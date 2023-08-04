Eva Mendes May Have Quit Acting, But She Hasn't Stopped Working; Here's a Look At Her $20 Million Net Worth

Eva Mendes has gone viral after grooving to Dua Lipa’s disco-style track “Dance the Night” from Greta Gerwig's superhit "Barbie". Supporting her partner Ryan Gosling who plays the role of Ken in the movie, Mendes recently shared a video of herself dancing to the hit number. In the clip, she is seen coming down the stairs in a green floral bodice summer dress. As she walks down barefoot, she holds her skirt and begins to playfully swing it from side to side.

Mendes and Gosling have reportedly been together since they filmed “The Place Beyond the Pines” in 2011. While they never married, they have two children Esmeralda, 8 and Amada, 7. Over the years, Mendes has showcased her versatility in acting by taking on various roles and her business prowess with investment in several firms. Due to her successful career and money moves, Mendes commands a substantial net worth.

What is Eva Mendes’ net worth?

Despite walking away from Hollywood, Eva Mendes commands a net worth of $20 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In her successful career of over two decades, Mendes featured on some of the greatest hits including, "Training Day," "2 Fast 2 Furious," "Hitch” and the Marvel film “Ghost Rider,” in which she starred opposite Nicolas Cage.

Mendes’ most recent film appearance was in “Lost River,” which marked her partner Ryan Gosling’s directorial debut in 2014. While Mendes hasn’t appeared in films ever since, she has focused on her business ventures, invested in firms, and endorsed brands.

The Marvel film, “Ghost Rider”, was a significant milestone in Mendes’ career. She earned critical acclaim and pocketed a substantial paycheck for her work. According to a YouTube video by Hollywood Crush, she reportedly earned $2 million for the film. In her role as Roxanne Simpson, she delivered a powerful performance, leaving a lasting impression on audiences. She also bagged a nomination for the Scream Award for her role. From other movies like "2 Fast 2 Furious", Mendes made $400,000 while for "Hitch" she took home $1.5 million.

Business ventures and investments

After walking away from acting, Mendes released her fashion line, Eva by Eva Mendes with fashion retailer, New York & Company in early 2013. She later released a line of dinnerware and bed linens through Macy's. Mendes has also the CIRCA Beauty, which launched in 2015.

In 2022, the award-winning lifestyle brand of innovative kitchen cleaning tools, Skura Style, announced a partnership with Mendes. As per the official release, Mendes had acquired an equity stake in Skrubby Hub LLC, the parent company of Skura Style, to become the co-owner and also work as the brand ambassador for the brand, per Cision.

Real estate investments

Over the years, Mendes has invested in several properties worth millions. In 2018, she sold a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home that she shared with Ryan Gosling and their daughter for $1.27 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have sold both of their L.A. homes amid reports that they're moving away from Hollywood https://t.co/yLh9FZ1gp9 — JustJared.com (@JustJared) December 31, 2021

In the same year, the couple reportedly showed interest in a six-bedroom, six-bathroom, Italian Revival estate, known as Villa Delle Favole, built in 1924. The property was on sale for $8 million but the couple failed to acquire it, Observer reported.

In early 2021, there was speculation that the star couple was looking to exit Hollywood for good to go live in Medes’ native land Canada. The rumors were cemented when the couple sold their primary residence in Los Feliz where they had lived for over a decade. According to a Yahoo news report, the property was sold for nearly $5 million.

While Eva Mendes and Gosling haven’t married yet, they raise their kids together. The couple reportedly plans to raise them as far away from the Hollywood spotlight as they can.

When their first child was born, Mendes felt the need to move away from her Hollywood career, one that she had built through hard work of over 20 years to focus on being a mom, according to a report by USA Today. After this, she continued to work hard on her fashion line for New York & Company and her partner Ryan Gosling was all on board in her support, she once told PEOPLE.

