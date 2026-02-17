US national parks see drop in foreign tourists — and there's a major reason behind it

The administration has been urged to roll back their policies and lower costs for tourists.

The United States of America has been a popular country for tourists to visit for several decades now. Unfortunately, the administration's policies seem to have delivered a massive blow to the tourism industry. It’s not only that foreign nationals are concerned for their safety in the country, but they have also been stumped by the massive costs they’ll have to pay to America’s national parks, which are some of the country’s key attractions.

The Trump administration has levied hefty charges for tourists to enter these parks, a decision that has been met with mixed reactions. While some have praised the decision, there has been public backlash and legal pushback as well. As per a report in Newsweek, while Americans pay an annual cost of $80 for entrance into the parks, foreign nationals have to pay $250 for the same pass. Non-residents without the annual pass will have to pay a $100 per person fee to enter 11 of the most visited parks in addition to the standard fee.

As a result, the number of foreign tourists coming to visit these parks has drastically gone down in recent months. Intrepid Travel, which offers more than 300 U.S. National Parks, claimed that bookings were down by a whopping 42% for 2026. Particularly, the number of people visiting from Canada, Australia, and the UK has come down. Canadian bookings have dropped by an extraordinary rate: 93%.

The National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA), which has urged the Trump administration to bring down the prices for tourists to visit these parks, has noted this alarming trend. It said the cost for foreigners was more than four times the amount that would have been charged prior to January 1, 2026. "Many visitors are confused, while others are staying away entirely. And local businesses are losing money," Emily Douce, deputy vice president for government affairs for NPCA, said.

Douce even called the government’s move a “flawed policy” as Peak Park season approached, along with America’s 250th anniversary. High prices at a time like this would translate to huge losses, some of which might even have to be shouldered by the administration. “With peak park season quickly approaching and America’s 250th anniversary drawing visitors nationwide, now is not the time to push a flawed policy,” she added.

“Secretary Burgum (DOI Secretary Doug Burgum) must halt this policy until it’s fixed and no longer strains the people who serve and protect our parks or keeps people from enjoying beloved places. NPCA stands ready to work with Secretary Burgum to find a solution that supports park access while ensuring high-quality experiences," she added.

