Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu has an estimated net worth of $13 million, as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The veteran Israeli politician, informally known as “Bibi”, is a six-time prime minister of Israel and served as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Finance under Ariel Sharon as well. He has also worked in the private sector. Netanyahu has been indicted on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. More recently, Netanyahu declared war on Gaza and the armed Palestinian group ‘Hamas’ following an attack on Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a speech at his office | Getty Images | Photo by Kobi Gideon

In a televised address to the nation Wednesday Netanyahu stated that the main goals of the war were "to eliminate Hamas by destroying its military and governance capabilities, and to do everything possible to get our captives home", The Times of Israel reported.

Netanyahu further announced that Israel is preparing a ground invasion of Gaza, but declined to provide details about the operation. He stated that the decision on when forces will march into the Palestinian enclave, controlled by Hamas, will be taken by the government's special war cabinet. So far, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced millions of people, according to Al-Jazeera.

Israel is preparing a ground invasion of Gaza, PM Netanyahu says but declines to provide any details on the timing or other information about the operationhttps://t.co/jitNz24HHL — TRT World (@trtworld) October 25, 2023

Netanyahu spent his growing up years in Jerusalem before moving to the United States with his family. After his graduation, Netanyahu returned to Israel to join the Israel Defense Forces and served for five years in the elite special forces unit Sayeret Matkal. He was discharged in 1972, after which he returned to the US to attend the MIT for a degree in architecture. He was working toward a doctorate, but quit following the death of his brother Yonatan in Operation Entebbe.

After graduating from MIT in 1976, Netanyahu served as an economic consultant at the Boston Consulting Group before returning to Israel. He then founded the Yonatan Netanyahu Anti-Terror Institute in honor of his late brother.

He made connections with Israeli politicians while working as a marketing director of Rim Industries in Jerusalem from 1980 to 1982. He became the Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations and remained in the role from 1984 to 1988.

Netanyahu then joined the Likud party in Israel which elected him as its new leader following a defeat in the 1992 Israeli legislative elections. He ran for prime minister as the Leader of the Opposition in the 1996 legislative election. He won the election over the incumbent Shimon Peres and became the youngest-ever prime minister of Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking at a White House press conference, 1996. | Getty Images | Photo by Ron Sachs

During his first tenure, Netanyahu attempted negotiations with Palestinian President Yasser Arafat and ordered the assassination of Hamas leader Khaled Mashal, inflaming Israel's relations with Jordan. He also started a process to move Israel toward a free-market economy.

In the 1999 election, Netanyahu was defeated by Ehud Barak and his One Israel party, following which he temporarily retired from politics and worked as a senior consultant for the Israeli communications equipment manufacturer BATM Advanced Communications.

In late 2000, Ariel Sharon became the new Israeli prime minister and appointed Netanyahu as Minister of Foreign Affairs, and then as Minister of Finance. He eventually clashed with Sharon on the Gaza disengagement plan and resigned in 2005.

Netanyahu again became Leader of the Opposition of Likud and managed to put together a coalition government to secure his second term as prime minister in 2009. He led the Likud party to victory in the 2013 and 2015 elections as well. In 2020, the Blue and White alliance and Netanyahu's Likud party established a coalition agreement for a rotating premiership between Gantz and Netanyahu. It collapsed in late 2020 and in 2021, Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid formed a government.

Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Benny Gantz | Getty Images | Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO

However, in 2022, with the passage of a new law, Netanyahu returned to power after winning 64 out of 120 seats in Israel’s parliament, as per NBC News. He was sworn in as the country’s prime minister for his sixth term on December 29.

In 2022, it was reported that outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid has a monthly salary of $16, 630 (NIS 56,345) and Benjamin Netanyahu’s salary as the new prime minister was $19,000 (NIS 64,700), per Times of Israel.

Netanyahu owns a luxurious Caesarea villa, which he acquired in 2002 for around $1 million, as per Calcalistech. The villa is spread across a third of an acre and features a built-up area of two floors, a basement, and a swimming pool. As per the publication, the villa is now estimated to be worth $5.8 million approximately. Netanyahu also owns a duplex penthouse on Jerusalem's Gaza Street, worth approximately $2.9 million.

Netanyahu married Miriam Weizmann in 1972 and the couple had a daughter in 1978. The two split after Netanyahu began an affair with a university student named Fleur Cates. He married Cates in 1984 and divorced her in the same year. He got married for the third time to flight attendant Sara Ben-Artzi, in 1991 and they have two sons, Yair and Avner.

Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu cast their vote in the Israeli general election in 2022 | Getty Images | Photo by Amir Levy

In 2017, Netanyahu was investigated over charges of corruption, bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. He was formally indicted in 2019 becoming the first sitting Israeli prime minister to be charged with a crime.

How old is Benjamin Netanyahu?

Benjamin Netanyahu is 74 years old.

How many brothers does Benjamin Netanyahu have?

Benjamin Netanyahu has two brothers.

Where was Netanyahu born?

Benjamin Netanyahu was born in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

What is Benjamin Netanyahu’s net worth?

Benjamin Netanyahu has an estimated net worth of $13 million.

