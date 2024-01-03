Rapper 6ix9ine To Liquidate Assets To Pay $10 Million In Assault Case; A Look At His Net Worth

Name Daniel Hernandex aka 6ix9ine/Tekashi69 Net Worth $500,000 Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Music DOB 8 May 1996 Age 27 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Rapper, songwriter, actor

Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 | Getty Images | Photo by John Parra

Rapper, songwriter, and actor, Daniel Hernandez aka Tekashi69 or 6ix9ine has an estimated net worth of $500,000 as of December 18, according to Celebrity Net Worth. 6ix9ine rose to fame as one of the most well-known and contentious rappers in the world. His chart-topping singles "GUMMO" and famous collaborations with artists like Kanye West made him a global star. Some of his other popular tracks are "Fefe," "Kooda," and "Gotti."

However, the rapper’s career has been marred by controversy. He has been arrested several times in the past and most recently he was ordered to pay $10 million to a stripper who sued him for assault. The court has allowed the rapper to liquidate his assets, including his Rolls Royce and Florida mansion, to pay off the debt, as per The Richest.

Career in Music

6ix9ine started rapping at the age of 16 and got an early break when he met the CEO of a record label in the Brooklyn bodega where he was working. Record executive, Peter "Righteous P" Rogers, of Hikari-Ultra encouraged the young rapper to release his original songs.

His first song released in 2014, was titled "69". After this, he released a string of original tracks gaining popularity in the underground rap scene. His breakthrough came in 2018 with his debut mixtape Day69. Further, 6ix9ine’s debut single "Gummo" reached #6 on the US Rap chart, #7 on the US R&B/Hip-Hop chart, and #12 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified Gold.

Further, the "Dummy Boy" album, and sophomore effort, 2020's "TattleTales," debuted at No. 4 on the U.S. Billboard 200. His single "Keke” also reached #43 on the Billboard Hot 100.

6ix9ine’s song "Gooba" and an accompanying music video broke the record for the biggest 24-hour debut for a hip-hop video on YouTube. It reached 40 million views in 24 hours breaking the previous one-day hip-hop record of 38 million held by Eminem’s “Killshot”.

In 2023, he released the album “Leyenda Viva”, which contained hit singles like WAPAE and Bori.

Rumoured Record Deals and Earnings

Over the years, 6ix9ine has bragged about several high-paying record deals on his social media. In 2018, he claimed that he had signed a $7.5 million record deal. Just a month later he further claimed to have signed a $15 million management deal with Birdman's RICHGANG company.

He then claimed to have signed a $4.9 million deal to endorse a headphone company, but there was no evidence that any of these deals were real, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Further, in 2019, 6ix9ine reportedly signed a deal with the company for 10K projects, worth at least $10 million. The deal involves two future albums, one in English and one in Spanish. In 2020 6ix9ine announced that he had signed a $5 million deal with live-streaming company GlobalStreamNow.

Apart from the record deals, 6ix9ine publicly claimed that he earned about $2 million between YouTube ad revenue, Spotify royalties, and other platforms in under a week.

Luxury Cars

The rapper bought a now to be auctioned, Rolls Royce Ghost, nicknamed the RR04. The retail price of the car at the time was about over $215,000, as per Vocal media. At one point he also owned one of the flashiest Ferrari's called a rainbow Ferrari 458.

Watches & Jewelry

6ix9ine often shows off an extravagant collection of watches and jewelry on social media. His collection of watches includes a Rolex President Day-Date which has a price tag of roughly 37,550 dollars, as per Vocal Media.

Further, he once reportedly spent $300,000 on a shark-style jigsaw necklace just after getting out of prison and bought a "69" chain worth around $150,000 in 2020.

Real Estate Assets

6ix9ine reportedly owned a four-bedroom home in Long Island, New York. The home features hardwood floors, an open floor plan, and a large pool. He further bought a lavish mansion in Lake Worth, Florida, which is now to be auctioned off as per the recent court order.

In 2018, 6ix9ine dated Rachel "Jade" Watley a few weeks before he went to prison. He also has two daughters, Sara Molina born October 2015, and another daughter, born November 2018, with Marlayna M.

6ix9ine has been arrested several times. He pleaded guilty to a felony count of using a child in a sexual performance in 2015 and was given three years’ probation but he did not have to register as a sex offender with added conditions.

In 2018, 6ix9ine was arrested on weapons, drugs, and racketeering charges and to avoid a potentially 47-year prison sentence, they agreed to testify against a group of Nine Trey Bloods gang members. Then in 2019, he entered a guilty plea as part of his arranged deal.

For his cooperation, he served only 13 months while the defendants he testified against were facing life sentences. Further, he was released early in 2020 due to the COVID-19 virus that was spreading wildly throughout the prison system. In 2023, the rapper was reportedly assaulted in a steam room at an LA Fitness gym in Palm Beach County, Florida.

Most recently, 6ix9ine was ordered to pay $9.8 million in a civil lawsuit for allegedly hitting a dancer, Alexis Salaberrios with a bottle back in 2021, as per XXL. In November, Judge Robert T. Watson signed off on a judgment that granted the request to liquidate the rapper’s assets.

How old is 6ix9ine?

6ix9ine is 27 years old.

What is six nines real name?

Rapper 6ix9ine’s birth name is Daniel Hernandez, and he has been professionally known by the name Tekashi69 as well.

What is 6ix9ine’s net worth?

Daniel Hernandez aka Tekashi69 or 6ix9ine has an estimated net worth of $500,000 as of December 18.

Where is 6ix9ine now?

Since his release from prison, 6ix9ine has returned to the stage and his lavish lifestyle and released several hit singles. His latest album is “Leyenda Viva”.

Did 6ix9ine go number 1?

6ix9ine briefly went #1 on the Hot 100 chart with the song "Trollz" (with Nicki Minaj).

