'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts DC Young Fly for his confusing baseball answer

While the comedian/host's answers were barely intelligible, Harvey didn't miss a beat to roast him.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey and DC Young Fly on Family Feud (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey and DC Young Fly on Family Feud (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

He may have left his stand-up comedy days behind, but "Family Feud" host and roastmaster Steve Harvey can generate laughs at the expense of contestants. He won't spare anyone who comes up with a stupid answer on his show, even if it's a celebrity like fellow comedian D.C. Young Fly. The host kept the funny man on his toes as he faced questions on the show. At one point, both Harvey and Young Fly's teammates were at his throat over an intelligible answer that almost cost his family the game.

Screenshot showing D.C. Young getting bullied by his teammates (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing D.C. Young getting bullied by his teammates (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the "Celebrity Family Feud" episode, Harvey was playing the game with Team Wallace, led by D.C. Young Fly, and Team Rel, led by Lil Rel. For the face off, Harvey called on Young Fly and Dayna from the two teams to the podium and read the survey question, "Name the first phrase a baseball umpire's child might learn to say." Young Fly hit the buzzer first and got the second most popular answer, which was "Strike." Team Wallace chose to play further, and the turn went to Kym, who came up with the number one answer, "You're out!"

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey blushing (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey blushing (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then passed on to George and then Sheryl, who could manage to get only one top answer on the board. It was then up to Jeanne to prevent the team from getting another strike, but she too failed as her answer, "Foul ball," didn't show up on the board. With two strikes, it was all up to Young Fly to save the game for the team. "Ohh! What?! Don't do that! Don't do that!" he exclaimed as Harvey walked up to him. "Look at the look on his face. Oh, you don't understand how much joy I have right now," Harvey said, mocking the player. After much thinking, the only thing that the comedian could come up with was, "Ball game!" which sounded like "Boogie" as the host yelled, "What? What did he say?"

Screenshot showign Harvey roasting D.C. Young (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showign Harvey roasting D.C. Young (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Unfortunately for Team Wallace, the answer wasn't on the board, and the turn went to Team Rel to steal all the points. "Alright, family. Here's your chance. There's only one answer left. One answer left. If you give me that last answer, Miss Jennie, you and your family will be in the Circle playing for $25,000," Harvey said as he walked up to the team. Taking charge, Jennie answered the question with "Walk", which failed to show up on the board, handing the points to Team Wallace.

As the stage lit up, D.C. Young Fly and his team broke into a wild celebration, dancing their way around the stage, singing "walk, walk, walk."

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey totally lost it after hearing player's wild answer about The Rock

Steve Harvey called out after fans were disgusted by controversial jokes on 'Celebrity Family Feud'

MLB legends showed up on 'Celebrity Family Feud' and Steve Harvey was having the time of his life

