ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Trump has a major warning for nations that 'play games' with US trade deals: 'Beware'

Trump threatened to use different laws to punish countries that back away from negotiated deals.
PUBLISHED 13 HOURS AGO
U.S. President Donald Trump speaking to reporters(Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Dietsch)
U.S. President Donald Trump speaking to reporters(Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Dietsch)

Following the Supreme Court's decision to strike down U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs, he warned countries on Monday against "playing games" with the recently negotiated trade deals. Taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, the President said he would impose legally secure higher duties under different trade laws if any country tries to back away from the deals. The warning came in a series of social media posts after several countries around the world announced they were re-evaluating the tariffs and trade deals that would stand following the Supreme Court's decision.  

"Any Country that wants to 'play games' with the ridiculous Supreme Court decision, especially those that have 'Ripped Off' the U.S.A. for years, and even decades, will be met with a much higher Tariff, and worse, than that which they just recently agreed to. BUYER BEWARE!!!" President Trump wrote in his post, following the chaos that ensued after the Supreme Court ruled the tariffs illegal. The court said Trump was not authorised to impose the duties using the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), making $175 billion in revenue subject to refunds, as per Reuters.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chip Somodevilla)
(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

The administration responded to the ruling by announcing a new 10% global tariff, which was later increased to 15%. The duty went into effect on Tuesday, with a few products exempted. Following the ruling, several countries said they remained uncertain of the status of recently negotiated deals. On Monday, the European Parliament postponed a vote on the European Union's trade deal with the U.S. Chair of the European Parliament's International Trade Committee. Bernd Lange said they had suspended the approval of the deal, which was announced in July as the EU sought more clarity. "The situation is now more uncertain than ever," he told the BBC.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen meets with U.S. President Donald Trump (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Andrew Harnik)
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen meets with U.S. President Donald Trump (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Andrew Harnik)

Similarly, the U.K. on Monday said it was in dialogue with U.S. officials seeking clarity on whether the deal under which the U.S. lowered tariffs to 10% would still hold, as Trump raised the universal tariff to 15%."I recognise the uncertainty the latest announcement from the US has created," UK Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle said in a statement, adding that their country had "all options" on the table to protect businesses and the public, as per BBC. Meanwhile, India also stated it would defer previously scheduled talks, which were due to finalise a trade agreement.

U.S. President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announce an agreement between the two countries (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Leon Neal)
U.S. President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announce an agreement between the two countries (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Leon Neal)

On the other hand, the White House has insisted on maintaining its approach to trade despite the ruling. The collection of the new 15% tariffs has begun under Section 122 law that allows the president to impose duties for up to 150 days to address "large and serious" balance-of-payments deficits and "fundamental international payments problems." The order argued that the U.S. faced a serious balance of payments deficit of about $1.2 trillion in trade. Furthermore, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told Reuters that the administration is going to open a new Section 301 for unfair trade practices investigations on several countries, and it will allow the U.S. to threaten new tariffs.

More on Market Realist: 

Trump’s decision to impose tariffs has sparked a manufacturing boom in the US: Expert

Illinois governor JB Pritzker just sent an 'invoice' to Trump for $8.68 billion

New Fed report on Trump’s tariffs confirms what most economists warned about

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Goldman Sachs says 'don't expect' companies to lower prices in response to tariff reductions
NEWS
Goldman Sachs says 'don't expect' companies to lower prices in response to tariff reductions
Companies will be in no rush to reduce prices as trade uncertainty continues, the bank noted.
13 hours ago
Trump has a major warning for nations that 'play games' with US trade deals: 'Beware'
NEWS
Trump has a major warning for nations that 'play games' with US trade deals: 'Beware'
Trump threatened to use different laws to punish countries that back away from negotiated deals.
13 hours ago
Steve Harvey's reaction said it all when 'Family Feud' players revealed their pre-show confessions
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey's reaction said it all when 'Family Feud' players revealed their pre-show confessions
Despite his experience, Harvey didn't know much about the prep that goes into competing on the show
16 hours ago
New report says Trump's economy grew much slower than expected in the fourth quarter
NEWS
New report says Trump's economy grew much slower than expected in the fourth quarter
With slacking consumer spending and the 43-day shutdown, the GDP grew by just 1.4%.
3 days ago
Nobel Prize–winning economist warns Trump's economy is only 'going to get worse'
NEWS
Nobel Prize–winning economist warns Trump's economy is only 'going to get worse'
Economist Joseph Stiglitz claimed no policy was helping boost blue-collar jobs amid automation.
3 days ago
'Price Is Right' contestant loses $30,000 but ultimately gets what she really wanted
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price Is Right' contestant loses $30,000 but ultimately gets what she really wanted
Turns out a hug from James O'Halloran was worth more than the cash for Nikki.
3 days ago
'Price Is Right' contestant wins $17,200 paid trip to Mexico — then goes absolutely wild
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price Is Right' contestant wins $17,200 paid trip to Mexico — then goes absolutely wild
Although the player was off in her guess by nearly $10, she had a buffer to work with.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gets crucial dating advice from contestant
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gets crucial dating advice from contestant
Harvey was excited to learn how Amrett impressed his dates.
3 days ago
Bernie Sanders reveals the 'most significant addiction crisis' in America today — no suprises here
NEWS
Bernie Sanders reveals the 'most significant addiction crisis' in America today — no suprises here
Sen. Sanders called out the “greed” and “arrogance” of California's richest in his latest speech.
4 days ago
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest jokes about switching teams after hearing the real value of his $10 football
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest jokes about switching teams after hearing the real value of his $10 football
The guest who wasn't even a fan of Dolphins, owned one of the most important souvenirs of the team.
4 days ago
Zohran Mamdani is now cracking down on gym memberships that have 'subscription traps'
NEWS
Zohran Mamdani is now cracking down on gym memberships that have 'subscription traps'
The mayor and the DCWP has sent out warning notices to 187 big-name gyms and health clubs
4 days ago
Trump admin found a way for veterans to lose their disability benefits — and it went as expected
NEWS
Trump admin found a way for veterans to lose their disability benefits — and it went as expected
The new rule proposed by the VA allegedly changed the basis of determining the benefits.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps for breath after finding out the value of her Rolex watch
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps for breath after finding out the value of her Rolex watch
The guest admitted that she will be "very careful" with the watch once she got home.
5 days ago
Wealthy Americans are quietly investing millions in one country to escape Trump's policies
NEWS
Wealthy Americans are quietly investing millions in one country to escape Trump's policies
New Zealand eased restrictions for its golden visa and Americans are dominating the applications
5 days ago
Consumers of The Rock's energy drink could claim up to $150 — but there's a catch
NEWS
Consumers of The Rock's energy drink could claim up to $150 — but there's a catch
ZOA Energy agreed to settle a case alleging it misled customers with its zero preservatives claim
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks players for their wild answers about pulling hair
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks players for their wild answers about pulling hair
Despite being bald, Harvey knew some of the answers didn't make sense.
5 days ago
Andrew Yang predicts millions of Americans could lose their jobs sooner than they think
NEWS
Andrew Yang predicts millions of Americans could lose their jobs sooner than they think
Yang claims if one company cuts workers, it will turn into a competition which will be devastating.
6 days ago
Trump takes credit for 'great financial numbers' — blames Democrats for partial government shutdown
NEWS
Trump takes credit for 'great financial numbers' — blames Democrats for partial government shutdown
The President called it a "Democrat Shutdown" blaming his political opponents for stalling talks.
6 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned by contestant’s bizarre answer about souvenir
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned by contestant’s bizarre answer about souvenir
After learning about the item, Harvey politely requested everyone to never gift him that.
6 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stops everything for a surprise 'wellness check' on a player
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stops everything for a surprise 'wellness check' on a player
After spotting a contestant in an all white family, Harvey had to make sure he was doing okay.
6 days ago