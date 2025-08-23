ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Shark Tank' contestants get offered a life-changing $500,000 deal after nearly blowing it

After a tough pitch and some criticism, Sheets Laundry Club founders Chris Videau and Chris Campbell managed to bag a deal.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Entrepreneurs Chris Videau and Chris Campbell on 'Shark Tank' (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Sony Pictures Television)
Entrepreneurs Chris Videau and Chris Campbell on 'Shark Tank' (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Sony Pictures Television)

Sheets Laundry Club founders Chris Videau and Chris Campbell had a tough time pitching their eco-friendly, biodegradable, plastic-free laundry detergent sheets on "Shark Tank." The duo sought $500,000 for a 5% stake in their company from the investors. To curb the usage of liquid detergents coming in plastic bottles, Videau and Campbell invented thin detergent sheets that easily dissolved during the wash cycle and left clothes fragrant and clean. "It's more convenient than liquids and powders, it's more cost-effective to ship, and it is far better for our planet than mainstream alternatives," they explained while demonstrating their product. 

The entrepreneurs continued to explain that the Sheets Laundry Club was free from synthetic chemicals and instead contained sodium lauryl sulfate, which was naturally derived from coconut oil and also used in shampoos. However, Barbara Corcoran decided to halt their sales pitch and went in for their background story. At that point, Videau disclosed that he was a U.S. Army Blackhawk pilot. His lungs were ruined when he was stationed in Iraq and flew planes over cities where the streets were relentlessly burning with trash. He decided to try to protect the environment by taking significant action against plastic after he returned to the United States. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sheets Laundry Club | Eco-Friendly Laundry Solutions (@sheetslaundryclub)

 

"So we have about 46 different SKUs within our system, it's about 30 different products, the varieties are based, so it's not just the sheets," he explained. Thus, their venture Sheets Laundry was launched in January 2020, and since then, the company clocked a staggering $2.046 million in sales. Additionally, it operated on a 24% profit and shared a temporary patent with household brand Kimberly-Clark. However, their major concern was that their royalty on the patent was about to expire in 2024. Corcoran used this as an excuse to opt out of the deal, claiming that they couldn't give each of their thirty items the consideration they merited. "I don't think you can sell," she criticized. "Yeah, we're on track to do 7 million in sales," the duo countered her. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sheets Laundry Club | Eco-Friendly Laundry Solutions (@sheetslaundryclub)

 

Kevin O’Leary kept it clean while backing out, "I have a deal called Blue land, which also crystallizes cleaning fluids. Quite frankly, I'm competing with you. I'm going after the same customer. I can't compete with myself, guys, I'm out." Mark Cuban dropped out next because he did not want to invest in a global company. Finally, guest shark Daniel Lubetzky agreed to invest $500,000 for 10% equity in the company after the duo revealed that their online re-order subscription service had an impressive 21,000 subscribers. Videau and Campbell stuck with 8%. They finally agreed to $500,000 for 8% equity and 2% advisory shares, closing it with Lubetzky. Sheets Laundry Club currently has more than 75,000 loyal customers. The sustainable product has remained operational after the "Shark Tank" deal and garnered rave reviews from customers on Amazon and Walmart, per Shark Tank Recap

More on Market Realist: 

'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary cries after hearing founder's story — then Lori surprises everyone

'Shark Tank' judge Robert Herjavec calls a product 'crap' — but still wants to 'invest in it somehow'

'Shark Tank' stars Barbara Corcoran and Kevin O'Leary had to kiss for a product — then came her reaction

RELATED TOPICS SHARK TANK
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' contestants get offered a life-changing $500,000 deal after nearly blowing it
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants get offered a life-changing $500,000 deal after nearly blowing it
After a tough pitch and some criticism, Sheets Laundry Club founders Chris Videau and Chris Campbell managed to bag a deal.
8 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey nearly loses it after hearing contestant’s wild 'Robin' answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey nearly loses it after hearing contestant’s wild 'Robin' answer
It was a witty answer, but the respondents of the survey didn't think that way.
11 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison bought an arcade game for $1,000 — then Chumlee destroyed it
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison bought an arcade game for $1,000 — then Chumlee destroyed it
Chumlee wanted to try out the game even though he knew that it was already shot.
12 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant ignores Daymond John's offer as the judge calls his line of work 'overrated'
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant ignores Daymond John's offer as the judge calls his line of work 'overrated'
The entrepreneur instead wanted to make a deal with guest shark Sir Richard Branson and some others.
13 hours ago
Want to be on ‘The Price Is Right’? Here’s your chance now
PRICE IS RIGHT
Want to be on ‘The Price Is Right’? Here’s your chance now
Every aspiring contestant needs to be a citizen of the United States of America.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest in disbelief after hearing the real value of artwork she bought for $150
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest in disbelief after hearing the real value of artwork she bought for $150
"Well, is a great story, and it's just a great piece to you know to hang on to," the guest said after learning the real value of the folk art.
1 day ago
Steve Harvey called out after fans were disgusted by controversial jokes on 'Celebrity Family Feud'
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey called out after fans were disgusted by controversial jokes on 'Celebrity Family Feud'
"Disgusting. Used to be a family-friendly show. Cancel Family Feud," a viewer criticized on X.
1 day ago
Millionaire explains brilliant Costco 'cents' trick that could help you save more than you realize
COSTCO
Millionaire explains brilliant Costco 'cents' trick that could help you save more than you realize
He explained how the final two digits of a price tag give a subtle indication regarding the product's condition.
2 days ago
FDA warns Walmart shoppers not to eat shrimp over risk of radioactive contamination
WALMART
FDA warns Walmart shoppers not to eat shrimp over risk of radioactive contamination
With active investigations now underway, it has been discovered that the products have been processed by BMS Foods of Indonesia.
3 days ago
Fans are urging 'Jeopardy' to revive one classic tradition that ended several years back
JEOPARDY
Fans are urging 'Jeopardy' to revive one classic tradition that ended several years back
"Starting in the mid-2000s, Jeopardy has been traveling less, probably due to budget constraints," a fan pointed out on Reddit.
4 days ago
Steve Harvey Has Been Hosting 'Family Feud' a Lot Longer Than Most Fans Might Think
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey Has Been Hosting 'Family Feud' a Lot Longer Than Most Fans Might Think
"If my show gets canceled, I’ve got three more. I don’t have any free time, but I have 12 jobs," Harvey said.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guests adopted a new family member after getting $110,000 for their heirloom
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guests adopted a new family member after getting $110,000 for their heirloom
"It was just such a miracle that the sale of this beautiful piece could grow our family," the guest described.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' stars Vanna White gets candid about retirement and her typical day at work
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' stars Vanna White gets candid about retirement and her typical day at work
“I’m still doing what I did the first day I started. I’m on TV as myself. I'm not playing another person," she said.
5 days ago
Walmart shoppers can now avoid AI chatbots and get human assistance with a simple method
WALMART
Walmart shoppers can now avoid AI chatbots and get human assistance with a simple method
With this trick, customers can by-pass the pre-recorded prompts and instructions.
5 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals the most cringeworthy part of his job and we totally get why
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals the most cringeworthy part of his job and we totally get why
The 51-year-old loves hosting the show, but there are some things he really doesn't like.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on additional $40,000 prize because of a single word
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on additional $40,000 prize because of a single word
The audience let out a loud groan as the correct answer was revealed later on.
6 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant takes off his shirt to flaunt his tan — signs $200,000 deal with Mark Cuban
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant takes off his shirt to flaunt his tan — signs $200,000 deal with Mark Cuban
The sharks had a great experience during the pitch as the entrepreneurs had them entertained.
6 days ago
'Price is Right' player keeps screaming even while Drew Carey was talking after her thrilling win
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player keeps screaming even while Drew Carey was talking after her thrilling win
The contestant did not take Drew Carey's advice but was able to get the job done.
7 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison agrees to smash an item with a hammer to make sure it's real
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison agrees to smash an item with a hammer to make sure it's real
Getting the item smashed was the only way they could authenticate it as per the expert.
7 days ago
'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee once paid $600 to an elderly guest for a vintage Mickey Mouse toy
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee once paid $600 to an elderly guest for a vintage Mickey Mouse toy
The toy was in perfect condition and the guest had even brought an intact box.
7 days ago