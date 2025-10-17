'Shark Tank' contestant stuns judges after emptying an entire pumpkin's flesh on his head

The sharks could not believe what they had just witnessed but it sure was entertaining.

Being creative with a pitch on "Shark Tank" is essential for founders to get a good offer, but sometimes entrepreneurs can go too far. Apart from those who do whatever it takes to stand out, there are entrepreneurs who are thoroughly entertaining. One such contestant dumped the contents of an entire pumpkin over his head and shocked the sharks. Lori Greiner, among others, was in disbelief.

The entrepreneur was a man named Daryl Braithwaite, also known as ‘Big D.’ He sought $300,000 for a 10% stake in his product, the Pumpkin Glove Scraper by Halloween Moments. The product is a glove with a scraper attached to its end to help scrape and scoop out the contents of a pumpkin as one preps it for Halloween.

Screenshot showing the product. (Image source: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)

Braithwaite said that the biggest problem while decorating a pumpkin for the holiday is clearing it out from the inside. That’s when he dumped those insides onto his bald head, just to make his point. The sharks were absolutely stunned upon seeing this. The entrepreneur seemed to be full of energy, so much so that he forgot his lines at one point during the pitch, and then had to be asked to take a breath.

Regardless of that, one could see how this product could be beneficial to so many people across the country who celebrate Halloween. However, asking for a $3 million valuation usually means that the company has impressive sales figures. Unfortunately, that was not exactly the case on this occasion. As always, it was Kevin O’Leary who asked about the numbers, and the entrepreneur believed that they were great.

Screenshot showing Kevin O'Leary. (Image source: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)

In the year before the taping, from September to December, sales were $58,000. Year-to-date sales were $52,000, but it was not the Halloween season yet, so that number was sure to go up. Later on, Braithwaite was asked about how much he had raised, and when he said $850,000, the sharks could not believe their ears. Turns out that the entrepreneur had a partner who took care of the funding.

Braithwaite still owned 70% of the company, but had made a big mistake early on. The reason why so much money had to be raised for the company was due to the pandemic. He said that the gloves were made in China, and when COVID hit, the manufacturers said that the only order they’d take was for 300,00 units, and the entrepreneur agreed.

Screenshot showing the sharks. (Image source: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)

This was a gigantic problem as the sharks believed that the company had way too much inventory and was overfunded. This really was the nail in the coffin as none of the sharks was interested in going into business with Braithwaite any longer. However, they all claimed to love the product and hoped to be customers.

