Name Bear Grylls Net worth $25 million Sources of income TV, Writing, Business Ventures DOB June 7, 1974 Age 49 years Gender Male Nationality United Kingdom Profession Survival Expert, TV Presenter

British adventurer, TV personality and writer Bear Grylls has an estimated net worth of $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Grylls is best known for his television series "Man vs. Wild," ("Born Survivor: Bear Grylls" in the United Kingdom) which aired for 73 episodes between 2006 and 2011. Grylls had served in the British Army reserves as a survival instructor, and he turned his passion for the outdoors and survival in the wild into his mainstream career. He also became the youngest-ever Chief Scout (head of The Scout Association) at 35 years of age.

Bear Grylls attends the launch of The Soldier Challenge 2011 | Getty Images

Recently, Grylls appeared in a cover photo shoot for More or Less Magazine, where he expressed that survival is about positivity, not muscles. He posed with a toy snake in the photoshoot and on the cover, he wore short shorts behind a bundle of plants to promote his eco-credentials.

From 1994 to 1997, Grylls served in the British Army reserves as a trooper trained in unarmed combat, explosives, parachuting, desert warfare, winter warfare, survival and climbing. He was stationed in North Africa twice as a survival instructor and his stint with the reserves came to an end when he met a parachuting accident in Kenya. His parachute didn't open causing him to free-fall and break three vertebrae.

Gryll's career in television began with an advertisement for a deodorant featuring his ascent of Mount Everest. He then worked in a four-part TV show in 2005 called "Escape to the Legion," along with 11 other "recruits" who took part in a shortened re-creation of the French Foreign Legion's basic desert training in the Sahara. However, his big break came when he hosted the series "Man vs. Wild", which brought him global fame. In the series, Grylls was dropped into inhospitable places, where he executed his survival skills teaching the viewers how to survive. As per Bear Grylls Survival Race, he reportedly made $50,000 per episode.

He then went on to do several other reality TV shows such as "Bear Grylls Wild Weekends," "Bear Grylls: Survival School," "The Island with Bear Grylls," "Running Wild with Bear Grylls," and more. He was fired by The Discovery Channel in 2012 after a contract dispute. He also appeared on several talk shows like "The Oprah Winfrey Show," "Late Night with Conan O'Brien," "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno," "Late Show with David Letterman," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and more.

In 2014, he appeared on the show, "Running Wild With Bear Grylls" on NBC in 2014. In the show, Grylls took A-list celebrities and even politicians on outdoor adventures that push their limits. His "The World's Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji” premiered in 2020 on Amazon Prime. The show documents the world's toughest race in Fiji in which 66 teams from 30 countries race 11 days, 24 hours a day across 416 miles of terrain in Fiji.

In 2020, Grylls launched his own digital network called The Bear Grylls Digital Network. In 2022, he won a Daytime Emmy award for the show “You vs. Wild: Out Cold”.

Grylls has written six books about his extreme adventures, and a series of children's adventure books in his "Misson Survival" project. He has also penned two novels in the thriller genre and a Christian book called "Soul Fuel."

Grylls owns a small, private island hideaway in Wales, UK. The property is spread across 20 acres and is located five miles offshore surrounded by sea cliffs, seals, and dolphins. The island also has a little lighthouse beside Grylls’ home.

Instagram 6.8 million Twitter 1.5 million Facebook 12 million

Grylls married Shara Cannings Knight in 2000 and they have two sons, Marmaduke and Huckleberry. Grylls achieved his lifelong dream of climbing to the summit of Mount Everest in 1998, just 18 months after his parachuting accident. He has also worked with charities and served as an ambassador for The Prince's Trust.

Bear Grylls poses with his wife Shara as he holds his OBE | Getty Images | Photo by Jonathan Brady

2022 Daytime Emmy: Outstanding Daytime Program Host For “You vs. Wild: Out Cold”

2016 British GQ Man Of The Year, TV Personality For “Man vs. Wild”

Who is Bear Grylls' wife?

Bear Grylls has been married to Shara Cannings Knight since 2000.

What was Bear Grylls' rank in the military?

He was awarded a commission in the Royal Marines as an Honorary Colonel to the Commando family.

What is Bear Grylls’ net worth?

Bear Grylls has an estimated net worth of $25 million as of October 2023.

