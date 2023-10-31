What Is Businesswoman, Writer and Editor Arianna Huffington's Net Worth?

Name Arianna Huffington Net worth $100 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Business ventures, Writing DOB 15 July 1950 Age 73 years Gender Female Nationality Greece/United States of America Profession Author, politician, entrepreneur

Entrepreneur, author, columnist and politician Arianna Huffington has an estimated net worth of $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She co-founded The Huffington Post, which was later acquired by AOL for hundreds of millions of dollars. Huffington also founded Thrive Global, which provides behavior change technology. She is also an accomplished writer, with numerous best-selling books under her belt.

Career As A Writer

Huffington published “The Female Woman” in the 1970s. Her book attacked the female liberation movement. In the next decade, she wrote several biographies which also landed her in controversy over plagiarism charges. Her other notable publications include, "Thrive: The Third Metric to Redefining Success and Creating a Life of Well-Being, Wisdom, and Wonder", "The Sleep Revolution", "God of Greece", and more. She also worked as a writer for the Emmy award-winning late-night talk show, “Politically Incorrect”.

Career in Politics

After leading “The Detroit Project”, an initiative that encouraged auto manufacturers to explore alternative fuels, Huffington contested against Arnold Schwarzenegger for Governor of California in 2003. She eventually dropped out with only 2% of the population planning to vote for her and she ended up receiving 1% of the vote as her name remained on the polls.

Arianna Huffington speaks to reporters at the Health and Environmental Resource Center | Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

Huffington Post

In 2005, at age 54, Huffington co-founded ‘The Huffington Post’ with Andrew Breitbart, Kenneth Lerer, and Jonah Peretti. Initially, The Huffington Post published content from unpaid bloggers and staff writers.

The Huffington Post was acquired by AOL for $315 million and Huffington became president and editor-in-chief of new The Huffington Post Media Group. At the time of the stock deal, Huffington owned 30% of the equity of the company, thus, she made about $100 million from the acquisition, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

In 2012, reporter David Wood of The Huffington Post won the Pulitzer Prize in National Reporting for his work as a military correspondent, as per Market Realist. Winning the prestigious award, the platform became the first commercially run media enterprise to do so.

In 2015, AOL was acquired by Verizon Wireless for $4.4 billion, and The Huffington Post became part of Verizon Media. Huffington stepped down from her role in 2016 and went on to establish Thrive Global.

Huffington founded Thrive Global, an enterprise aimed at providing help in dealing with stress and burnout, in 2016. The company has released several products, podcasts, and more to help with the cause. With Huffington at the helm as CEO, Thrive Global raised an additional $30 million in funding in 2017, with a valuation of $120 million, as per Vox.

Shelly Ibach, Arianna Huffington and Katie Couric attend Thrive Global Podcast | Getty Images | Photo by Rob Kim

In 2021, the company raised another $80 million in a funding round at a valuation of over $700 million, as per a Bloomberg report. In the same year, the company announced its new 5x5 product suite, with services across web, mobile, chat, conference, and call centers, as per Market Realist.

Huffington bought an 8,000-square-foot Brentwood home for $4.1 million after her divorce in 1997. As per Celebrity Net Worth, the home is protected by an electric fence and features an office hidden behind a sliding bookcase. In 2013, Huffington reportedly purchased an $8.1 million apartment in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan.

Arianna Huffington married Michael Huffington, an American Republican politician and oil millionaire in 1986. After their marriage, Michael Huffington won a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. The couple had two children before divorcing in 1997.

Michael Huffington with Arianna Huffington | Getty Images | Photo by Robin Platzer

Further, Arianna Huffington was involved with spiritual leaders, including Werner Erhard and John-Roger Hinkins, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Huffington has been accused of plagiarism several times in her career by writers and researchers. In 1981, she published “Maria Callas” after which Gerald Fitzgerald, a biographer, came forward and accused her of heavily borrowing from his work. The writer received an undisclosed five-figure sum from Huffington in an out-of-court settlement, as per Market Realist.

2018 International Distinguished Entrepreneur Award

How old is Arianna Huffington?

Arianna Huffington is 73 years old.

Who is Arianna Huffington married to?

Arianna Huffington was married to Michael Huffington from 1986 to 1997.

How did Arianna Huffington get rich?

After AOL acquired The Huffington Post for $315 million, Huffington made a whopping $30 million as she owned 30% equity in the company at the time.

What is Arianna Huffington’s net worth?

Arianna Huffington has an estimated net worth of $100 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

