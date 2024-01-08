What Is Legendary MLB Third Baseman Adrián Beltré's Net Worth

Name Adrián Beltré Net worth $95 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Baseball DOB 7 April 1979 Age 44 years Gender Male Nationality Dominican Republic Profession Retired Professional Baseball Player

Also Read: What Is Oscar-Winning Actress Kim Basinger's Net Worth?

Adrian Beltre waves to the crowd after hitting a home run to complete the cycle | Getty Images | Photo by Sarah Crabill

Retired Dominican professional baseball player Adrián Beltré has an estimated net worth of $95 million as of 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Beltré signed his first contract at age 15 with the Los Angeles Dodgers and appeared in 710 games for the team. Considered as one of the greatest third basemen, Beltré has been honored with the Babe Ruth Home Run award and he is a six-time Gold Glove and a four-time Silver Slugger awardee. Apart from the Dodgers, Beltré has played for the Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox, and Texas Rangers as well.

“His numbers are obviously Hall of Fame, but can you remember anybody with more joy?”



First-time Hall of Fame candidate Adrián Beltré had an incredible career and he did it while making others around him smile. pic.twitter.com/4n5hBQhCZH — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 21, 2023

Currently, Beltré is leading the vote for his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2024, according to the Hall of Fame Ballot Tracker. All the 384 votes have been collected for the year and the results will be publicly announced on January 23.

Also Read: What Is 'Cheers' Actor Ted Danson's Net Worth?

Career in Baseball

Also Read: What Is 'Parks And Recreation' Star Nick Offerman's Net Worth?

Beltré was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and as a teenager, he went to Máximo Gómez High School. He started playing baseball at a young age and worked at the Los Angeles Dodgers facility in Campo Las Palmas in the Dominican Republic, while he was in school. It was there when scouts Pablo Peguero and Ralph Avila spotted him. At the age of 15, his quick swing and throwing arm impressed the scouts, who subsequently signed him to the Dodgers.

Career with the Los Angeles Dodgers

Initially, Beltré played in the minors for the Dodgers affiliate San Antonio Missions and made his major league debut in 1998. He hit his first career home run days after his debut in a game against the Texas Rangers.

Adrian Beltre looks to his family after hitting a solo home run | Getty Images | Photo by Jon Soohoo

He finished his first season with the Dodgers with seven home runs and a .215 batting average. His breakthrough season came in 2004, which was his last season with the Dodgers. He led the MLB with 48 home runs and posted career highs in batting average (.334) and RBIs (121), winning his first Silver Slugger Award. Beltré then signed with the Seattle Mariners as a free agent, ahead of the 2005 season. Throughout his 710 games with the team, he played as a third baseman.

Career with the Seattle Mariners

Adrian Beltre of the Seattle Mariners swings at the pitch | Getty Images | Photo by Otto Greule Jr

The first three seasons with the Mariners were average as per Beltré’s standards. Further, in 2007, he led the AL in errors by a third baseman but ranked second in the league in assists. He still went on to win his first Gold Glove Award for the season. His big break with the team came in 2008 when he hit for the cycle. The next year he became a free agent.

Career with Boston Red Sox

Adrian Beltre #29 of the Boston Red Sox hits a home run | Getty Images | Photo by Otto Greule Jr

Beltré then signed a one-year contract with the Boston Red Sox in early 2010. He posted a very strong season with the team, finishing with a .321 batting average, 28 home runs, and a career-high 49 doubles. He also won his second Silver Slugger Award for his performance during the season. He then went on to sign with the Texas Rangers in 2011.

Career with Texas Rangers

Beltré signed an eight-year contract with the Rangers and in his tenure, he produced some of the best performances of his career. Rangers made it to the World Series in his very first season with them and he also won his third Gold Glove Award and third Silver Slugger.

In the second season, Beltré hit for the cycle finished with the highest slugging percentage in the MLB, and won his fourth Gold Glove. Beltré went on to have an excellent 2013 season, leading the AL in hits with 199. In 2014, he recorded his 2,500th career hit and won his fourth Silver Slugger.

In 2015, Beltré hit for the cycle for the third time in his career and led the team to the AL West title. Beltré led the Rangers to another AL West title the next year and won his fifth Gold Glove award.

Further in 2017, he played in only 94 games due to injuries but managed to record his 3,000th career hit. He then announced his retirement in late 2018, ending his MLB career as the all-time leader among third basemen in hits and RBIs. He is also the third baseman ever with both 3,000 or more career hits and 400 or more home runs.

Career Earnings

During his career, Beltré earned about $220 million in salary alone, as per Celebrity Net Worth. He is one of the highest-paid players in MLB history in terms of total career earnings. Further, in 2013, his salary of $16 million with the Rangers made him one of the 10 highest-paid players in the league. Toward the end of his career with the Ranger, he earned a salary of $18 million throughout the 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Other Ventures

In 2023, Beltré joined Baseball United, the first-ever professional baseball league created to serve the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent. He joined the ownership groups which also features MLB Hall of Famers Barry Larkin and Mariano Rivera, making it one of the most decorated ownership groups in professional sports.

**BREAKING NEWS!!!***



Future @mlb Hall of Famer and #baseball legend, Adrián Beltré, is joining the Baseball United ownership group. We are proud and honored to partner with Adrián as we work to bring professional baseball to the #MiddleEast and the Indian Subcontinent. pic.twitter.com/LI5R2PVoDE — Baseball United (@BaseballUnited) February 13, 2023

Beltré sold a 7-bedroom, 16,000-square-foot palatial mansion for a whopping $17.4 million in 2012. The property sits on four acres of land in the town of Bradbury, California. The luxurious home was sold to In-N-Out Burger heiress Lynsi Snyder, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Adrian Beltre with wife Sandra Beltré and Frank McCourt. during 15th Annual RBI Hall of Fame Dinner | Getty Images | Photo by Steve Grayson

Beltré is married to Sandra Beltré and the two have a son and two daughters. Beltré has also been involved in charitable work, with various programs and organizations in Dallas-Fort Worth. He has also supported the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation, the I Love Baseball program, the Baseball Tomorrow Fund, and Esperanza International.

2016 Gold Glove Award

2015 Gold Glove Award

2012 Gold Glove Award

2011 Gold Glove Award

2008 Gold Glove Award

2007 Gold Glove Award

2014 Silver Slugger Award

2011 Silver Slugger Award

2010 Silver Slugger Award

2004 Silver Slugger Award

How old is Adrián Beltré?

Adrián Beltré is 44 years old.

How old was Adrián Beltré when he was drafted?

Signed as a free agent at age 15, Adiran Beltré made his Major League Baseball (MLB) debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1998 at age 19.

How much did Adrián Beltré make?

In his MLB career spanning from 1998 to 2018, Adrián Beltré made about $220 million in salary alone.

Did Adrián Beltré ever win a Gold Glove?

Yes, Adrián Beltré won five Gold Gloves in his MLB career.

Where is Adrián Beltré?

Adrián Beltré retired from Major League Baseball in 2018 and most recently joined Baseball United, a professional league that aims to launch in the Middle East and South Asia. He is also the leader in the vote count for the induction in the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2024.

Who is Adrián Beltré's wife?

Adrián Beltré is married to Sandra Beltré.

How many times has Adrián Beltré hit for the cycle?

Adrián Beltré hit for the cycle a total of 3 times in his career.

What is Adrián Beltré’s net worth?

Adrián Beltré has an estimated net worth of $95 million as of 2024.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is 'The English Patient' Star Kristin Scott Thomas' Net Worth?

From 'Bombshell' to 'Game Change'; Here's a Look at Jay Roach's Million-Dollar Net Worth