What Is World's Richest DJ Calvin Harris' Net Worth?

Name Calvin Harris Net Worth $300 Million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Music DOB January 17, 1984 Age 37 years Gender Male Nationality UK Profession Singer-songwriter, record producer, and DJ

Scottish singer-songwriter, record producer and DJ Calvin Harris has an estimated net worth of $300 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Harris is currently the richest DJ in the world. His catalog features over 150 songs including collaborations with artists like Ariana Grande, Sam Smith, Dua Lipa, and Travis Scott.

Calvin Harris performs at Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 | Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil

Career in Music

Harris started by putting out his music on Myspace. In 2002, he released a couple of songs, "Da Bongos" and "Brighter Days", under the name Stouffe. His Myspace was soon discovered by a talent manager who signed him to his company. He then signed with EMI and Sony BMG.

Harris released his first album, the 80s-inspired “I Created Disco”, in 2007. The album was certified Gold and featured hit singles "Acceptable in the 80s" and "The Girls" which charted high in the United Kingdom. Soon his record came to the attention of Australian pop singer Kylie Minogue, with whom he went on to co-write songs for her 2007 album, “X”. This marked the start of his long career of collaboration with several artists.

His second album, “Ready for the Weekend”, was released in 2009, and featured his first UK #1 hit "I'm Not Alone". However, his third album, “18 Months” launched him globally and he was regarded as one of the primary forces behind the rise of EDM.

Soon came big collaborations with the biggest stars like Florence Welch, Ellie Goulding, and Ne-Yo. His collaboration with Rihanna for "We Found Love" topped the Billboard Hot 100 list, won him a Grammy, and helped him surpass Michael Jackson for the most top 10 hits on one studio album on the UK Singles Chart.

He then collaborated with several other stars including Ariana Grande, Pharrell Williams, Frank Ocean, Snoop Dogg, John Legend, and Future among others.

Endorsements

Harris has an impressive list of endorsement deals. The cover of his album "I Created Disco" was used for an ad for the iPod Nano in 2008. He also signed deals with Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Sol Republic, and luxury fashion label Armani to endorse their underwear line in 2014.

Earnings from Music

In a typical year, Harris makes between $30 million and $40 million from royalties, sales, and touring. He grossed an estimated $46 million in 2013, to become the world's highest-paid DJ, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2014, he grossed over a whopping $60 million and the next year he earned $49 million. Harris made about $38.5 million in 2019, performing 15 shows in Vegas, and a string of Jingle Ball concerts across the US, as per Forbes.

Catalog Sale

In 2020, Harris sold his complete publishing catalog to Vine Alternative Investments in a deal worth $100 million. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it is known that Sony/ATV will continue administration services for the catalog, as per Variety.

Harris has a real estate portfolio of at least $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. One of his most notable properties is a mansion in Beverly Hills which he bought for $15 million in 2014. The property features 10 bedrooms spread, 12 total bathrooms, and a total of 16,300 living space.

Harris listed the home for sale for $25 million but he took it off the market after a few months. He then re-listed the home in 2022 for $25 million.

Harris has been in several high-profile relationships with stars like Rita Ora and Taylor Swift. In 2022, he got engaged to radio host Vick Hope. The two recently got married in a magnificent outdoor ceremony, at Hulne Priory in Alnwick, Northumberland, according to mirror.co.uk.

Vick Hope and Calvin Harris attend the Chelsea Flower Show | Getty Images | Photo by Karwai Tang

2018 Grammy Nomination: Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

2014 Grammy Nomination: Best Dance Recording For the song "Sweet Nothing."

2014 Grammy Nomination: Best Dance/Electronica Album For the album "18 Months."

2013 Grammy Nomination: Best Dance Recording For the song "Let's Go."

2013 Grammy: Best Short Form Music Video For “Rihanna Feat. Calvin Harris: We Found Love”

2016 MTV VMA: Best Male Video For “Calvin Harris Feat. Rihanna: This Is What You Came For”

2012 MTV VMA: Best Electronic Dance Music Video For “Calvin Harris: Feel So Close”

2015 American Music Award: Favorite Electronic Dance Music Artist

2014 American Music Award: Favorite Electronic Dance Music Artist

How old is Calvin Harris?

Calvin Harris is 39 years old.

How did Calvin Harris get big?

Starting in MySpace Harris signed his first recording deal in 2006. His first big hit “Acceptable In The 80s”, reached the UK top ten and stayed for 15 weeks, cementing his place in music.

What is Calvin Harris’ net worth?

Calvin Harris has an estimated net worth of $300 million, as of October, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

