What Is BMW Billionaire Stefan Quandt's Net Worth?

Stefan Quandt, one of the richest persons in Germany, is one of BMW's largest shareholders. He has built an estimated net worth of $24 billion as of January 24. His sister, Susanne Klatten, is the second largest shareholder of BMW. Apart from being the owner of a flourishing business, Stefan also actively practices philanthropy. He made several donations to the Christian Democratic Union in 2013 and supported the Free Democratic Party and CDU in 2017.

Stefan Quandt and his sister Susanne Klatten. Photo by Hannes Magerstaedt | Getty Images

Stefan completed his engineering, but instead of pursuing a career in that field, he shifted his focus to marketing. His foray into the business world began as a marketing manager with Datacard Group. His career trajectory took a turn when he redirected his attention towards BMW and other entrepreneurial ventures.

Following the demise of his father in 1982, Stefan, along with his sister, inherited stakes in BMW and Atlana, a chemical production company. While his sister and mother held the majority of shares in BMW, Stefan initially possessed a modest 17% ownership stake.

Stefan also served on the board committee at Dresdner Bank, contributed to the esteemed newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, and played a key role in Gerling Konzern Allgemeine Versicherungs. His involvement in these influential institutions largely impacted his wealth.

(L-R) Norbert Reithofer, Markus Söder and Stefan Quandt. Photo by Hannes Magerstaedt | Getty Images

Salary

Stefan earns an exorbitant salary of $3,857,774,006 per year through his major shareholdings, investments, and portfolio. He has a 26% stake in BMW, with Susanne holding 19%. Other shareholdings of Stefan include 85% in Logwin, and 11% in RHJ International, and also owns 3.6 million shares of Gemalto. Besides this, Stefan owns 60% of Entrust Datacard, a credit card and passport manufacturing company. He has other holdings too, including CEAG, CeDo Household Products, Logwin AG, Aqton SE, and Heel.

Stefan previously owned 18.3% of the shareholding of Gemplus International with his mother which was then merged with Axalto. Besides this, he is also positioned on the trustees board at the BMW Foundation, the Johanna Quandt Foundation, the Eberhard von Kuenheim Foundation, and Stiftung Charité.

Stefan Quandt attends the 50th Anniversary Of BMW High Tower. Photo by Hannes Magerstaedt | Getty Images

Stefan got married to Katharina in 2005. She is a software engineer. The couple has a daughter together. Apart from being an active investor and shareholder, Stefan has an interest in philanthropy and achieves them through his non-profit setups. He helps children with their education, and advocates for equal opportunities for all.

(L-R) Oliver Zipse, Stefan Quandt, Markus Söder and Norbert Reithofer. Photo by Hannes Magerstaedt | Getty Images

What is Stefan Quandt's net worth?

Stefan Quandt's net worth is estimated to be $24 billion.

Is Stefan Quandt married?

Yes, the business mogul is married to Katharina. The two also have a daughter.

Does Stefan Quandt have any siblings?

Yes, he has a sister, Susanne Klatten, who is also a major shareholder in BMW.

