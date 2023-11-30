Name Alexander Ovechkin Net worth $80 million Salary $9 million Annual income N/A Sources of income NHL, Endorsements DOB 17 September 1985 Age 38 years Gender Male Nationality Russia Profession NHL Player

Russian-born National Hockey League (NHL) player Alexander Ovechkin has an estimated net worth of $80 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Prominently known as "Ovi," Ovechkin currently plays for the Washington Capitals. He is the captain of the team as well. He is considered one of the best ice hockey players in history. Ovechkin started his career with the Russian Superleague while playing for Dynamo Moscow. After four seasons in Russia, he moved to the NHL. He has been part of the NHL First All-Star Team multiple times. He was also named the NHL Rookie of the Year and The Sporting News as the NHL Player of the Year in multiple seasons.

Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals celebrates after scoring a goal | Getty Images | Photo by Patrick McDermott

Career in Hockey

Ovechkin made his debut in the Russian Super League at the age of 16 for the Dynamo Moscow. After spending three years in Russia, he was drafted into the NHL, during which he scored 36 goals and recorded 32 assists. He also played for Russia's national team.

In 2004, he was the first overall pick by the Washington Capitals. He soon scored his first hat trick with the Capitals in his incredible rookie season. Having scored 52 goals, he was named NHL's best rookie, in the year.

In the next few years, Ovechkin helped the Capitals reach the playoffs a number of times. In 2010, he was named the team captain of the team and in 2017-2018 he led the Capitals to their first Stanley Cup against the Vegas Golden Knights. He continued to set numerous records over the next few years.

Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals celebrates with teammates | Getty Images | Photo by Patrick Smith

Salary And Contracts Highlights

Ovechkin initially signed a three-year contract with the Washington Capitals in 2005. Along with performance-based bonuses, the contract potentially paid him an annual salary to $3.9 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. In 2008, Ovechkin signed a 13-year, $124-million contract extension with the Washington Capitals at the age of 22. The contract raised his annual salary to a whopping $9 million. In 2016, his total earnings amounted to $14.5 million, per Forbes.

Endorsements

After the Stanely Cup win, Ovechkin became a highly popular and marketable athlete. He signed sponsorship deals with several brands including CCM, Nike, Coca-Cola and Papa John's. As per Forbes, he earned about $4.5 million from his endorsements alone.

Ovechkin reportedly purchased a home in McLean, Virginia for $4.2 million in 2012. The home features five bedrooms and over 11,000 square feet of living space. It also includes a mahogany deck and a cherry-paneled elevator.

Ovechkin was once engaged to renowned tennis player Maria Kirilenko. However, they called off their wedding and the relationship in 2014. In 2015, he announced his engagement to Nastya Shubskaya, the daughter of famed Soviet director and actress Vera Glagoleva. They got married soon and welcomed their first child in 2018 and a second child in 2020.

Alex Ovechkin and Nastasiya Shubskaya at the 2015 NHL Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Bennett

2019, 2018 Best NHL Player ESPY Award

2013, 2009, 2008 Hart Memorial Trophy

2006 Calder Memorial Trophy

2018 Conn Smythe Trophy

2020, 2019, 2018 Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy

2008Art Ross Trophy

2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2019 NHL All-Star team

2010, 2009, 2008 Ted Lindsay Award

2018 Best Male Athlete ESPY Award

How old is Alexander Ovechkin?

Alexander Ovechkin is 38 years old.

How many kids does Alex Ovechkin have?

In addition to Sergei, Ovechkin has a 2-year-old son, Ilya.

How many goals has Ovechkin scored for the Capitals?

Alex Ovechkin scored 826 goals for the Capitals in his NHL career.

What is Alex Ovechkin’s net worth?

Alexander Ovechkin has an estimate net worth of $80 million.

