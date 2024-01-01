Name Chaka Khan Net Worth $30 Million DOB 23 March 1953 Age 70 Gender Female Profession Singer, songwriter, actor, musician Nationality American

Also Read: 'Glee' and 'Mindhunter' Star Jonathan Groff is Also Known for His Activism; Here's His Net Worth

Chaka Khan, the iconic Queen of Funk-Soul has carved a niche for herself in the music industry and a career that spans over four decades, during which her mesmerizing vocals and stage presence earned her a net worth of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. From her early days with the band Rufus to her solo success and recent resurgence, Khan's financial journey reflects the evolution of a true musical legend. Influenced by Gladys Knight and Billie Holiday, she formed a girl band called the Crystalettes at the young age of 11. She also developed an interest in political activism, and soon joined the Black Panther Party when she was just 14. She got her first name Chaka from a Yoruba priest, and retained her surname Khan despite her divorce from her first husband Hassan Khan, who was a bandmate.

Chaka Khan, one of the biggest stars of the 1970s and beyond, performs at Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace Getty Images | Photo by Dave Benett

Singing and her funk music style have been key revenue generators for Khan, ever since she started collaborating with different bands before becoming the vocalist for Rufus. The band was recognized for a strong R&B and funk sound, and achieved commercial as well as critical success for hits like "Tell Me Something Good." With no less than eight platinum albums in the 1970s, Rufus became a powerhouse and Khan's powerful vocals and vibrant stage presence made her the star attraction. However, in 1978, despite the group's prosperity, Khan made the bold decision to go. This move proved highly lucrative with her debut solo album featuring the disco hit, "I'm Every Woman," earning platinum status and establishing Khan as a global solo sensation.

Also Read: From Directing 'Thor: Ragnarok' to Acting in 'Jojo Rabbit': Taika Waititi's Talents and Net Worth

Khan's ability to collaborate seamlessly across genres supplemented her income. Quincy Jones's 1978 hit, "Stuff Like That" showcased her versatility and widened her musical reach. Collaborations with artists like Prince on the iconic "I Feel for You" in 1984 and later with Mary J Blige on "Disrespectful" in 2007, helped Khan transcend genres.

Also Read: From 'Chicago' and 'The Thin Red Line' to 'Kong: Skull Island": John C Reilly's Career and Net Worth

Known for her captivating live performances, Chaka Khan's income has been significantly boosted by extensive tours and concert appearances. Even during periods of fluctuating popularity, Khan's stage presence has continued to draw audiences. Notably, her collaboration and co-headlining tour with Prince in 1998 not only revitalized her career but also added to her earnings as a live performer.

Throughout her career, album sales have been a consistent source of income for Chaka Khan. Noteworthy albums like "Funk This" in 2007, featuring Grammy-winning hits such as "Angel" and "Disrespectful," marked a successful resurgence. The enduring appeal of her music, coupled with new releases like "Hello Happiness" in 2019, ensured a continuous flow of income through album sales and streaming royalties.

Chaka Khan performs onstage during the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony | Getty Images/ Photo by Kevin Kane

Chaka Khan's personal life has been a journey marked by both triumphs and challenges, reflecting the complexities of a legendary artist beyond the spotlight. She married Hassan Khan at the age of 17 in 1970 but the union quickly ended in divorce. Later, in 1976, she married Richard Holland with whom she had a son named Damien Holland. However, this marriage also faced turbulence, leading to a divorce filing by Richard Holland in 1980. At the height of her solo stardom in the mid-'80s, Khan also crossed paths with a Chicago schoolteacher. Following their breakup, Khan embarked on a new chapter in life, first moving to London and later residing in Germany. Challenges like substance abuse shadowed Khan during certain periods of her life. Khan confronted these issues head-on, making the courageous decision to overcome drug use in the early '90s.

BET Awards 2006: Lifetime Achievement Award

Grammy Awards 2008: Best R&B Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group ("Disrespectful" with Mary J. Blige)

Grammy Awards 2008: Best R&B Album ("Funk This" shared with various artists)

Grammy Awards 2003: Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance ("What's Going On" with The Funk Brothers)

Walk of Fame 2011: Star on the Walk of Fame in Recording

HMMA Awards 2018: Nominee for Best Original Song - Documentary ("Keep Reachin'" for "Quincy")

Soul Train Awards 2009: Legend Award - Female

MOBO Awards 2002: MOBO Lifetime Achievement

Common and Chaka Khan perform onstage during the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony | Getty Images/Photo by Kevin Kane

What is Chaka Khan's most popular song?

Chaka Khan's most famous song is "I'm Every Woman," a disco anthem that topped the charts and became her signature song.

How many Grammy Awards has Chaka Khan won?

Chaka Khan has won a total of 10 Grammy Awards throughout her career.

What is Chaka Khan's latest album?

Chaka Khan's latest album is "Hello Happiness," released in 2019.

More from MARKETREALIST

From Winning 'The X Factor' to Giving Hit Single 'Bleeding Love': Leona Lewis' Growth and Net Worth

From Stardom With 'This is Us' to Role in 'Black Panther': Sterling K. Brown's Career and Net Worth