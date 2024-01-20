Name Alexa PenaVega Net Worth $8 Million Sources of Income Acting, Television Shows, Endorsements, Investments Date of Birth August 27, 1988 Age 35 Years Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Singer, YouTuber

The American actress and singer Alexa Ellesse Vega famously known as Alexa PenaVega has collected a net worth of $8 million as of January 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Alexa Ellesse Vega and her husband Carlos Carlos Pena Jr. decided to make their last name PenaVega and also mentioned it on their YouTube channel. PenaVega is popular for her role as Carmen Cortez in the four "Spy Kids" films and her Julie Corky portrayal in "Sleepover" also contributed to her massive success. She has appeared in a wide range of films and television shows including "Walkout," "Enchanted Christmas," "A Paris Proposal," "Wicked Blood," "Spy Kids: All the Time in the World," "From Prada to Nada," "Repo! The Genetic Opera," "Broken Hill," etc.

Actress Alexa PenaVega attends the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries Winter 2017 | Getty Images | Photo by Paul Archuleta

At the mere age of 4, PenaVega moved to California with her family and made her television debut as a child artist when she was 8 years old. She made her first Hollywood film debut with "Little Giants" in 1994 and was later seen in quite a few hit films in 1996. She starred and worked with some iconic actors including Steven Seagal, Virginia Madsen, Michelle Pfeiffer, Treat Williams, Daryl Sabara, Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino, Alan Cumming, Burt Reynolds, and Janel Parrish.

Besides her film career, she also made appearances on television in movies, sitcoms, and shows. She made distinguishable appearances in television shows such as "Evening Shade," "ER," "Chicago Hope," "To Have & to Hold," "Ladies Man," "The Bernie Mac Show," "Follow the Stars Home," "Unsupervised," "The Tomorrow People" and "The Hunters". In 2015, she took part in the 21st season of "Dancing with the Stars" and finished in sixth place with her partner Mark Ballas.

While doing the "Spy Kids" movies, Vega sang three songs. She also released her first single, "Isle of Dreams" and during promotions, she released "Game Over" and "Heart Drive" featuring Bobby Edner. Additionally, she performed "Christmas is the Time to Say 'I Love You'" in the family film "Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe". She also lent her voice to Carlota Casagrande, the main character in the Nickelodeon animated comedy series, "The Casagrandes."

(L-R) Actresses Bailee Madison, Natasha Bure, and Alexa PenaVega attend the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries Winter 2018 TCA Press Tour at Tournament House on January 13, 2018, in Pasadena, California.|Getty Images| Photo by Tara Ziemba

Born in Miami, Florida, PenaVega grew up with her six siblings and spent a small portion of her childhood years on a ranch in Ocala, Florida. In 2010, PenaVega married film producer Sean Covel in a beautiful ceremony in Lead, South Dakota. However, PenaVega announced on her Twitter handle in 2012 that she and Covel had separated and divorced. In 2012, PenaVega met the "Big Time Rush" actor and singer Carlos Pena Jr. at a Bible study, and they fell in love with each other and started dating. They announced their engagement in 2012 and got married in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico in 2014. The couple has welcomed two sons and a daughter and expects their fourth one soon. The pair started a YouTube channel together, "La Vida PenaVega," earlier known as "LexLovesLos".

Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega attend the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries 2017 Summer TCA Tour | Getty Images | Photo by David Livingston

Instagram 1.6 Million Followers Twitter 391.6K Followers Facebook 1 Million Followers YouTube 806K Followers

Actress Alexa Vega walks the runway at The American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2016 | Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

- Young Artist Awards 2003 (Winner): Best Performance in a Feature Film - Leading Young Actress for "Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams"

- Black Reel Awards 2007 (Winner): Network/Cable- Best Actress for "Walkout"

- ALMA Awards 2011 (Winner): Favorite Movie Actress - Comedy/Musical for "From Prada to Nada"

- Imagen Foundation Awards 2012 (Winner): Best Actress/Television for "The Pregnancy Project"

- NCLR Bravo Awards 1996 (Nominee): Outstanding Television Series Actress in a Crossover Role for "Life's Work"

- YoungStar Awards 2000 (Nominee): Best Young Actress/Performance in a Comedy TV Series for "Ladies Man"

- Young Artist Awards 2001 (Nominee): Best Performance in a TV Movie (Drama) - Leading Young Actress for "Run the Wild Fields"

- ALMA Awards 2007 (Nominee): Outstanding Actress - Television Series, Mini-Series or Television Movie for "Walkout"

- Imagen Foundation Awards 2018 (Nominee): Best Actress - Television for "Enchanted Christmas"

Actors Tom Arnold (L) and Alexa PenaVega speak onstage during the 2014 NCLR ALMA Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Joe Scarnici

Is Alexa PenaVega married?

Yes. PenaVega has been happily married to Carlos PenaVega since 2014.

Does Alexa PenaVega have children?

Yes. Alexa PenaVega has two sons and a daughter with her husband Carlos PenaVega and is expecting a fourth one.

What is the net worth of Alexa PenaVega?

The accumulated net worth of Alexa PenaVega is $8 million as of January 2024.

How many siblings does Alexa PenaVega have?

She has six siblings including Makenzie Vega, Krizia Vega, Greylin James, Margaux Vega, Jet James, and Cruz Hudson Rue.

Which are some of the best Alexa PenaVega movies?

"Mighty Oak," "Bounty Killer," "The Pregnancy Project," "Broken Hill," "Abandoned Mine," "Pixies," "The Hunters," and "Do You Believe?" are some of PenaVega's famous movies.

