Trump's Treasury chief hints at a major loophole to change retirement plans for Americans

Bessent said that the proposition would be rolled out “in the coming weeks and months,” as a tool for working-class Americans left behind.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
President Donald Trump and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Dietsch)
President Donald Trump and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Dietsch)

The economic policies of the Trump administration have led to a rise in prices and turbulence, which is why his moves face significant scrutiny and pushback from Democrats. President Donald Trump, in his State of the Union address, proposed the creation of a new retirement plan for Americans lacking a 401(k) or employer-sponsored savings, aiming to address the "gross disparity" in the U.S. retirement system. He noted that the average 401(k) balance has increased by over $30,000 since his administration began, but half of American workers still lack access to retirement plans with employer matching. The new plan would offer contribution matching of up to $1,000 annually, modeled after federal workers' thrift savings plans, and would be portable across jobs. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent backed the plan, stating, "We can do it through reconciliation." 

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong)
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong) 

Bessent hinted that lawmakers may use the budget reconciliation process to push the new retirement agenda. He revealed this strategy while answering Kristen Welker of NBC about the viability of Trump's proposal and the need for congressional approval.“Well, we can do it through reconciliation,” Bessent stated. “And again, this is the president coming back for working Americans. Those who have been left behind.” He further said that the proposition would be rolled out “in the coming weeks and months,” framing the initiative as a tool to aid working-class Americans “who have been left behind.” “The president wanted to preview it in his speech, but I think this is going to be a very big part of working Americans’ retirement program, because there is a tremendous amount of financial insecurity,” he added.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Kenny Holston
President Donald Trump (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kenny Holston) 

The Economic Innovation Group estimated that as of November, 40.6 million full-time employees in the private sector lacked retirement plans offered by their employers. This figure is included in several Trump administration recommendations meant to alleviate the low economic polling that precedes the midterm elections, The Hill reported. According to a White House official, Trump's idea can be implemented largely without Congressional approval, though subsequent legislation may improve it. 

Image Source: Getty Images | Kenny Holston
President Donald Trump (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kenny Holston) 

Trump's plan targets the "retirement coverage gap," which affects millions of workers with low and moderate incomes who do not have any retirement savings covered. The proposed plan is in line with the Saver's Match, which was established in 2022 and is going into effect next year, the White House confirmed. This program assists low- and moderate-income workers making less than $35,500 (or $71,000 for couples). A government match of up to $1,000 ($2,000 for couples) can be obtained by eligible individuals who invest up to $2,000 per year in qualified retirement plans, such as an IRA or 401(k).

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jamie Grill)
Employee saving under 401(k) (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jamie Grill)

Trump has promised that employees in the private sector would have access to a retirement plan comparable to that of federal employees. White House indicated that the new plan would be based on a universal, portable account with diversified, index-based investment alternatives and portfolio choices at minimal costs, CNN reported. 

