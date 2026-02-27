ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Expert claims Trump Accounts aren't really tax-free — despite the President saying so

The newly introduced Trump accounts have the same tax advantages as IRAs.
PUBLISHED 50 MINUTES AGO
U.S. President Donald Trump in the White House (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Photo by Chip Somodevilla)
U.S. President Donald Trump in the White House (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

While in his State of the Union address, President Donald Trump touted his "Trump Accounts" as something special and totally tax-free, but the claims aren't entirely true. The president claimed that through the scheme, a parent could start with nothing and earn a $100,000 for their child by the time they turn 18. While the accounts created under the administration's signature "big beautiful bill" function largely as individual retirement accounts, they are subject to some taxes.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives on stage before delivering remarks during the Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Win McNamee)
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives on stage before delivering remarks during the Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Win McNamee)

In his speech, Trump paraded the scheme as “tax-free investment accounts for every American child," and "something that’s so special, has taken off and gone through the roof,” Fortune reported As per the official website, onsaying ce an account is set up, babies born in 2025 through 2028 are eligible to receive a one-time $1,000 contribution from the Treasury, which will grow year-over-year as per the average S&P 500 growth. “With modest additional contributions, these young people’s accounts could grow to over $100,000 or more” by age 18, the president added.

However, his claim that these accounts are tax-free isn't entirely true. “There’s not really any sense in which Trump accounts are tax-free,” Ben Henry-Moreland, senior financial planning executive for advisor platform Kitces.com, told CNBC. “People pay tax on the dollars that they contribute to the account, and they pay tax on any additional growth when they withdraw from the account," he added. 

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (L) and Musician Nicki Minaj (C) attend the Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Win McNamee)
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (L) and Musician Nicki Minaj (C) attend the Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Win McNamee)

The reality is that Trump Accounts are not entirely tax exempt, and the rules for Trump accounts are complicated. The way it works is that the contributions made by parents, guardians, beneficiaries, or others are after-tax dollars, so if those deposits are tracked, they should be tax-exempt when withdrawn, according to experts. However, the Treasury's $1,000 seed funding and the charitable gifts from organizations are before tax, and those contributions will be subject to income tax on withdrawal.  

Federal tax forms at the offices of the Internal Revenue Service November 1, 2005 | Getty Images | Photo Illustration by Scott Olson
Representative image of Federal tax forms at the offices of the Internal Revenue Service November 1, 2005 (Image source: Getty Images/Photo Illustration by Scott Olson)

“It’s not something that is tax-free, and it’s not something that grows tax-free as it does for other retirement accounts," Dianne C. Mehany, EY private national tax leader, told Fortune. She explained that as the money grows in the accounts, the earnings will be tax-deferred, functioning like a Roth IRA; thus, the income will not be taxed like capital gains or dividends, but when the funds are withdrawn, earnings will be taxed as regular income, as per the Treasury guidance. “The child will recognize taxable income at some point in the future when they take a withdrawal from the account,” Tommy Lucas, a certified financial planner at Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo in Orlando, told CNBC, adding that families will need to plan for that bill.

People helping with taxes | Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan
Representative image of a person helping with taxes (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)

Furthermore, Trump accounts are set to launch on July 4, and some of the provisions, including taxes, may still need to be hammered out. Additionally, most of the funds can't be withdrawn for a long time as per the rules, meaning there is a lot of time for Congress to change or modify the tax rules before the withdrawals begin. 

More on Market Realist: 

‘Trump Accounts’ promise big benefits — but there’s a catch that could cost you $90k

Fact check: Trump claims gas prices are at $1.85 per gallon — but the data says otherwise

As Trump toots his own horn about US economy — the ground reality tells a different story

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Expert claims Trump Accounts aren't really tax-free — despite the President saying so
NEWS
Expert claims Trump Accounts aren't really tax-free — despite the President saying so
The newly introduced Trump accounts have the same tax advantages as IRAs.
50 minutes ago
IMF says Trump's economy will continue to grow — but warns him to 'be careful' about two things
NEWS
IMF says Trump's economy will continue to grow — but warns him to 'be careful' about two things
While the IMF warned the current administration's policies could make deficits worse.
56 minutes ago
'Family Feud' contestant misses out on big prize by a whisker — wastes his partner's effort
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant misses out on big prize by a whisker — wastes his partner's effort
Fans couldn't believe how a contestant failed to secure just 31 points out of the 200 that his partner had scored.
4 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stares in disbelief at player after hearing her unexpected answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stares in disbelief at player after hearing her unexpected answer
While the answer touched Harvey's heart, he was sure nobody would do that for a celebrity.
6 hours ago
Fact check: Trump claims gas prices are at $1.85 per gallon — but the data says otherwise
NEWS
Fact check: Trump claims gas prices are at $1.85 per gallon — but the data says otherwise
Trump's claims were both partially true and ridiculous, according to industry analysts.
8 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo wants New York Governor to 'tax the rich' — critics say he should donate first
NEWS
Mark Ruffalo wants New York Governor to 'tax the rich' — critics say he should donate first
People on social media accused the actor of being a hypocrite, urging him to step up first.
1 day ago
Trump vows to 'protect' Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid' — but there's a major problem
NEWS
Trump vows to 'protect' Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid' — but there's a major problem
Trump's pledge sounds empty as OBBBA has shaved over $1 trillion in social safety nets funding.
1 day ago
‘Family Feud’ player fails spectacularly after claiming she knows the GOAT of boxing
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ player fails spectacularly after claiming she knows the GOAT of boxing
While her answer wasn't technically wrong, the survey begged to differ.
1 day ago
‘Family Feud’ player leaves Steve Harvey stunned with her wild comeback to win $20,000
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ player leaves Steve Harvey stunned with her wild comeback to win $20,000
After getting three zeros on the board, Nori had the impossible task of winning with two answers
1 day ago
Capital Economics warns the stock market bubble could burst sooner than we think
NEWS
Capital Economics warns the stock market bubble could burst sooner than we think
An underlying stock rotation has triggered a potential countdown to a crash.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey absolutely loses it as players confuse rappers and pop stars
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey absolutely loses it as players confuse rappers and pop stars
Harvey couldn't pass up the opportunity to take a jab at J-Lo's relationship status
2 days ago
Trump hails America's 'roaring economy' — but consumers don't see it the same way
NEWS
Trump hails America's 'roaring economy' — but consumers don't see it the same way
While the president championed his policies, the ground reality tells a woeful tale.
2 days ago
Goldman Sachs says 'don't expect' companies to lower prices in response to tariff reductions
NEWS
Goldman Sachs says 'don't expect' companies to lower prices in response to tariff reductions
Companies will be in no rush to reduce prices as trade uncertainty continues, the bank noted.
3 days ago
Trump has a major warning for nations that 'play games' with US trade deals: 'Beware'
NEWS
Trump has a major warning for nations that 'play games' with US trade deals: 'Beware'
Trump threatened to use different laws to punish countries that back away from negotiated deals.
3 days ago
Steve Harvey's reaction said it all when 'Family Feud' players revealed their pre-show confessions
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey's reaction said it all when 'Family Feud' players revealed their pre-show confessions
Despite his experience, Harvey didn't know much about the prep that goes into competing on the show
3 days ago
New report says Trump's economy grew much slower than expected in the fourth quarter
NEWS
New report says Trump's economy grew much slower than expected in the fourth quarter
With slacking consumer spending and the 43-day shutdown, the GDP grew by just 1.4%.
6 days ago
Nobel Prize–winning economist warns Trump's economy is only 'going to get worse'
NEWS
Nobel Prize–winning economist warns Trump's economy is only 'going to get worse'
Economist Joseph Stiglitz claimed no policy was helping boost blue-collar jobs amid automation.
6 days ago
'Price Is Right' contestant loses $30,000 but ultimately gets what she really wanted
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price Is Right' contestant loses $30,000 but ultimately gets what she really wanted
Turns out a hug from James O'Halloran was worth more than the cash for Nikki.
6 days ago
'Price Is Right' contestant wins $17,200 paid trip to Mexico — then goes absolutely wild
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price Is Right' contestant wins $17,200 paid trip to Mexico — then goes absolutely wild
Although the player was off in her guess by nearly $10, she had a buffer to work with.
6 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gets crucial dating advice from contestant
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gets crucial dating advice from contestant
Harvey was excited to learn how Amrett impressed his dates.
6 days ago