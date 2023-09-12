Name Chandra Wilson Net worth $10 million Salary $125,000 Sources of income Acting, directing DOB 27 August 1969 Age 54 years Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession Actor/Director

American actress and director, Chandra Wilson has an estimated net worth of $10 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Wilson is best known for playing the character of Dr. Miranda in the hit medical drama series “Grey’s Anatomy.” Born in Houston, Texas, Wilson started her career in entertainment with a guest-starring role on "The Cosby Show" in 1989.

Chandra Wilson at the Screen Actors Guild Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Her main source of wealth was from her acting roles and other appearances in movies and TV shows. She has played guest or recurring roles in shows like "Law & Order," "Third Watch", "Sex and the City," "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and "The Sopranos". While she has appeared in films like "Mad Dog & Glory," "Lone Star" and "Frankie and Alice." She has also appeared on Broadway in "On the Town," "Avenue Q," "Caroline or Change" and "Chicago."

For her work on the show “Grey’s Anatomy”, Wilson reportedly made about $125,000 per episode in the year 2007, as per Stylecaster. Her salary is estimated to have risen significantly in the past decade.

Apart from her acting career, Wilson has also tried her hand at directing as she worked as the director for several episodes of “Grey’s Anatomy.” She is also a celebrity ambassador for CureMito and an activist/spokesman for the Cyclic Vomiting Syndrome Association. Her daughter, Sarina also suffers from the condition.

Wilson owns several properties across the USA, per NCESC. She owns a 5,000-square-foot, luxurious mansion in Los Angeles that features six bedrooms, a swimming pool, a spa, and a stunning view of the Pacific Ocean and downtown Los Angeles. The property is estimated to be worth over $2 million.

Wilson has been in a relationship since 1988. She has three children, daughters Sarina, and Joylin, and a son Michael. In the interview, Wilson revealed that she had never been married but she and her partner had been living together for decades.

Chandra Wilson and children with Stuart Weitzman | Getty Images | Photo by Mark Sullivan

Chandra Wilson's awards

2010 Image Award: Outstanding Directing in a Dramatic Series For “Grey's Anatomy”

2009 Image Award: Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series For “Grey's Anatomy”

2008 Image Award: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series For “Grey's Anatomy”

2007 Image Award: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series For “Grey's Anatomy”

2016 Texas Film Hall of Fame: Texas Film Hall Of Fame

2015 Festival Prize: Best Acting Performance for “Muted”

2014 Prism Award: Female Performance in a Drama Series Multi-Episode Storyline for “Grey's Anatomy”

2009 Prism Award: Performance in a TV Movie or Miniseries For “Accidental Friendship”

2008 Gold Derby TV Award: Drama Supporting Actress for “Grey's Anatomy”

2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series For “Grey's Anatomy”

2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards: Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series For “Grey's Anatomy”

2008 People's Choice Award: Favorite Scene Stealing Star For “Grey's Anatomy”

2006 Satellite Award: Best Ensemble, Television For “Grey's Anatomy”

How old is Chandra Wilson?

Chandra Wilson is 54 years old.

Was Chandra Wilson's baby on “Grey's Anatomy?"

Wilson was reportedly pregnant with her third child during the filming of the second season of “Grey's Anatomy.”

Is Chandra Wilson a real doctor?

Chandra Wilson is not a doctor in real life but she still serves as an inspiration for young women aspiring to become surgeons.

What is Chandra Wilson’s net worth?

Chandra Wilson’s estimated net worth is $10 million.

