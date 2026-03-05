ECONOMY & WORK
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
Walmart has introduced a new tool that finally solves a major customer problem

“It can help ensure that items shifted on the shelf during busy shopping periods are accurately reflected in the inventory systems," Walmart stated.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Walmart employee fixing a display (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle)
Walmart employee fixing a display (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle)

Walmart pioneered the distribution center model, enabling bulk purchasing at significantly lower prices. The giant retail chain recently introduced a key change to serve its core customers and enhance their shopping experience. Intending to lower stock-outs, Walmart has introduced Scintilla In-Store, a cutting-edge real-time inventory management system. This technology addresses a major annoyance for customers: discrepancies between online stock availability and actual store inventory, in an effort to increase accuracy, control costs, and foster brand confidence. 

A worker stocks the shelves at a Walmart store on January 24, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Walmart announced that it is raising its minimum wage for store employees in early March, store employees will make between $14 and $19 an hour. They currently earn between $12 and $18 an hour.|Getty Images|Photo by Joe Raedle
A Walmart employee stocking the shelves (Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Joe Raedle)

The significant move coincides with rivals like Starbucks, Target, and Kroger implementing comparable technologies to address the difficulties associated with manual inventory control, which can result in expensive human errors like overstocking or understocking. “They can also help ensure that items shifted on the shelf during busy shopping periods are accurately reflected in Walmart’s inventory systems, addressing common challenges in dynamic store environments,” the retail giant stated in a press release.

Image source: Chris Hondros/Getty Images
Walmart employee checking inventory (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Hondros)

For supplier field reps, Scintilla In-Store is a platform that integrates tasks, real-time data, metrics, and tools to lower out-of-stocks and enhance retail operations. By integrating actionable intelligence into Walmart shops and coordinating data with execution, it improves the omni-shopping experience. Both seek to offer data-driven solutions for the retail industry, despite being distinct from the Scintilla insights platform, the statement further explained. 

Representative image | Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson
Customers shopping at Walmart (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson) 

With the use of an app called Scintilla In-Store, Walmart can effectively address shelf problems and enhance omnichannel shopping by combining essential tools, real-time inventory data, and supplier tasks. By filling in the execution gaps left by conventional forecasting methods, it seeks to improve inventory availability and customer satisfaction. By expanding on advancements from the acquired Volt technology, Scintilla In-Store, previously known as Volt, enhances Walmart's Scintilla offering. 

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Shaun Heasley)
Customers shopping at Walmart (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Shaun Heasley)

“We are excited Walmart is continuing to invest in new, innovative capabilities that will help empower our ways of working, and ultimately, ensure our products make their way into customers’ hands,” the Coca-Cola Company's North America Retail Chief Customer Officer, Pamela Stewart, stated. Scott Benedict of Benedict Enterprises LLC highlighted Walmart's strategy of connecting insights to in-store actions to prevent stock-outs, pointing out that problems frequently result from communication breakdowns rather than just forecasting errors, The Street reported. 

Image Source: Photo by Jessica McGowan | Getty Images
Customers browsing at Walmart (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jessica McGowan)

He emphasized programs like Scintilla In-Store, which use shared data to promote vendor-retailer alignment but require supplier collaboration for success. In the food industry, where incorrect handling can cause stock-out losses of over $1.2 trillion annually, efficient inventory management is particularly important. While LIS analysts noted the necessity for cutting-edge stock management solutions to streamline procedures and improve inventory accuracy, Sal Trifilio of Mirakl pointed out that ongoing shortages undermine brand credibility. The level of competition will increase as Walmart and others invest in these technologies, depending on how well they can adapt to new ideas.

