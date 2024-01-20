Name Saffron Burrows Net Worth $10 Million Sources of Income Acting, Films, Endorsements Date of Birth October 22, 1972 Age 51 Years Gender Female Nationality England, United States of America Profession Actress, Model, Writer

Also Read: Gavin Newsom Is the 40th Governor of California; What Is His Net Worth?

The renowned actress, model, and writer Saffron Burrows has a net worth of $10 million. During her career, she has starred alongside actors like Stellan Skarsgard, Kate Winslet, Burt Reynolds, Peter Facinelli, Mike Figgis, Salma Hayek, Danny Huston, Adam Sandler, and Don Cheadle. She has contributed to successful projects like "Mozart in the Jungle," "Boston Legal," "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," "Troy," "The Bank Job," and "Deep Blue Sea."

Actress Saffron Burrows attends a screening of "Mozart in the Jungle" | Getty Images | Photo by Jason LaVeris

At 11, Burrows attended acting classes at the Anna Scher Theatre. A fashion photographer named Beth Boldt saw her in Covent Garden, eventually signing her for modeling. In 1993, she made her professional acting debut with "In the Name of the Father." Her early roles include starring in the BBC production of Dennis Potter's "Karaoke," and appearing in films such as "Hotel de Love," "Lovelife," "Nevada," "One Night Stand," and "The Matchmaker."

Also Read: Unveiling Iconic 'Sleepover' Actress and Singer Alexa PenaVega’s Film and TV Roles and Her Net Worth

In 1999, she played twins in Mike Figgis' experimental film "The Loss of Sexual Innocence" and had the title role in a film adaptation of "Miss Julie," which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. She also featured in the thriller "Deep Blue Sea." She was later seen participating in the split-screen digital experimental film "Timecode" alongside Stellan Skarsgård.

Burrows collaborated with director Deborah Warner at the Royal National Theatre in Jeanette Winterson's "The Powerbook." She also ventured into Spanish cinema with "The Galindez File," a film exploring the disappearance of a critic of the Dominican dictator Trujillo. In 2004, she played Andromache in "Troy" and, in 2005, created the role of Janey in "Earthly Paradise."

Also Read: What Is American DJ and Record Producer Porter Robinson's Net Worth?

(L-R) Actors Lola Kirke, Gael Garcia Bernal, Saffron Burrows | Getty Images | Photo by Tommaso Boddi

Throughout the mid-2000s, she maintained a solid presence on both stage and screen, starring in productions such as "Perfect Creature" and Raoul Ruiz's "Klimt." On the small screen, she portrayed attorney Lorraine Weller on ABC's "Boston Legal" and starred in NBC's 2008 series, "My Own Worst Enemy." She later joined the independent film "The Guitar" and had a leading role in Roger Donaldson's heist film "The Bank Job."

Burrows played Detective Serena Stevens on "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" from 2010 to the end of the ninth season. Her participation in the documentary feature film "The People Speak" and modeling for Marks & Spencer's autumn 2010 campaign raked in millions. She joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a recurring role as S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Victoria Hand on the ABC television show "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." in 2013 and 2014.

More recently, she was seen in the Netflix thriller, "You," playing the recurring role of Dottie Quinn in the second season and reprising the character in the third season. She also starred in the Amazon Video show, "Mozart in the Jungle" as Cynthia Taylor, a cellist with the New York Symphony, which ran for four seasons from 2014 to 2018.

Actress Saffron Burrows (L) and Alison Balian attend Amazon Studios Golden Globes Celebration | Getty Images | Photo by Todd Williamson

Instagram 43.3K Followers Twitter 34.7K Followers Facebook 99K Followers

In the late 1990s, Burrows got engaged to actor Alan Cumming. After parting ways with him, she dated director Mike Figgis for five years. She was also linked with Irish actress Fiona Shaw. After coming out as a bisexual, she married Alison Balian in 2013. They share two children: Daisy and Alice Winnie. However, they separated in 2020.

Actress Saffron Burrows attends the BAFTA Los Angeles Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Mike Windle

- Cannes International Independent Film Festival 2022 (Winner): Best Feature for "Everything I Ever Wanted to Tell My Daughter About Men"

- Blockbuster Entertainment Awards 2000 (Nominee): Favorite Actress - Newcomer (Internet Only) for "Deep Blue Sea"

- Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008 (Nominee): Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for "Boston Legal"

- Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009 (Nominee): Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for "Boston Legal"

(L-R) Actors Gael Garcia Bernal, Bernadette Peters, Lola Kirke, and Saffron Burrows, and others | Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Who is Saffron Burrows' current partner?

Burrows married Alison Balian in 2013, but they separated in 2020.

Does Saffron Burrows have any children?

Yes. She has two children, a son and a daughter.

What is the net worth of Saffron Burrows?

The accumulated net worth of Saffron Burrows is $10 million.

How tall is Saffron Burrows?

Burrows is five feet and twelve inches tall.

What are some of the must-watch movies of Saffron Burrows?

The actress has performed in successful movies like "Troy," "The Bank Job," "Deep Blue Sea," "Small Apartments," "Reign Over Me," "Fay Grim," and "Knife Fight," to name a few.

More from MARKETREALIST

From Being the Co-lead Singer of Lady A to Founding Her Fashion Label; What Is Hillary Scott's Net Worth?

What Is 'Love Song' Singer Sara Bareilles' Net Worth?