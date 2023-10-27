What Is British PM Rishi Sunak's Wife And Indian Heiress Akshata Murty's Net Worth?

Name Akshata Murty Net worth $641 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Catamaran Ventures, Assets DOB April 1980 Age 43 years Gender Female Nationality India Profession Business Executive, Former Fashion designer

Indian heiress, investor and fashion designer Akshata Murty has an estimated net worth of $641 million (£529 million) as of 2023, according to The Times UK. This is a combined estimate along with her husband and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. However, the couple's entire wealth is almost attributed to Murty, who owns a stake in Infosys, India’s second-largest IT firm. Co-founded by her father N.R. Narayana Murthy, Infosys is valued to be worth $73 billion, as per The Standard.

Akshata Murty visits the Akshardham Hindu Temple in New Delhi, India | Getty Images | Photo by Dan Kitwood

Stake in Infosys

Murty owns a 0.93% stake in the publicly-traded tech company Infosys. Her stake amounts to approximately 39 million shares. The stake was worth an estimated $836 million approximately, (£690 million) as of last year, according to the Sunday Times Rich List 2022.

In 2023, Murty received approximately $16.3 million (£13.5 million) in dividends from Infosys, as per The Standard. Her latest payout was $8.2 million (£ 6.8 million) following a year of strong growth from Infosys, with the firm announcing an Rs 18 dividend to shareholders.

Murty's income from Infosys is a subject of controversy as well. Since she is an Indian citizen and a "non-domiciled UK resident," she is not required to pay income tax on money earned by ventures outside of Britain. Thus, despite her receiving millions in dividends she is not liable to pay any tax. However, Murty announced that she had decided to pay tax on her worldwide income in the UK.

Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty says she pays all UK taxes - after non-domicile status revealed https://t.co/HlSstXnOo9 — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 6, 2022

Professional Career

After graduating from Claremont McKenna College in California, Murty worked for Deloitte and Unilever. She then completed her MBA from Stanford University, where she met Rishi Sunak.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty walk to the Conservative Party Conference | Getty Images | Photo by Ian Forsyth

In 2007, she started her fashion label, Akshata Designs. The brand, however, collapsed within three years. In 2013, she founded the venture capital fund Catamaran Ventures, along with Rishi Sunak. He later sold his shares to Murty when he became the MP for Richmond in 2015.

Stake in other ventures

Murty is also a shareholder in at least six other companies including Wendy’s restaurants in India and New & Lingwood, and celebrity chef Jamie Oliver’s Pizzeria, Jamie's Italian and more.

Rishi Sunak and Murty own an estimated $20 million worth of real estate around the world, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Their primary residence was a mansion in Kensington, West London. The 5-bedroom home is worth $10 million.

They also have an estate in North Yorkshire, England called the Kirby Sigston Manor. They had bought the manor for $1.8 million (£1.5 million) in 2015. In California US, they own a $7 million penthouse apartment in the beachside community of Santa Monica.

Murty and Sunak got married within four years after they met at Stanford University. Married since 2009, the couple has two daughters, Krishna and Anoushka.

Akshata Murty, Krishna Sunak, Anoushka Sunak and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pose for a photo at Santa Monica Pier | Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre

How old is Akshata Murty?

Akshata Murty is 43 years old.

Is Akshata Murthy richer than King?

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty are arguably the richest occupants of the 10 Downing Street and their net worth exceeds the net worth of British Monarch King Charles III.

What is Akshata Murty’s net worth?

Akshata Murty has an estimated net worth of $641 million (£529 million), as per The Times UK.

