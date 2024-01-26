Name Jud Buechler

Net Worth $10 Million Sources of Income Basketball Gender Male Date of Birth June 19, 1968 Age 55 Years Nationality United States of America Profession NBA Coach, Former NBA Player

Also Read: What Is Comedy Writer and Actor Anders Holm’s Net Worth?

American professional basketball coach and former NBA player Jud Buechler is best known for winning three consecutive NBA championship seasons between 1996 and 1998. He is currently the assistant coach for the New York Knicks of the NBA. As of 2024, Jud's net worth is around $10 million.

Jud Buechler | Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

Jud was selected by the Seattle Supersonics as the 38th overall in the 1990 NBA draft. After this, his draft rights were traded to the New Jersey Nets. He later signed with the San Antonio Spurs before joining the Golden State Warriors, with whom he averaged 6.2 points, 1.3 assists, and 2.8 rebounds. During the first season with the Warriors, he earned a salary of $375,000.

Also Read: What Is ‘Saving Private Ryan’ Actor Barry Pepper’s Net Worth?

His basketball career reached its pinnacle during his four-year tenure with the Chicago Bulls from 1994 to 1998. Despite having played for seven different franchises across 12 seasons, it was his time with the Bulls that left an enduring mark on his legacy. While he made $150,000 in salary during the first season, his earnings reached $500,000 by the last season with the Bulls.

Following Michael Jordan's exit in 1999, Jud signed with the Detroit Pistons. During his three-season stint with the Pistons, he made $5,210,000 in salary alone. However, he was later traded to the Phoenix Suns. He retired in 2002 after playing briefly for the Orlando Magic. During his tenure at the Magic, he earned close to $7,050,000. In 2016, he joined as an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Lakers, and in 2018, he joined the New York Knicks as their assistant coach.

Also Read: What Is 'Westworld' Actress Thandiwe Newton's Net Worth?

Jud was born on June 19, 1968, in San Diego, California. He grew up in Poway, California, and attended Poway High School, where he first started playing Basketball. He also played the sport in college and was nicknamed "The Judge." He is married to Lindsey Buechler, whom he met while playing volleyball at the University of Arizona.

3× NBA champion (1996, 1997, 1998)

First-team All-Pac-10 (1990)

Jud Buechler | Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

How old is Jud Buechler?

Jud Buechler is 55 years old.

What does Jud Buechler do now?

He was the assistant coach for the New York Knicks.

What is Jud Buechler's Height?

Jud Buechler is 1.98 meters tall.

More from MARKETREALIST

Draymond Green Is Back After Suspension; How Has It Impacted His Net Worth?

What Is Actress and Writer Maria Bello's Net Worth?