ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Shark Tank' contestant gets forbidden from taking Kevin O'Leary's greedy deal by other judges

While the founder of Hampton Adams got a $500,000 offer, he chose not to go for it.
PUBLISHED 13 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Kevin O'Leary, Seneca Hampton, and Mark Cuban on Shark Tank (Cover image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshots showing Kevin O'Leary, Seneca Hampton, and Mark Cuban on Shark Tank (Cover image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

Kevin O'Leary is one of the most ruthless negotiators on "Shark Tank," and he focuses on squeezing out maximum profits for himself. He tried to cut a similar deal with the founder of 'Hampton Adams', Seneca Hampton. But he was saved from a greedy royalty deal with Kevin O'Leary by the other sharks. While the entrepreneur, who created an innovative athletic tape, had just one $500,000 offer on the table, he chose to take the advice of the sharks and leave the show empty-handed.

Screenshot showing the entrepreneur making his pitch (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing the entrepreneur making his pitch (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

Hampton entered the Tank seeking $500,000 for 10% equity in his company. In his pitch, he explained how all athletes need tape to enhance their performance and prevent injuries, but how it can be a hassle to cut and apply such tape. Thus, to solve this problem, he created Hampton Adams, an easy-to-tear-off yet strong athletic tape. He then demonstrated the tensile strength of the tape by lifting a 45-pound weight with a strip.

Hampton shared that he had made $24,000 from sales. When the Sharks gasped at the tiny amount, he added "yesterday" with a dramatic flair. He then shared that the lifetime sales of the company were $12.2 million, and the product was primarily sold on Amazon.

Screenshot showing Hampton making the demonstration (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing Hampton making the demonstration (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

He further shared that the sales for the current year were projected to be $6.2 million, but his margins were only 20% as he spent 20% pre-tax cash on ads. He added that he needed the help from Sharks to keep up with inventory, and he already had offers to sell the company.

Robert Herjavec stepped back first, raising concerns over the cash problem of the business. He thought the problem would ultimately kill the business, and Hampton should sell it before it comes to that. When the entrepreneur asked if Herjavec would be interested in buying it, he politely declined before dropping out.

Screenshot showing Herjavec listening to the entrepreneur (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing Herjavec listening to the entrepreneur (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

Next was Mark Cuban, who complimented the entrepreneur and asked if he would be interested in coming to work for him. However, Cuban felt the business wasn't investable, so he dropped out as well. Lori Greiner praised the product, but she wasn't interested in making a deal. Barbara Corcoran felt Hampton needed to get really smart, really fast, but she was out too.

This left the entrepreneur with only O'Leary, who seemed to be interested. After complimenting the product, O'Leary put out a classic offer of $500,000 for 10% but with a $1.50 royalty until he gets $1.5 million back. "I'm trying to make a million off my $500,00. I'll take the 10% because you might sell it before I ever get back my dollars. I got to be honest with you, I don't know how else to do it," O'Leary said.

Screenshot showing O'Leary making an offer (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing O'Leary making an offer (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

Before Hampton could make a counter, the other Sharks jumped in to help him. "You can't do this deal, Seneca. You're digging a deeper hole. I'm going to use Kevin's own quote, I forbid you to take this deal," Herjavec told the entrepreneur. Cuban too chimed in, saying that he didn't have enough margins to pay a royalty to Mr Wonderful, so it was a bad deal.

While O'Leary argued that the royalty would go away after he made a million dollars, the other Sharks felt Hampton had better options. After some back and forth, Hampton chose to take the advice and decline O'Leary's offer.

While the entrepreneur refused to make a deal, it appears that the business is still going strong. Hampton Adams is still selling on its website and Amazon. 

More on Market Realist:

'Shark Tank' contestant tempts Kevin O'Leary with royalty but rejects his offer in the end

'Shark Tank' contestants entice Daymond John with pitch for licensing but pick another judge's deal

'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary invests in firm promoting bats as pets — even agrees to wear Batman suit

RELATED TOPICS SHARK TANK
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' contestant misses out on winning a car just because of a single number
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant misses out on winning a car just because of a single number
It seemed like she was going to win the car and some more after almost nailing the game.
11 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant gets forbidden from taking Kevin O'Leary's greedy deal by other judges
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant gets forbidden from taking Kevin O'Leary's greedy deal by other judges
While the founder of Hampton Adams got a $500,000 offer, he chose not to go for it.
13 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans spot a new secret addition to the show in video posted by Maggie Sajak
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans spot a new secret addition to the show in video posted by Maggie Sajak
Fans of the show quickly picked up on the new detail which must have meant to be a secret.
14 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants value their business at $10 million — but fail to convince a single judge
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants value their business at $10 million — but fail to convince a single judge
The entrepreneurs were not able to present the numbers that might have instilled some confidence.
15 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant who pays customers to spit in tubes gets $200,000 deal with Mark Cuban
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant who pays customers to spit in tubes gets $200,000 deal with Mark Cuban
The entrepreneur's mission to "save mankind" and his life's story impressed all of the sharks.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey is more famous than Tom Cruise — but he's not too pleased about it
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey is more famous than Tom Cruise — but he's not too pleased about it
Tom Cruise was not the only celebrity who was ranked lower than the popular game show host.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' player wears her lucky shoes to the show and ends up winning $10,000 in Plinko
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player wears her lucky shoes to the show and ends up winning $10,000 in Plinko
The contestant also revealed that those shoes had lights in them before winning big.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' contestant scares Steve Harvey with her dark response about her husband
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant scares Steve Harvey with her dark response about her husband
Steve Harvey's reaction to each of the answers was absolutely hilarious to watch.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's ridiculous' after expert revealed the value of her old painting
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's ridiculous' after expert revealed the value of her old painting
The guest, who had the Levi Wells Prentice painting for 40 years, had no idea how valuable it was.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey warns men in the audience against following player's suggestion
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey warns men in the audience against following player's suggestion
The host was stunned to hear the answer and made his public service announcement.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants entice Daymond John with pitch for licensing but pick another judge's deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants entice Daymond John with pitch for licensing but pick another judge's deal
John considers himself the very best on the show when it comes to licensing deals.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' fans call out Drew Carey for making fun of a contestant's prize money
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' fans call out Drew Carey for making fun of a contestant's prize money
Fans of the show found the joke tasteless and they let their feelings be known.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey struggles to make sense of answer that player said for no reason
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey struggles to make sense of answer that player said for no reason
The host was stunned upon hearing the answer and had to ask the contestant about her logic behind it.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant tempts Kevin O'Leary with royalty but rejects his offer in the end
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant tempts Kevin O'Leary with royalty but rejects his offer in the end
Mr. Wonderful had said no the first time, but promptly came back after learning about the royalty.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left in disbelief after hearing contestant's morbid answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left in disbelief after hearing contestant's morbid answer
Steve Harvey had a hard time believing the contestant's answer, but she was outdone by her teammate.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant trusts his wife's suggestions from the audience to win a trip with her
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant trusts his wife's suggestions from the audience to win a trip with her
The duo worked very well as a team and the victory was well-deserved.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary invests in firm promoting bats as pets — even agrees to wear Batman suit
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary invests in firm promoting bats as pets — even agrees to wear Batman suit
Mr. Wonderful was passionate about bats right from the get-go and was the only one to make an offer.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys a medieval gun and made a fearful Chumlee shoot it
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys a medieval gun and made a fearful Chumlee shoot it
The pawn shop owner made a deal with the seller that he'd pay more if the gun worked.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant gets carried away after winning car — picks up model in wild TV moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant gets carried away after winning car — picks up model in wild TV moment
Amber Lancaster handled the situation gracefully, and even congratulated the player on his impressive win.
5 days ago
Steve Harvey drops his card after elderly 'Family Feud' contestant surprises him with wild answer
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey drops his card after elderly 'Family Feud' contestant surprises him with wild answer
The contestant, Diane, gave a couple of cheeky answers that caught Steve Harvey off guard.
6 days ago