female

2020 Hawaii Film Critics Society Award nomination: Best Vocal/Motion Capture Performance for "Abominable."

Does Chloe Bennet have ADHD?

In 2018, she revealed that she has had anxiety and ADHD since childhood.

Who was Chloe Bennet in "Guardians of the Galaxy"?

Chloe Bennet played the role of Inhuman Daisy Johnson/Quake in "Guardians of the Galaxy."

Who plays Skye in Marvel?

Chloe Bennet played the role of Skye in Marvel.

Who is Haley on Nashville?

Chloe Bennet plays the role of Hailey in “Nashville” TV series.

Did Chloe Bennet date Logan Paul?

Yes, Logan Paul and Chloe Bennet briefly dated.

What are Skye's powers?

Skye has vibration manipulation abilities.

What is Chloe Bennet’s net worth?

Chloe Bennet has an estimated net worth of $4 million as of January 2024.

