'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Star Andre Braugher Dies At 61; What Was His Net Worth?

Name Andre Braugher Net worth $6 million Salary $100,000 per episode Annual income N/A Sources of income Acting DOB 1 July 1962 Age 61 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Actor

Also Read: How Rich Are Billionaire Brothers and Founders of Essar Group Shashi and Ravi Ruia?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andre Braugher (@andrebraugher)

Actor and producer Andre Braugher had an estimated net worth of $6 million at the time of his death on December 11, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Braugher is best known for playing the role of Captain Holt on the show “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”. He has also appeared in several other popular roles like Detective Frank Pembleton in the NBC police drama series “Homicide: Life on the Street” and Owen Thoreau Jr. on "Men of a Certain Age". Braugher died at the age of 61 after a brief illness, his long-time publicist told the Associated Press.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terry Crews (@terrycrews)

Also Read: What Is Nicholas Turturro's Net Worth?

Career in Acting

Braugher made his film and television debut in 1989, with the war drama "Glory" and the TV movies "Kojak: Ariana" and "Kojak: Fatal Flaw." He further starred in “Kojak: Flowers for Matty", "Kojak: It's Always Something", "Murder in Mississippi", "Kojak: None for Blind" "Somebody Has to Shoot the Picture", and "Class of '61".

Also Read: A Look At Musician Cliff Richard's 60-Year-Long Career And Net Worth

One of his most famous roles came in as Detective Frank Pembleton on the NBC drama "Homicide: Life on the Street." The series aired 122 episodes over seven seasons and earned the actor a Primetime Emmy Award. He also reprised his role in 2000's "Homicide: The Movie."

After appearing in a string of movies and shows, Braugher won his second Emmy for playing Nick Atwater in the 2006 miniseries "Thief. " He further starred in shows and films like "Poseidon", "The Andromeda Strain”, "Live!" and "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer", among others.

Further, in 2009, he appeared as Owen Thoreau Jr. on TNT's "Men of a Certain Age" and earned two Emmy nominations for his performance. He appeared in the film "Salt" and did a recurring role as Bayard Ellis on NBC's "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," as well. However, his next most famous role came in the Fox/NBC comedy “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” where he played the role of Captain Raymond Holt. He won four Emmy nominations for his performance on the series.

After the series ended, he went on to appear in the role of James Evans on the ABC special "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: 'All in the Family' and 'Good Times,'" and he guest-starred on "The Good Fight" in 2022.

In 2000, Braugher along with his wife Ami Brabon bought a $579,000 home in South Orange, New Jersey. As per Celebrity Net Worth, the home is estimated to be currently worth $1.5 million to $2 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andre Braugher (@andrebraugher)

Personal life

Ami Brabson and Andre Braugher arrive at the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Dan MacMedan

Braugher married actress Ami Brabson in 1991. Together they had three sons Michael, Isaiah, and John. Ami played Braugher's wife on "Homicide: Life on the Street," and appeared in several other shows like “All My Children," "The Jury," "The Beat," Law & Order," "Damages”, and more.

2001 Blockbuster Entertainment Award: Favorite Supporting Actor – Suspense For “Frequency”

2006 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie For “Thief”

1998 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series For “Homicide: Life on the Street’

2007 Golden Globe Nomination: Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television for “Thief”

2001 Golden Globe Nomination: Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama For “Gideon's Crossing”

2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards Nomination: Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series For “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

2016 Critics' Choice TV Award: Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series For “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

How did André Braugher die?

As per his publicist, Andre Braugher died after a brief illness.

How old is Andre Braugher?

At the time of his death, Andre Braugher was 61 years old.

Why did Andre Braugher leave homicide?

In an interview, Braugher said he feared being typecast for playing the role for multiple years.

Who was Andre Braugher married to?

Andre Braugher was married to Ami Brabson since 1991.

How old is Captain Holt in Brooklyn 99?

As per reports, Captain Holt was 63 years old during the first season and 71 during the last one.

What was Andre Braugher’s net worth at the time of his death?

Andre Braugher had an estimated net worth of $6 million at the time of his death on December 11, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

More from MARKETREALIST

TV, Broadway, Real Estate Deals, Philanthropy: Inside Heiress Candy Spelling's Million-Dollar Empire

What Is Star Detective From ‘Cagney & Lacey’ Tyne Daly's Net Worth?