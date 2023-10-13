What Is Talent Agent Bryan Lourd's Net Worth?

Name Bryan Lourd Net worth $100 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Agency Work DOB 5 November 1960 Age 62 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Talent Agency Executive

Bryan Lourd, partner, managing director, and co-chairman of Creative Artists Agency (CAA), has an estimated net worth of $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Lourd is regarded as one of Hollywood’s top head-hunters whose agency has managed several superstars like Robert De Niro, Matthew McConaughey, Natalie Portman, Robin Williams, Brad Pitt, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tom Cruise, Robert Downey, Jr., Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon, Sean Penn, Madonna, Naomi Watts, David Duchovny, Helen Hunt, and Oprah Winfrey among others.

Bryan Lourd and actor Brad Pitt at the 'Killing Them Softly' after party | Getty Images | Photo by Dave M. Benett

Recently, actor Julia Ormond accused the agency of being complicit in crimes committed by Harvey Weinstein. Lourd came under fire from Ari Emanuel, the CEO of the parent company that owns CAA's rival agency WME. Emanuel criticized the CAA, specifically Lourd, and said that he should step aside pending an independent investigation, in the Bloomberg Screentime conference,The Wrap reported. Lourd has now shot back at Emanuel, calling him a self-serving human, and said his agency was falsely accused.

CAA's Bryan Lourd Fires Back at Ari Emanuel: He's "Erratic" and "Self-Serving" https://t.co/TfvGpCNuSZ — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 12, 2023

Lourd has a stunning amount of influence in Hollywood so much so that he convinced Apple TV+ to pay more than $200 million for a Formula 1-themed film featuring Brad Pitt, without needing a script, as per CNBC.

A native of New Iberia, Louisiana, Lourd began his career as a page boy at CBS Studios. He then joined the William Morris Agency mailroom program in 1983, and worked his way up to become an agent.

He joined CAA in 1988 and after seven years of working with the organizasion, Lourd and his partners took over CAA in 1995 and became the new owners. At the time, Lourd was already representing top stars like Ethan Hawke, Woody Harrelson, Uma Thurman and more.

Lourd continued to build his impressive client list bringing top names like George Clooney, ­Daniel Craig, Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Margot Robbie along with filmmakers like Paul Thomas Anderson and the Russo Brothers among others.

Bryan Lourd and George Clooney during The 78th Annual Academy Awards Getty Images | Photo by J. Vespa

Meanwhile, CAA went on to take full ownership of the company CAA-CBG Global Brand Management, which is now CAA Brand Management.

Apart from the CAA, Lourd is a director of InterActiveCorp (IAC), an internet media company that acquired the popular free online dating site OKCupid. The company has The Home Shopping Network and the USA Network among its holdings and owns websites like Ask.com, Excite.com, Dictionary.com, and many more.

As per Wallmine, Lourd holds IAC Inc. stock and he has made 8 trades of the IAC Inc. stock since 2020, as per the Form 4 filed with the SEC. As per the publication, he exercised 2,381 units of IAC stock worth $111,883 in 2023 and the largest trade he made was of 4,036 units worth over $189,652 in 2021. Further, as a member of the Board of Directors at IAC INC, Lourd earned $309,978 in total compensation in 2022, as per salary.com.

In 2023, the CAA sold its majority stake to Artemis, the investment entity held by French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault. As per the Financial Times, the top staff of CAA pocketed over $200 million as part of the acquisition. In the deal, CAA is estimated to have reduced its holding in the business to about a third. In the Artemis deal, the CAA was valued at over $7 billion, including all assets and debt.

French billionaire Francois Pinault has agreed to buy a majority stake in Hollywood talent agency CAA. The deal values the business at $7 billion.https://t.co/MG23XYai8b — Kim Bhasin (@KimBhasin) September 7, 2023

Lourd was first married to actress Carrie Fisher in 1991. They had one child together, Billie Lourd, who became an actress. However, Lourd’s relationship with Fisher ended in 1995 when he left her for a man after realizing he was gay. Lourd then married Bruce Bozzi, the former co-owner of The Palm in 2016. He then legally adopted Bozzi's daughter Ava.

Bruce Bozzi and Bryan Lourd attend the 2022 New York Ballet Fall Fashion Gala | Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill

