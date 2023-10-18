What Is Former NFL Star Antonio Brown's Net Worth?

Name Antonio Brown Net worth $20 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Football DOB July 10, 1988 Age 35 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Football Player

Professional footballer Antonio Brown has an estimated net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. It is believed that the All-Pro wide receiver could’ve earned much more from his NFL career, but he lost a substantial amount following controversies and legal issues.

Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Getty Images | Photo by Patrick Smith

Antonio Brown was arrested this week in Broward County, Florida for allegedly failing to pay child support for his eldest daughter. Brown’s ex-wife, Wiltrice Jackso, has claimed that he owes over $30,000 in child support payments, as per TMZ. Brown was released on a $15,000 bond, USA Today reported.

Brown's professional football career began when he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2010. In his time with the Steelers, he became one of the league's premier wide receivers, earning seven Pro Bowl selections and leading the league in receiving yards in 2014 and 2017.

Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after a 17 yard touchdown reception | Getty Images | Photo by Justin K. Aller

However, his run with the Steelers came to an end as he had frequent disagreements with teammates and management which led to him requesting a trade. He was then traded to the Oakland Raiders in 2019 but never played a regular-season game due to a series of off-field issues. He then signed with the New England Patriots for whom he played just one game before being released amid allegations of personal misconduct.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown #84 of the Oakland Raiders warming up | Getty Images | Photo by Christian Petersen

He returned to professional football in 2020, signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and playing alongside Tom Brady. With the Buccaneers, Brown won the Super Bowl LV, cementing his comeback in history. His stint with the Buccaneers also came to a controversial end when Brown infamously removed his shirt and walked off the field mid-game, for which he was fired. He has not played professional football since then. He announced retirement in March and then unretired himself in April.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Antonio Brown #81 | Getty Images | Photo by Jared C. Tilton

Brown is the first NFL player to have 1,000 yards returning and receiving in a season and the first to have at least five catches and 50 receiving yards in 35 consecutive games. He is the first NFL player with back-to-back seasons with at least 125 receptions and one of the two players to have at least 5,000 receiving yards in three years.

Brown’s first contract with the Steelers was for three years. It was $1.288 million deal which was furthered with a five-year $42.5 million extension, in 2012, as per Celebrity Net Worth. In 2017, he signed a four-year $68 million extension with the Steelers to become the highest-paid wide receiver in the history of the NFL. The contract paid him $17 million per year on average, but within a year, he signed another deal that paid him $19 million starting in 2018. However, just two years into this deal, he was traded to the Oakland Raiders in 2019 with a restructured 3-year $50 million contract. But after several verbal altercations with management of the Oakland Raiders, the team cut their ties with Brown.

He then signed a 1-year $15 million deal with the Patriots. However, he was released from the Patriots amid an ongoing sexual assault controversy. He then joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, bagging a one-year deal offering a base salary of $1 million and $1.5 million worth of performance-based bonus incentives. He signed another one-year deal in 2021 which included a $2 million signing bonus, $916,000 base salary, and $3.1 million in guaranteed money. Brown ultimately forfeited an estimated $1 million worth of bonuses when he left the field in January 2022. Brown's total NFL career earnings are estimated to be around $80.5 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Wide Receiver Antonio Brown of the New England Patriots arrives for a game | Getty Images | Photo by Michael Reaves

Brown bought a $6.6 million lavish mansion in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in 2016. The 18,000-square-foot mansion features 12 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms and it is estimated to be worth $9 million to $10 million. Brown also owned another mansion in Pennsylvania which he sold for $1.4 million in 2021.

Brown has been in three relationships over the course of which he had six children. He had his first child, a son, with girlfriend Shameika Brailsford in 2007. He then welcomed a daughter with girlfriend Wiltrice Jackson in 2008. It is this relationship that has landed Brown in the recent controversy over child support payments. Further, brown has three sons and a daughter, with her third girlfriend, Chelsie Kyriss.

2014-2017 All-Pro First Team

2013 All-Pro Second Team

2011, 2013-2018 Pro Bowl

2014, 2017 NFL Receiving Yards Leader

2014, 2015 NFL Receptions Leader

2018 NFL Receiving Touchdowns leader

2010s NFL All-Decade Team

How old is Antonio Brown?

Antonio Brown is 35 years old.

How long was Antonio Brown in the NFL?

Antonio Brown played 12 seasons in his NFL career for three teams, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and New England Patriots.

How many Super Bowls did Antonio Brown win?

Antonio Brown has 1 win in Super Bowl win.

What happened with Antonio Brown?

Antonio Brown was arrested in Florida over alleged unpaid child support, according to TMZ.

What is Antonio Brown’s net worth?

Antonio Brown has an estimated net worth of $20 million as of August.