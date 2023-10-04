Name Mary J. Blige Net Worth $20 million Gender Female Date of Birth January 11, 1971 Age 52 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Singer-songwriter, Record producer, Rapper

Mary J. Blige, an American singer, songwriter, and producer, holds a net worth of $20 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Recognized as an icon in the global music industry and popular culture, she secured the 9th spot on VH1's "100 Greatest Women in Music" list in 2012. Notably, TIME included Blige in their 2022 list of the 100 most influential people in the world. After a few years break, Blige made a successful comeback with her 2022 album release, "Good Morning Gorgeous" which earned her six Grammy nominations, per The Things.

Mary J. Blige's debut record, showcasing a mix of R&B, soul, and hip-hop, established her as a formidable force in popular music and earned her a significant paycheck of $3.6 million, according to The Richest. Blige's albums, "My Life" and "No More Drama" have generated substantial earnings, estimated at $3.2 million and $7 million respectively. These figures are from album sales alone and don't account for touring revenue which exceeded $2.7 million in 2010. Overall, Blige's music career has contributed to earnings well surpassing $45 million before taxes, as reported by The Richest.

How much does Mary J. Blige make per concert?

While the exact amount Mary J. Blige makes per concert isn't disclosed, an example agency booking fee for her appearances falls within the range of $750,000 to $999,998, per Parade. Although this gives a ballpark figure, it's crucial to recognize that not all of this amount goes directly to Blige. Various parties involved including agents and management likely receive a percentage of the earnings, impacting the final amount that reaches Blige herself.

How much does Mary J. Blige make per episode of "Power?"

Mary J. Blige commands a remarkable salary of $400,000 per episode for her role on STARZ's Power spinoff, "Power Book II: Ghost." This not only positions her among the highest earners in cable TV but also challenges industry norms, particularly for women of color who have historically faced underpayment in the entertainment business.

Other ventures

Mary J. Blige diversified her career by establishing her record label, Matriarch Records in 2004, distributed through Interscope. Beyond music, she found success in the fragrance industry with My Life, breaking sales records by selling 65,000 bottles on its Home Shopping Network debut in July 2010. Blige has also been a notable endorser for brands such as Reebok, Air Jordan, Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Gap, Target, American Express, AT&T, MAC, Apple, Burger King, and Chevrolet.

In 2023, Mary J. Blige and Pepsi collaborated on an HBCU scholarship, contributing $200,000 in donations for organizations and initiatives supporting women. Pepsi continues to co-present Blige's Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit during Mother's Day weekend in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mary J. Blige faced financial challenges, including owing the IRS $3.4 million as of May 2013. Additionally, she had a debt of $900,000 to the state of New Jersey and was the subject of a lawsuit claiming she owed $2.2 million for an unpaid bank loan. By May 25, 2014, she had managed to pay off her $900,000 debt to New Jersey but still had an outstanding debt of at least $3.4 million to the IRS.

In 2008, Mary J. Blige purchased a lavish mansion in Saddle River, New Jersey, for $12.3 million, paying the full amount in cash for the 20,000-square-foot property. Despite initially listing it for $13.9 million in 2015, she faced difficulty finding a buyer. Over time, the price dropped to $8.9 million and eventually to $6.8 million. The mansion was sold in February 2022 for $5.5 million, resulting in a significant loss of nearly $7 million. Additionally, Blige owns a slightly smaller mansion in Cresskill, New Jersey, acquired for $2.1 million in 2001. As of October 2021, the house was still on the market, with a listed price of $3 million.

Instagram 6.6 million followers Facebook 11 million followers Twitter 6 million followers

Personal life

Mary J. Blige was married to her former manager, Martin Isaacs from 2003 to 2018. According to divorce documents, Blige reported an income of around $300,000 per month. In the 1990s, she spent six years in a relationship with singer Cedric "K-Ci" Hailey of the R&B group Jodeci. Blige has overcome challenges, including struggles with drug and alcohol addiction, and has been sober for several years now.

When did Mary J. come out?

In 1992, Blige released her debut album, "What's the 411?" which is credited for introducing the mix of R&B and hip hop into mainstream pop culture.

How successful is Mary J. Blige?

Alternately called the "Queen of R&B" for her success in the realm of R&B, Blige has amassed ten number-one albums on the R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart.

Is Mary J. Blige a philanthropist?

