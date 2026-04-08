Here's An Inside Look At The AI-Mediated Reality Market Machine learning and AI models like TruthScan can detect details at the pixel level that the human eye can’t, including small edits and Photoshop modifications. By Market Realist Team April 8 2026, Published 3:13 p.m. ET Source: GoldenDayz

Between 2025 and 2031, the Generative AI market is projected to grow 560%, reaching $442 billion according to Statista. In 2024, Statista also reported that 46% of fraud experts have encountered synthetic identity fraud, 37% voice deepfakes, and 29% video deepfakes. According to Deloitte, generative AI could increase U.S. fraud losses from $12.3 billion in 2023 to $40 billion by 2027, indicating a 32% annual growth rate.

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At this rate, humanity is approaching a synthetic reality threshold. According to Dr. Nadia Naffi, this is a point beyond which humans can no longer recognize authentic from fabricated media without using technological assistance. Synthetic reality is created with the proliferation of audio, images, or video created by AI.

Beyond this, the rise in the use of deepfakes makes it difficult to see and hear. This advanced means of using AI leads to digital forgeries where fabricated content appears so realistic that it can convincingly imitate a person’s voice or likeness. The danger of deepfakes is that they are so convincing and scalable, and the tools to create them are becoming increasingly accessible.

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TruthScan CEO Christian Perry noted that, with the rise and prevalence of synthetic media, the goal is not just to learn AI tools anymore but to learn to navigate an AI-mediated reality. “Right now, about 30-40% of the new content put on the internet is likely AI-generated. People are failing to realize what they see is fake, and AI is sort of mediating reality.”

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Machine learning and AI models like TruthScan can detect details at the pixel level that the human eye can’t, including small edits, tampering, and Photoshop modifications. “TruthScan is built on understanding the vulnerabilities and issues of AI detection. We addressed this when we developed the platform. The insights on how people and organizations can get past these types of detection methodologies were foundational knowledge in creating the TruthScan model,” Perry explained.

Aside from corporate fraud, deepfake technology is being used to disrupt the everyday lives of common people. There are reports of students making explicit content to harass their classmates. Malicious actors also fabricate clinical data to get medicines not prescribed to them. Scammers use voice-cloning AI to create emergency scenarios that convince victims to send money.

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These instances show how synthetic media escalates the threat of misinformation, disinformation, and fraud. As the line between AI- and human-generated content gets blurred, the World Economic Forum ranked this as among the world’s top risks. In a UNESCO article, Dr. Naffi stated that the response to address the challenges posed by synthetic media remains technical, which includes detecting fakes, verifying sources, and spotting manipulation. However, she argues that this approach is insufficient. There is a need to engage in the collective project of shaping how people construct knowledge and determining what is worth believing in.

As synthetic media creates an AI-mediated reality, people also need to advance their detection tools to catch up with the requirements of times. Through its multimodal AI detection feature, TruthScan allows the detection of text, image, audio, and video manipulation and possible fraud.