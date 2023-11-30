What Was Grammy-Nominated DJ Avicii's Net Worth At The Time Of His Death?

Name Avicii (Tim Bergling) Net Worth $50 million at the time of his death Salary N/A Annual income $15 to $20 million Sources of income Music DOB September 8, 1989 Age 28 years (at the time of his death) Gender Male Nationality Sweden Profession DJ, Music producer

Swedish-born DJ and music producer Avicii (Tim Bergling) had an estimated net worth of $50 million at the time of his death in 2018, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He rose to prominence in 2011 with his single "Levels," and he reached new heights of success with his song “Wake Me Up” in 2013. The song peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was the first electronic song to sell more than 4 million units in the US. It currently has over 2.3 billion views on YouTube.

Avicii performs at Roseland Ballroom | Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

Avicii was inspired by his older brother, who was also a DJ, to make music professionally. He started his career at age 16 and in 2007 he signed with the Dejfitts Plays label. By 2009, he had released hit singles like "Sound of Now," "Muja," "Ryu," and "Even." In 2010, he released the song "Seek Bromance" which reached the top 20 in several countries, and following its success, Avicii signed with EMI Music Publishing.

Avicii quickly rose to fame and bagged a Grammy nomination for Best Dance Recording for his track with David Guetta, "Sunshine". One of his most successful songs "Levels", was released in 2011. The song reached #1 in Sweden where it was certified 8x platinum. The song was later remixed by notable figures, including Skrillex, Cazzette, and Noise Inc. Avicii made history as he became the first DJ to headline the world-famous Radio City Music Hall in New York City, where he performed two sold-out shows.

Avicii released his debut studio album “True” in 2013 on Universal Records. The album reached #1 in Sweden and Australia. He then released the album “Stories” in 2015 which reached #1 in Sweden and his hit "Wake Me Up" reached #1 in nine countries.

In 2016, Avicii performed his final show at Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel. He then released a six-track EP called "Avici" in August 2017. Following his death in April of 2018, three singles were released from the posthumous album: "SOS," "Tough Love," and "Heaven," co-written by Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin. Another posthumous single, "Forever Yours," was released in 2020.

Avicii reportedly earned about $500,000 per gig. His early revenue was estimated to be around $15 to $20 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. In 2014 alone, Avicii earned a whopping $28 million, as per Forbes. He is estimated to have grossed approximately $140 million in his career. At the time of his death, his liquid assets were estimated to be equal to approximately $26 million (231 million Swedish Krone).

Avicii performs at the Electric Daisy Carnival: London | Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Lombardo

Avicii did not create a will before his untimely death, thus, it is assumed that his fortune would have been distributed as per Sweden's intestacy rules. This means that all of his assets and possessions would have been inherited by his parents.

In 2013, Avicii bought a five-bedroom, seven-bathroom house in the Hollywood Hills, for $15.55 million, according to Redfin. The 7,000 square-foot house, in the Bird Streets neighborhood of Hollywood Hills West, was reportedly designed in a contemporary style with floor-to-ceiling windows that provide panoramic views of downtown Los Angeles. It features an infinity pool, fire pit, spa, and lounge. The property was reportedly sold in an off-market deal, months after Avicii died in 2018, for about $17.5 according to the L.A. Times.

At the time of his death, Avicii was dating model, Tereza Kačerová. Their relationship was confirmed by Kačerová who posted a montage of photos of herself along with Avicii and her son Luka. She also penned down a letter to the late DJ following his death.

Avicii suffered from several physical and mental health issues. He was hospitalized in 2012 due to acute pancreatitis caused by excessive alcohol use. In 2014, he underwent surgery in which his appendix and gallbladder were removed. In 2016, he retired from touring citing poor health. However, on April 20, 2018, Avicii died by suicide in the city of Muskat at the age of 28.

2013 Grammy Nomination: Best Dance Recording For the song "Levels"

2012 Grammy Nomination: Best Dance Recording For the song "Sunshine."

2014 iHeartRadio Music Award: EDM Song of the Year For "Wake Me Up"

2018 MTV VMA: Best Dance Video For “Avicii Feat. Rita Ora: Lonely Together”

2019 MTV Europe Music Award – Regional: Best Swedish Act

2018 MTV Europe Music Award – Regional: Best Swedish Act

2013 American Music Award: Favorite Electronic Dance Music Artist

How old was Avicii when he died?

Avicci was 28 years old at the time of his death.

What did Avicii die of?

Avicii’s death was confirmed to be due to suicide.

Where is Avicii buried?

Famous DJ and Music producer, Avicii is buried at the Hedvig Eleonora Church, Stockholm, Sweden.

What happened to Avicii's money when he died?

Since Avicii did not have a will at the time of his untimely death, his parents inherited all of his estate.

What was Avicii’s net worth at the time of his death?

Avicii (Tim Bergling) had an estimated net worth of $50 million at the time of his death in 2018.

