Name Salma Hayek Net Worth $200 million Salary $2 Million (estimated) Annual Income $18 Million Sources of Income Acting gigs, Appearance Fees, and Brand Endorsements Gender Female Date of Birth September 2, 1966 Age 56 Yrs Nationality Mexican-American Profession Actor

Salma Hayek has a net worth of $200 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Fortunately for her, Hayek has always been part of projects that have gone on to do very well at the box office. She has been part of popular movies as well as TV shows including, "Once Upon a Time in Mexico", and "Desperado" which made $98.2 million and $25.4 million, respectively.

She has earned hefty paychecks both from production houses for her acting gigs and brands for her endorsements.

Salary

While her salary fluctuates depending on many factors, we do know that she typically makes around $7 million to $8 million per project. For example, she made around $8 million for her role in Marvel's 2021 film Eternals, as per Net Worth Celebrities.

Brand Endorsements

Hayek has served as the spokesperson for Avon cosmetics since 2004, she is also signed with the cosmetic brand Revlon since 1998. Over the years Hayek has been seen in commercials for brands like Chopard, Campari, and also Lincoln cars. She co-founded a juice delivery program Cooler Clease in 2008, with Juice Generation. In 2017, she launched a beauty subscription called blend it yourself. Hayek also has her own line of products that are sold at CVS in North America, which is called Nuance by Salma Hayek. The line features haircare, skincare, and makeup.

Salma Hayek owns a number of properties with her billionaire husband Francois-Henri Pinault. She has an impressive home in London and one in Los Angeles and the couple also owns a ranch in Washington state where she reportedly keeps a lot of animals turning it into a mini wildlife sanctuary. In 2013, she told Ellen DeGeneres, "I have five horses, four alpacas, one cat, eight dogs, one hamster, five parrots, two fish, I'm sure I'm forgetting something!"

Other than this, her husband also owns a home in the county of France where the two have been living since 2014.

2023 $200 Million 2022 $198 Million 2021 $184 Million 2020 $166 Million 2019 $148 Million 2018 $130 Million

Instagram 26.2 Million Facebook 3.5 Million Twitter 548.8 K

Salma Hayek Pinault was born on September 2, 1966 in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, Mexico. She was raised along with her younger brother, Sami, in a well-off Roman Catholic family. She was enrolled in the Academy of the Sacred Heart in Grand Coteau, Louisiana at the age of 12. She later bagged a degree in international relations from Universidad Iberoamericana. She was soon cast as the lead in the Spanish telenovela "Teresa", which made her extremely popular in Mexico.

Salma Hayek's career catapulted in the year 1988 and ever since then, she has received a number of honors and awards. She bagged the TVyNovelas Award for Best Debut Actress for her work in the TV series called "Un Nuevo Amanecer." She has also been nominated for Academy Awards in the category of Best Actress for her role in and as Frida Kahlo. She is also a four-time Emmy Awards winner, one of which she bagged for her "outstanding directing in children's special" "The Maldonado Miracle."

What Is Salma Hayek's Religion?

She was raised in a well-off Catholic Family.

What Is Salma Hayek Known For?

She is best known for her role in the 2002 movie, Frida.

Who Is Salma Hayek's Husband?

She is married to business magnate François-Henri Pinaul, the two have a daughter.

